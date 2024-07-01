The families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman criticized the BET Awards for including a tribute to O.J. Simpson during the telecast, In Touch has learned.

Over the weekend, the 2024 BET Awards aired which featured an “In Memoriam” segment that included O.J.

The image shown on the screen labeled him a “Former NFL Player.” According to reports, the crowd at the event went silent after O.J. appeared on the screen.

Fred Goldman, Ron’s father, told TMZ that he didn’t understand the decision to include O.J. He said BET should apology for the tribute. “I think they shouldn’t include anyone of that caliber — a wife beater, murderer … can’t imagine why they would include someone like that.”

Frank Edwards/Fotos International / Getty

Nicole’s sister Tanya Brown added, “It’s inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition. Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology…and that’s including our family. And, they should be fired.”

BET has yet to respond to the backlash over the tribute.

Nicole and Ron were brutally murdered on June 12, 1994. O.J. was accused of being the murderer but was acquitted of all charges in 1995.

After the verdict, Nicole and Ron’s families filed a civil lawsuit against O.J. and ended up being awarded a $33.5 million against him. During his life, the judgment swelled to nearly $100 million due to interest. Ron’s family said they collected a minimal amount during O.J.’s lifetime.

O.J. died earlier this year after a battle with metastatic prostate cancer. For months before he passed, O.J. tried to quash rumors surrounding his health.

His family said, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Lee Celano/WireImage

After his death, Fred said, “The only thing I have to say is that today is just a further reminder of how long we have missed my son, how long he’s been gone, and the only thing that is important today are the victims. That’s it.”

An attorney for the Goldman family said, “He died without penance. He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred [Goldman], never, anything, never.”

Malcolm LaVergne, O.J.’s longtime attorney and executor of his will, initially said following his death that he hoped “the Goldmans get zero, nothing.”

“Them specifically,” he said. “And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

A couple of days later, he backtracked from his initial stance. He said, “I’m kind of backtracking from those remarks. They were pretty harsh.” He said he was willing to meet with the families.

Malcolm said his lawyer had a meeting with the Goldman family earlier this year.

He said they looked over O.J.’s financial records and talked about a potential payment being made. However, Malcolm said a $500,000 tax lien being filed by the State of California caused issues. He also asked the court for permission to auction off O.J.’s property to bring in additional revenue to pay on the judgment.