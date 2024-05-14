Nikki Glaser Says Kim Kardashian Reached Out After Tom Roast

After having a rough time at Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian turned to comedian Nikki Glaser for some strong female support — and to share how she really felt about participating in the comedy event.

Nikki, 39, revealed on Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds’ “We’re Here to Help” podcast on Monday, May 13, that The Kardashians star, 43, had reached out to her on Instagram after they both performed at the roast on May 5.

“Kim Kardashian DMed me on the way in,” she said. “She said, ‘You killed it on the roast,’ pretty much. I wrote back, ‘Kim, oh my god. I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you, ‘You f–king killed, girl. Which was no surprise after your SNL monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing me. It was so nice.’”

Jake, 45, and Gareth, 44, convinced Nikki to check her DMs again to see if Kim had responded.

“This is gonna be so anti-climatic if she didn’t. If it just says, ‘Seen,’” the comedian joked. However, Kim did send a message back to her.

“Aww thanks! And YOU killed it. I don’t know how you do this — it’s abuse lol,” the SKIMS founder’s message read.

Kim and Nikki were just two guests at Netflix’s roast of Tom, 46. The attendees included a mix of comedians, athletes and other celebrities, such as Kevin Hart, Andrew Schulz, Jeff Ross, Rob Gronkowski, Peyton Manning and Ben Affleck. The reality TV personality was met with boos from the audience when she took to the stage, although that part of the segment has since been removed from the Netflix special, and joked about her rumored fling with Tom, as well as her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner. She also became the subject of some brutal jokes herself when Tom later returned to the podium and poked fun at her ex Kanye West.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” the NFL star joked. “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 7, Nikki admitted that she thought Tom’s joke at Kim’s expense was “off-limits.”

“She’s here. She takes enough of a beating. She’s not on the stage, but then he had a joke about, ‘Are you more scared about the jokes or the fact that your kids are with Kanye right now?’ A great joke,” the FBoy Island star said. “And I was like, ‘I didn’t even know we could really go there.’“

Despite Tom’s joke and the audience booing, Kim had a “blast” at the roast, a source told Us Weekly on May 9.

“Kris [Jenner] always taught her kids that they need to have very thick skin in order to handle the criticism that comes with the fame. So this was nothing new and nothing Kim couldn’t take,” the insider said. “Kim thought she handled the whole situation really well and doesn’t have any regrets about participating whatsoever. She would definitely do it all over again. Kim felt like even though some of the jokes about her were brutal, it was still all in good fun.”