You may know Nicolas Cage as an action star and filmmaker, but he’s also the father of two kids, Weston Coppola Cage and Kal-El Coppola Cage. The Grand Isle actor added two new precious members to his family on April 8, as Weston’s wife, Hila Aronian, gave birth to identical twin daughters. Keep scrolling to learn more about his sons.

How Old Are His Kids?

The Oscar winner welcomed his eldest son, Weston, in December 1990 with actress Christina Fulton. As far as his younger son, Nicolas and his third wife, Alice Kim, welcomed Kal-El in October 2005. He was reportedly named after the DC character, Superman.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

What’s His Relationship History?

Nicolas has tied the knot four times. He first married Patricia Arquette, but they ultimately parted ways and divorced in 2001. The star later found love with Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, and they called it quits in 2004. Nicolas went on to marry Alice and they finalized their divorce in 2016.

By 2019, he was ready to walk down the aisle again with Erika Koike. They exchanged their vows in Las Vegas and their marriage lasted only four days before he filed for an annulment. They divorced soon after.

Did His Sons Follow in His Footsteps?

Weston already started pursuing a career in the entertainment business, having appeared in Lord of War, Raven as well as the action-packed series NCIS: Los Angeles. Kal-El also secured a role in Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, doing the voice of a young Bruce Wayne.

Is He Over the Moon About the New Family Additions?

“This is a very happy time for Nic and the whole family,” a source told In Touch exclusively about his reaction to the arrival of his newest grandchildren. “I’m sure Nic will be extremely hands-on as a granddaddy and everyone is so happy for him.”

Weston and his wife, Hila, opted to name their precious baby girls Cyress Zara and Venice Zohar Cage Coppola, revealing their creative monikers in an announcement on Facebook and Instagram. The new dad also shares two sons with ex-wife Danielle Cage, 5-year-old Lucian and 3-year-old Sorin.

What an exciting time for the Cage family!