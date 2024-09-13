Nick Carter issued a subpoena to his administrator of his late brother Aaron Carter’s estate regarding electronics, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Nick, 44, and his legal team fired off the subpoena on March 15, regarding electronics.

The bombshell was revealed by Aileen Federizo, the court-appointment administrator of Aaron’s estate, in a status report filed in June.

Aaron died on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34. An autopsy revealed Aaron had prescription pills in his system. His cause of death was confirmed to be drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam.

In the report, Aileen said that based on her initial research, Aaron’s estate was worth an estimated $757,000.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR

She noted that there were still several outstanding issues that needed to be handled before the probate case could close.

The first issue was pertaining to electronics. Aileen said, “electronics – items in storage as well as the ones subject to subpoena from Nickolas Carter’s attorney dated 3/15/2024.” She did not provide any other details on the subpoena.

Nick and Aaron had a rocky relationship over the years.

Sources told TMZ that the duo never resolved their issues before Aaron’s death. An insider told the outlet that months before his death, Aaron’s sister Angel Carter communicated to Aaron that Nick and she loved him and wanted to see him healthy.

In 2019, Nick obtained a restraining order against Aaron. In court documents, the Backstreet Boys singer accused his brother of threatening to kill his pregnant wife and unborn child.

The court ordered Aaron to stay 100 yards away from Nick, his wife and their kids. He was prohibited from coming near Nick’s home in Las Vegas.

At the time, Nick said he had to seek protection, “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.”

Aaron, via a rep, told TMZ, “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

Mark Sullivan/WireImage

The electronics could potentially be related to the lawsuits Nick is defending himself in. As In Touch previously reported, Nick was hit with three sexual assault lawsuits.

The first was brought by a woman named Shannon Ruth, who accused Nick of assaulting her on a tour bus in 2001. He denied the accusations.

The second lawsuit was brought by a former pop star named Melissa Schuman. She claimed Nick assaulted her in a Santa Monica, California, apartment in 2002. Nick denied the accusations.

Nick then countersued Shannon, Melissa, 40, and Melissa’s dad Jerome Schuman. He accused them of conspiring together to concoct fake accusations against him in an effort to extort a settlement. He demanded over $2 million in damages for the alleged harm to his career. In court documents, Nick claimed that Shannon and Melissa communicated with Aaron before his death.

He claimed the duo took advantage of Aaron’s “fragile condition” when he was fighting with Nick. Nick claimed that Aaron eventually believed he was being used by the accusers and cut off communication with him. Nick claimed Aaron apologized for his actions.

The third lawsuit was filed by a woman named Ashley Repp.

All of the cases are still pending.