Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's 'New Spark' in Marriage

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden are in great shape these days physically and mentally, as they embrace an ultra-healthy lifestyle and stay well clear of lifestyle choices that caused major issues in the past, a source tells In Touch exclusively. It has resulted in a “new spark” in the couple’s marriage.

“They made a pact at the start of the year to get really healthy in mind and body. Nicole wanted to put on some muscle and Joel wanted to slim down, so they cleared out all the junk food from the cupboards and started hitting the gym together every day,” an insider says,

“They’re eating a ton of organic veggies and a lot of fresh juices they make right at home. Joel and Nicole had gotten into the bad habit of ordering out a lot but now everything is home cooked and extremely healthy.” the source continues. “They’ll have a cheat meal here and there but it’s nothing like it was, and they couldn’t be happier.”

Joel, 45, and Nicole, 42, showed off their trim figures on April 2, while attending the red carpet premiere of her new movie, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. They were joined by their children, daughter Harlow and son Sparrow, in a rare public appearance by the couple’s kids.

The Candidly Nicole star looked divine in a figure-hugging sleeveless black mini dress that showed her sculpted arms and legs. Joel matched in a black jacket and jeans.

“They both look incredible. Joel has really slimmed down, and Nicole is so toned,” the source says, adding that their new bodies have recharged the couple’s love life.

“Feeling good about themselves has put a new spark in their marriage, they’re not just in love, they’re in lust again too,” the insider reveals.

After appearing to have a normal weight next to trimmer friend Paris Hilton when their reality show, The Simple Life, premiered in 2003, Nicole went on an extreme slim-down where fans were worried about her health.

“I know I’m too thin right now, so I wouldn’t want any young girl looking at me and saying, ‘That’s what I want to look like,’” Nicole told Vanity Fair in 2006. “I do know that they will, which is another reason I really do need to do something about it. I’m not happy with the way I look right now.”

The Truth About Diamonds author added that she had started seeing a nutritionist and “I do recognize that I have a problem, and I want to be responsible and fix it, and I’m on that path right now.”

During the same interview, the former party girl discussed getting sober.

“Part of the reason I don’t really talk about being sober is that I don’t want to feel the pressure of being a role model,” Nicole said. “I am learning so much about myself that for me to tell other people what to do in their lives is something I’m not really fit to do. I’m a work in progress. I’m not ‘there’ yet. I don’t know whether I’ll ever be ‘there.'”

Joel got sober in 2006, the same year he and Nicole began dating. The couple welcomed Harlow in 2008, and Sparrow in 2009. The duo married on December 11, 2010.