Nikki Bella's Bikini Photos

Killer bod! Nikki Bella is an all around top notch chick. She’s got the rockin’ body, her face card never declines, and she’s a WWE hall-of-famer. The Total Bellas star has always remained in amazing shape because of her career, leaving the rest of us to swoon over her amazing bikini body.

The Arizona native has shared her workout tips in the past, and it’s not as grueling as one would think. As they say, abs are made in the kitchen, and Nikki can back up that statement. “Incorporate more veggies into your favorite dishes. I love pasta, but the carbs don’t love me,” she told Shape in 2019. “Instead of having a full serving of pasta, I will cook half a serving of whole wheat pasta and add a ton of veggies so that the meal becomes more balanced and filling while still giving me my carb fix.”

The “Bellas Podcast” cohost welcomed her son, Matteo, in 2020 — the same year that her twin sister, Brie Bella birthed her son — whom she shares with husband Artem Chigvintsev. While the former E! starlet transitioned into motherhood quite smoothly, she still felt pressured to snap back into her post-baby body after giving birth.

“It messes with you, ’cause [people are] like, ‘But how is she?’” she said during a 2021 interview on Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast. “Literally, someone the other day was like, ‘Gosh, she’s still big!’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me?’”

However, the Dancing With the Stars alum pushed past the negative comments that others were throwing her way and even hired a life coach. “She makes me grab parts of my body I don’t like and I say, ‘Thank you for creating Matteo and making him healthy and appreciating and loving my body,’” she said. “And it is weird how, slowly, you start to love it.”

The WWE diva has shared the workouts that she swears by after giving birth to her son. In March 2021, Nikki posted a video of herself working out with her personal trainer Scott Thom, where she was crushing an intense rope workout.

“This gets me SO good! The burn is unreal!” she captioned the video at the time. “‘Difficult doesn’t mean impossible.’ Made it possible today and it felt so good after!”

