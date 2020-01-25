Not so friendly exes. Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, got into a heated fight with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Meek Mill, when all three of them crossed paths with each other on Friday, January 24, at the luxury boutique Maxfield in West Hollywood.

According to video footage obtained by TMZ, Nicki, 37, and Kenneth, 41, were shopping by themselves when they were involved in a verbal altercation with Meek, 32. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper’s voice could be heard saying, “There’s 50 people outside. We’re good.”

Courtesy of Nicki Minaj/Instagram

“There are 100 people outside,” Meek (real name: Robert Rihmeek Williams) could be heard responding. Later in the clip, Nicki could be heard calling Meek a “bitch,” and she seemed to hint that he isn’t over her. That’s when Kenneth jumped in. “She ain’t talking to you no more,” he seemed to yell. Meek replied, “You can’t talk to me one-on-one?” Kenneth shot back, “You p—y, n—a,” and Meek hit back, “You p—y, n—a.”

Nicki’s voice then could be heard yelling, interrupting her husband and Meek’s screaming match as Meek walked away with his crew of about 10 people. Rapper Retch was also at the boutique at the time of the incident, and he took to Instagram Live to share his account of the fight, and he claimed Kenneth wanted to fight Meek when they crossed paths.

The Philadelphia native dated Nicki for two years from 2015 to 2017, and their split was anything but amicable. Shortly after their breakup, the exes feuded back and forth on social media.

Nicki went on to date rapper Nas, but they called it quits in January 2018 and their split was on good terms. Nicki remained single for nearly a year, until she went Instagram Official with her husband, Kenneth, in December 2018. Nicki and Kenneth were romantically linked when they were teenagers, and they later rekindled their relationship when they reconnected years later. The couple tied the knot in October 2019.

But before Nicki went public with her relationship with Kenneth, she addressed her previous relationships and explained why she was still upset with Meek during an August 2018 appearance on MTV’s TRL.

“The good thing about the Nas situation is that he and I are still good friends, and we still have so much respect for each other,” Nicki said. “I told Meek this, actually. I said, ‘Don’t you see how Nas carried himself? Nas has never once said anything bad about me, he’s never done anything negative toward me. He carried himself like a king. I think that Meek learned a lot from that situation too, cause I had a lot of anger and hate for him because of the way he handled the breakup publicly. And I know he was hurt. He was like, ‘Look, this was my first time being in love and I didn’t know how to handle it.’ At a certain point, you have to forgive. And I have forgiven him because he has come genuinely to me and asked for forgiveness.”

But after their run-in, it seems like tension is still high.