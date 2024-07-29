Nicki Minaj is accused of blowing off requests to sit for a deposition for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck her father, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Charles Polevich, who is being sued by Nicki’s mother, Carol Maraj, over her husband Robert Maraj’s February 2021 death, said he served the rapper with a request to take her deposition in July.

Charles said he offered to take Nicki’s deposition virtually.

His lawyer noted, “We do understand that you are on tour during this time so we would like to work with you for what fits your schedule. We also understand you are in New York on September 7, 2024, should that time period work better for your schedule, we would be happy to accommodate.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

“To date, no response has been received from the non-party witness and it is apparent that the non-party witness does not intend to cooperate and voluntarily provide testimony that is material to defense of this action,” Charles’ lawyer added.

Charles asked the court for help in obtaining the cooperation of Nicki.

As we previously reported, Charles wants to grill Nicki about her childhood.

He said the entertainer had previously claimed in interviews that her father was abusive to her mother.

Charles argued that the information was important for his defense since Carol was arguing in her $150 million lawsuit that she lost Robert ’s “comfort” and “companionship” when he died.

Carol argued that Nicki should not be forced to show up for a deposition in the case since she was not a party to the case.

Her lawyer said, “It was also made clear that Nicki is not a party to this action and to have her testify as to musical lyrics, which could be completely made up, false, and taken out of context, was a waste of time and borderline harassment for the family.”

He added, “As this Court and Defendant will surely agree, a majority of, if not all of the lyrics contained in the millions of songs produced yearly are made up, false, fabricated and do not actually contain true facts.”

The judge presiding over the case previously found that Nicki’s lyrics about her father are “directly relevant” to the claims in Carol’s lawsuit.

He ruled that Charles could request Nicki to appear for a deposition. However, Nicki has failed to respond. A judge has yet to respond to Charles’ request for help on the matter. In his criminal case, Charles was accused of striking Robert as he crossed the street in Long Island.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Nicki’s father was rushed to the hospital but died hours later. Police said the driver fled the scene before officials arrived.

Law enforcement tracked down Charles using security footage.

At his home, Charles covered the 1992 Volvo Station Wagon with a tarp.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence. In court, Charles said there was “no excuse” for his behavior. He was sentenced to one year in jail in 2022.