Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, slammed his accuser Jennifer Hough for giving “not credible” answers during a recent deposition that went south, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Kenneth, 46, asked the court to order Jennifer to pay sanctions for “the costs and time associated with the continuation of her deposition.”

In 2021, Jennifer sued Nicki, 41, and Kenneth for alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation.

She also sued Kenneth over an alleged attempted sexual assault. Kenneth was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 over an incident involving Jennifer.

In her lawsuit, Jennifer said Nicki and Kenneth tried to get her to change her story after the two started dating in 2018. At the time, Nicki faced backlash from fans who were upset about Kenneth’s criminal history.

Nicki defended Kenneth. She wrote about the conviction, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Nicki wed Kenneth in 2019 and they share a son. Jennifer said Nicki made public comments claiming Jennifer had changed her story and claiming that Kenneth was “wrongfully accused.”

Jennifer insisted she never changed her story about what happened.

Per the suit, Jennifer said Nicki called her following Kenneth’s 2020 arrest for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California.

She said the entertainer offered to fly her out to California if she would speak out in Kenneth’s defense.

Jennifer said she turned down the offer. Jennifer said after she turned down Nicki’s proposal, she “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.”

Later, she claimed Nicki had an associate offer her $500,000 to recant her claims against Kenneth. Jennifer said lawyers started showing up to her home, which caused her to move due to fear for her safety.

Nicki denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She said Jennifer’s story was inconsistent.

All claims against Nicki were dismissed in early 2022 but the case remains against Kenneth. As In Touch first reported, Jennifer recently accused Kenneth of failing to show up for a scheduled deposition.

She sat for a six-hour deposition on July 9. Her lawyer accused Kenneth’s counsel of harassing Jennifer with “inappropriate” questions unrelated to the case.

Her lawyer said, “Counsel for [Kenneth] was asking [Jennifer] questions concerning whether [Jennifer] colluded with the federal government. After [Jennifer] said no to multiple variations of this question, [Kenneth’]s Counsel began questioning [Jennifer] about her thoughts on Hollywood movies and began questioning her about either the Spider or Batman movies.”

Jennifer said her lawyer ended the deposition early after several warnings to Kenneth’s counsel. She said Kenneth refused to appear for his deposition as a result.

She demanded the court order him to show up immediately. Now, Kenneth has opposed Jennifer’s letter and asked that the court help him. He accused Jennifer and her lawyers of improperly terminating the deposition. His lawyer claimed, “Throughout the deposition, [Jennifer] was questioned concerning numerous inconsistent statements and testimony she has provided concerning relevant issues and [Jennifer’s] responses were not credible. Clearly aware of this, [Jennifer’s] counsel unilaterally, and improperly, terminated the deposition before it was concluded.”

Kenneth’s lawyer said he was questioning Jennifer about her claims that “an unknown third-party contacted the US Marshal Service concerning the alleged harassment of Plaintiff in relation to her allegations against Mr. Petty and that the US Marshal Service offered her ‘witness protection.’”

His lawyer added, “[Jennifer] has made inconsistent statements concerning this allegation (e.g., texting that the US Marshals were at her house, but admitting that they were not).” The lawyer noted, “I did not ask [Jennifer] whether she ‘colluded’ with the federal government or imply this in any way. Nor did I mention a Batman or Spiderman movie. These statements in [Jennifer’s letter are inaccurate, as will be demonstrated by the transcript.”

Kenneth demanded Jennifer sit for another deposition and for sanctions.