Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are accused of not paying a dime on the six-figure judgment they were hit with earlier this year, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Thomas Weidenmuller, the security guard who sued Nicki, 41, and Kenneth, 46, claimed there has been no payment on the $503,318 default judgment he was awarded in March.

Thomas said that the amount owed has swelled to $526,000 due to interest of $22,752.72 being added since the judgment was entered. Nicki and Thomas blew off Thomas’ lawsuit and were hit with a default judgment.

In his lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Thomas claimed Kenneth assaulted him backstage at Nicki’s concert on March 22, 2019, in Germany.

Thomas claimed the drama started when Nicki was performing on stage. He said a fan breached the security barrier but did not make contact with the rapper. The suit claimed that Nicki was upset with the incident. Thomas claimed he saw Nicki yelling at a female security guard about the security breach.

He said Nicki was filming the female guard while grilling her about the fan.

Thomas said he tried to step in but that made Nicki more upset.

He claimed she threw a shoe toward him but missed.

In his suit, he claimed Nicki told Kenneth about their argument which led to him being asked to come to a private room for Nicki.

Thomas said he arrived to find Nicki, Kenneth and two of Nicki’s security guards. “[Nicki] repeatedly screamed obscenities at him.

She shouted, ‘Who do you think you are?’ and demanded to know why he interrupted her when she attempted to video record her confrontation with the female security guard. She once again referred to the female security guard as a ‘f–king bitch’ and falsely insisted that [Thomas] must have a physical or romantic relationship with her.”

“While [Nicki] screamed obscenities at me, [Kenneth] repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the face, which stunned and disoriented me. Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon,” Thomas said.

The security guard said he suffered serious injuries and had to undergo surgery to fix his jaw.

“I now have five plates in my jaw and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed,” Thomas said in a declaration.

“The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for future implants.”

On top of the legal battle, Kenneth is still on probation. He was sentenced to three years of probation after failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California. Kenneth was required to register as part of a criminal conviction in the ‘90s where he was charged with attempted rape. He served four years in prison for the crime.

As In Touch first reported, Nicki is being dragged into a separate legal battle that her mother brought against the man who fatally struck the rapper’s father.