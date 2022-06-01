Nina Dobrev loves to travel, and thankfully, she always brings along a trove of stunning bikinis when she has her fun in the sun. The former Vampire Diaries star loves quality time at the beach and by her backyard swimming pool and is always up to share the photos with her fans.

The actress has been dating snowboarding legend and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White for more than two years, and the couple have taken several tropical vacations together. She modeled a sexy white bikini while the lovebirds enjoyed the Costa Rican rainforest during a March 2022 getaway after he competed in his final Winter Games.

The country is one of Nina’s favorite vacation destinations, as she’s visited numerous times … and shared bikini photos on each trip. She showed off her fab figure in yet another amazing two-piece while on a 2018 visit.

The Fam star is so curious about the world and takes fans along on her many travels. From safaris in South Africa to the beaches of Portugal to the Caribbean, Nina is an absolute bikini queen!

The brunette beauty is used to taking her workouts with her when she travels for both work and pleasure to maintain her fit and fabulous figure. But when the COVID-19 lockdowns hit in spring 2020, Nina had to change things up by figuring out how to make her home more fitness friendly.

“One of the things that I realized when the pandemic started was that … I used a personal trainer and relied on a lot of outside sources for my fitness — especially because I used to be so busy traveling and working,” Nina told Shape in October 2021. “But once I was home, I realized I didn’t have much [gym equipment] at home so I went into a mad dash.”

The Love Hard star purchased weights, a Pilates machine, treadmill and a SoulCycle at-home bike, which has since proved to be a bonus when it comes to her acting work. “When I’m done shooting and I have to memorize the next day’s work, I can sit on the bike with my script and exercise and learn my lines for the next day,” she told the publication.

“I’m really proud of my home gym, I use it a lot,” she added. “It’s really nice to have that flexibility of working out, whether it’s really early in the morning before I go to set, or really late at night when I get home from set, or after a long flight.” No wonder her bikini body looks so amazing!

Scroll down for Nina’s sexiest bikini photos!