Nicki Minaj was instructed to show up to court after her company was ordered to pay $1 million to a concert promoter, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted an application brought by the promoter, BS Associates Company LTD, demanding Nicki, 41, show up for a financial examination.

Nicki was ordered to appear on August 15 and “furnish information to aid enforcement of a money judgment against” her. The application told Nicki to come to court with information about her assets. BS Associates LTD, a British Virgin Islands-based promoter, was awarded the seven-figure sum from Nicki’s company Pink Personality.

The promoter took Pink Personality to arbitration over Nicki failing to show for a scheduled concert. In court papers, BS Associates claimed Nicki agreed to perform a 2018 concert in China. The promoter agreed to pay $1 million to Pink Personality for Nicki’s performance.

The money was sent to her talent agents at CAA, per the suit. The funds were deposited into an escrow account. BS Associates claimed Nicki asked for $250,000 to be released from the account a couple of weeks before the September 18, 2018, show. The promoter said it agreed to release the $250,000.

However, it said Nicki failed to show up to the show.

BS Associates said Nicki and her agents said she was open to rescheduling the date if “additional funds” were released. BS Associates said it released another $250,000. Despite numerous attempts to reschedule, the promoter said Nicki never provided a new date for the show to be rescheduled.

In arbitration, the promoter was awarded the full $1 million plus interest for a total of $1.4 million.

In November 2023, BS Associates filed a petition in Los Angeles court asking for the judgment to be confirmed — which would allow it to start the collection process against Pink Personality. Nicki’s company did not respond to the petition. In the filing, the promoter revealed CAA paid back the remaining $500,000 owed.

The company asked that the L.A. court amend the arbitration judgment to reflect the money returned. BS Associates asked that Pink Personality be ordered to pay $974,000 plus interest and not the full $1.4 million. Earlier this year, the judge granted the petition and ordered Pink Personality was on the hook for $1,063,414.

In recent weeks, BS Associates asked the court for permission to grill Nicki’s reps at William Morris Endeavor, her accountant and her financial advisor. The company wants answers on her assets to determine the best strategy on what to seize to satisfy the debt owed.

In a new filing, BS Associates asked the court to order Nicki to appear next month. It said the scheduled examination was mistakenly taken off the court calendar. For the hearing, it wants her to bring her financial statements and information for review. The promoter said it has attempted to collect the judgment from Pink Personality for months but has been unsuccessful.

Nicki has yet to respond in court. The rapper is currently on break from her Pink Friday 2 Tour. The second leg is scheduled to start in September.