Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter filed a bombshell lawsuit against his sexual assault accuser Melissa Schuman, claiming her version of events never happened, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Nick, 44, demanded $2.5 million in damages against Melissa, 39, for the alleged emotional distress she caused him.

In 2022, a woman named Shannon Ruth sued Nick in Nevada over an alleged assault on a tour bus in 2001. Melissa filed a lawsuit against Nick in California over an alleged sexual assault at an apartment in 2002.

Melissa filed a police report in 2017, but no charges were ever brought.

Nick then filed his own lawsuit against Shannon, Melissa and Melissa’ father in Las Vegas court.

He accused Melissa and her father of coaching Shannon and having her make false allegations against him in an effort to extort a large settlement.

He denied all allegations of wrongdoing or that he sexually assaulted either woman.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Nick demanded $2 million in damages in the case filed in Nevada. For months, Nick asked the court to pause Melissa’s lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, until the outcome of his case in Las Vegas.

The judge recently denied his request to put the case on hold. The Nevada cases are still pending.

Now, Nick has filed a second countersuit against Melissa. This time the case was filed as part of the L.A. battle. Nick said he met Melissa in 2003 while filming a television movie. He said they went to his apartment to drink and play video games.

He said they were, “flirtatious with one another throughout the day/night.” The Backstreet Boys star said he was with his friend and Melissa’s friend in the apartment. He said they all went into the bedroom where he and Melissa started having consensual sex.

“After having consensual sex, [Melissa] and [Nick] fell asleep. [Melissa] slept next to [Nick] through the night. The four woke up together, exited the apartment together and walked out to the parking garage together,” his suit read. “At no point in time did [Nick] sexually assault [Melissa] or any other person.”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

“Shortly thereafter, [Melissa] happily and enthusiastically agreed to perform a musical duet with [Nick] and further perform with him at a live showcase,” the lawsuit continued.

Nick pointed out that Melissa was a member of the pop girl group Dream. The group was active from 1998 to 2003.

He said she struggled over the years to stay relevant.

“Melissa’s dwindling acting career came to an end in 2015 after her performance in a movie entitled Actress(es): A Web Series. Prior to the foregoing film, she had not appeared in any movie or television show since 2005; nor has she appeared in any since,” the suit claimed.

Nick said 15 years later, in a November 2017 blog, Melissa accused him publicly of raping her on the 2003 evening.

He claimed Melissa and her father recruited and groomed third parties to defame him.

He pointed out that Melissa appeared on Dr. Oz, did countless interviews and appeared in a 2024 documentary called Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter. He said the purpose of these appearances was to “falsely claim” that Nick sexually assaulted her.

Nick claimed that in the 2024 documentary, Melissa contributed to him being depicted as a rapist by appearing in the film. The suit read, “The statements [Melissa] made as well as her contributions to the Ish Entertainment ‘documentary’ indicating that [Nick] was/is a rapist and that she was raped by [Nick] were/are false and constitute slander per se.”

“In addition to publishing the defamatory statements to the world on social media and through other mediums, [Melissa] also copied or “tagged” many of her own and others’ defamatory statements directly to third parties that are either involved with or have influence over [Nick‘s] prospective business opportunities, advantages and contracts,” his lawyer said.

Nick said Melissa’s alleged lies cost him a $350,000 deal with MeUndies, a $1 million deal with Vrbo, an endorsement deal with Roblox worth a substantial amount in publicly/marketing, a brand partnership with The Children’s Place worth $125,000 and an endorsement with Tonies, a company that sells children’s products that would have been worth hundreds of thousands.

His lawyer said, “After hearing [Melissa’s] defamatory statements, the foregoing companies, including others, terminated their contracts and business relationships with [Nick] costing [Nick] millions.

His lawsuit demanded $2.5 million in damages, punitive damages and attorney fees. As In Touch first reported, Nick’s therapist claims he is suffering from PTSD due to the ‘false’ allegations against him.

At the moment, Nick is wrapping up a 28-city European summer tour this week in Spain.