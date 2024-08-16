Nick Carter submitted testimony from his sexual assault accuser Ashley Repp’s ex-boyfriend and accused her of being “deranged,” as part of his defense, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Nick said Ashley’s ex claimed she was a huge Backstreets Boys and Nick Carter fan even after the alleged assault took place.

He testified, “On a near daily basis, she would spend hours online in chat rooms for Backstreet Boys fans. Ashley even ran fan websites for the band. She treated and spoke of these sites as if they were her pride and joy. Ashley’s fondness for the band and Nick Carter remained unchanged throughout the seven years we were together.”

He wrote in a declaration, “In all the years I dated Ashley, she never suggested that Nick coerced, assaulted or was anything but kind to her. In fact, Ashley was a huge Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys fan throughout our seven-year relationship.”

Nick’s lawyer noted, “It is important to emphasize that all seven years in which [Ashley’s ex] observed [Ashley] to be a fond, proud and dedicated Carter-fan came after the time that [Ashley now alleges [Nick] raped her.”

The pop star said that a former friend of Ashley, Ashley Ponczkowski, claimed she first met Nick’s accuser online in a Backstreet Boys fan chat room when they were approximately 13.

Ponczkowski said Ashley catfished her by pretending to be Nick.

“[Ashley] sent Ponczkowski a private message, introducing herself as ‘Nick Carter.’ Ponczkowski, a 13-year-old fan of Carter’s, was beyond excited to receive the message and converse with her idol,” the filing said.

Nick accused Ashley of continuing her “deranged catfishing” for years, and even pretend to be his former girlfriend Willa Ford at one point.

The pop star labeled Ashley an “obsessed and deranged Carter fan.”

“Accordingly, years before her stay [at Nick’s family home], when she was in her early teens if she is telling the truth about her age, [Ashley] was already an obsessed and deranged Carter fan, pretending to be Carter and his girlfriend to at least one young Backstreet Boys’ fan,” his lawyer said.

Nick said Ashley launched a fan website for his sister Angel in 2002.

Mark Sullivan/WireImage

He said she was not hired but did it on her own. He said Angel invited Ashley to the family home to introduce herself.

In 2003, Nick said Ashley paid her own way to travel from Pennsylvania to Florida. He said she made two different trips to the home and both stays were “lengthy.” Nick said Ashley told everyone she was 18 despite being younger. Nick said Ashley hooked up with his brother and another man.

He said when he arrived at the property after traveling, he hooked up with Ashley, who he believed to be 18.

His lawyer said, “[Ashley’s] friends have all testified that [Ashley] deliberately lied to [Nick] and his family about her age,” the filing read.

Eventually, Nick said Ashley caused drama in the house which led to his sister Angel asking her to leave. Nick said Ashley and her mom then filed a police report complaining about the alleged “party atmosphere, alcohol, drugs and lack of parental supervision.”

Nick claims the mother did not bring up sex or sexual assault.

He claimed Ashley told police that she had consensual sex at the house.

Mark Sullivan/WireImage

His lawyer said, “Accordingly, the prosecutor’s office in Florida refused to charge Carter, or any of the other adult males that had sex with [Ashley] at the Marathon Property, due to [Ashley’s] delayed reporting, [Ashley’s] deceptive behavior concerning her age, [Ashley’s] adult behavior in traveling alone from Florida to Pennsylvania, the fact that any reasonable person would believe that she was at least [18 years old] and that she admitted [that] all of her sexual encounters were consensual.”

“After she strategically infiltrated the Carter family and Marathon family compound, she used the interactions as a mechanism to elevate herself and fabricate celebrity status,” he said.

In August 2023, Ashley field a lawsuit, using her initials A.R., accusing Nick of sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

In her suit, Ashley accused Nick of engaging in sexual acts “without her consent” on two separate occasions in Marathon, Florida, in 2003, when she was 15.

The suit claimed Nick, “continued to engage in sexual intercourse with A.R. despite her repeated refusals and requests for him to stop.” Nick denied the allegations. He claims Ashely conspired with his other two sexual assault accusers to try to extort a financial settlement from him by making false public claims. Ashley denied all allegations in the counterclaim.

Nick’s countersuit against Ashley was dismissed this week but In Touch has learned he plans to appeal.

“Ashley Repp already admitted to law enforcement that she deceived Mr. Carter and his family and friends. Our evidence and witnesses show that her deceptive ways continue to this day, and we will, of course, appeal this ruling,” Nick’s attorney, Dale Hayes, Jr. tells In Touch.

“I am so thankful that the voice of my 15-year-old self is finally being heard and believed. All I ever wanted was to set myself free. I hope anyone else struggling can do the same.” Ashley tells In Touch.

“Ashley had to fight a brave fight. More Defendants are responding to sexual abuse lawsuits by suing survivors for defamation. These attempts to scare off the truth of sexual abuse have a massive chilling effect on survivors seeking to bring claims against powerful people.” Margaret Mabie, one of Ashley’s lawyers, told In Touch.