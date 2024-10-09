One of the women suing Nick Carter for alleged sexual assault demanded he cough up $30,000 after she shut down the lawsuit he filed against her, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Ashley Repp, who sued Nick, 44, in 2023 for sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress, asked the court to award her attorney fees.

Ashley asked that Nick pay her $27,459 for attorney fees, $1,266 in costs and another $10,000 as a penalty.

Her lawyers argued, “In sum, [Ashley’s] counsel extended unnecessary time and effort in defending [Ashley] from [Nick’s] unreasonable and frivolous claims against her. Further, [Nick’s] claims seek to silence [Ashley], a victim of child sexual abuse, from making statements about the abuse by [Nick] she suffered when she was a minor.” They added, “[Nick’s] claims against [Ashley] were clearly designed to retaliate against her for filing claims against him and to silence her from speaking out about the statutory rape she suffered by [Nick] as a minor.”

Ashley asked the court for a total of $38,725 from Nick.

Iwi Onodera/Redferns

As In Touch previously reported, in her suit, Ashley claimed Nick engaged in sexual acts “without her consent” on two occasions when she was 15 in 2003.

Ashley said the incidents occurred in Marathon, Florida. Ashley’s suit accused Nick of having engaged “in sexual intercourse with [Ashley] despite her repeated refusals and requests for him to stop.”

Nick denied the accusations. He filed a countersuit that accused Ashley of defamation. He believed she conspired with two of his other sexual assault accusers in hope of extorting a settlement.

Ashley denied the accusations in Nick’s countersuit.

In August, the court dismissed Nick’s claims against Ashley.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

At the time, Ashely told In Touch, “I am so thankful that the voice of my 15-year-old self is finally being heard and believed. All I ever wanted was to set myself free. I hope anyone else struggling can do the same.”

A source close to Nick’s legal team tells us the singer’s lawyers have filed a formal appeal of the anti-SLAPP ruling which means no legal fees will be awarded until the outcome of the appeal process.

As In Touch first reported, as part of his defense, Nick accused Ashley of being a “deranged” fan. Nick said Ashley’s ex-boyfriend claimed Ashley was a huge Backstreets Boys and Nick Carter fan even after the alleged assault took place.

Ashley’s ex-boyfriend testified, “On a near daily basis, she would spend hours online in chat rooms for Backstreet Boys fans. Ashley even ran fan websites for the band. She treated and spoke of these sites as if they were her pride and joy. Ashley’s fondness for the band and Nick Carter remained unchanged throughout the seven years we were together.”

Ashley’s ex-boyfriend added, “In all the years I dated Ashley, she never suggested that Nick coerced, assaulted or was anything but kind to her. In fact, Ashley was a huge Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys fan throughout our seven-year relationship.”

Nick’s lawyer noted, “It is important to emphasize that all seven years in which [Ashley’s ex] observed [Ashley] to be a fond, proud and dedicated Carter-fan came after the time that [Ashley now alleges [Nick] raped her.”