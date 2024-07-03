Nic Kerdiles’ parents are firing back at the lawsuit brought by the man who sued over the crash that took the late NHL star’s life, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Nic’s parents, Nathalie and Michael Kerdiles, filed a response to the suit brought by Da’Shaun Williamson.

Da’Shaun claimed Nic, 29, crashed his motorcycle into his car on September 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. The suit said Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiancé, the two got engaged in 2019 but split in 2020, was driving around town at 3 a.m.

Da’Shaun said the athlete drove his motorcycle into the intersection and caused the accident.

Getty

“Kerdiles, decedent, is at fault for the collision,” Da’Shaun’s lawyer wrote in the filing. He claimed Nic did not have the “right-of-way” when he drove into the intersection. Da’Shaun said he did have the “right-of-way” at the time. Da’Shaun said Nic failed to yield or obey the stop sign at the intersection.

In addition, he claimed the late hockey star failed to drive at a reasonable speed. The lawsuit accused Nic of driving under the influence of alcohol, “beyond the legal limit at the time of the collision.”

The Davidson County Medical Examiner ruled Nic died from blunt force trauma.

A report issued following an autopsy determined he had a BAC of .124 at the time of his death. The legal limit in the state is .08. Da’Shaun’s lawsuit demanded in excess of $25,000 in damages for his medical bills, lost wages, loss of earning capacity and other expenses.

In their recent response to the lawsuit, Nic’s parents denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

They claimed Nic’s crash was caused by the stop sign not being clearly visible.

Getty

The filing read, “defendants submit upon information and belief that, at the time of the accident, the stop sign at the intersection was not clearly visible to persons operating motor vehicles including the decedent Nicholas H. Kerdiles.”

“Defendants further submit, upon information and belief, that the subject stop sign was not clearly visible due to actions of inactions of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tennessee, and for which Metro was, or should have been, on notice,” the response read.

Further, they argued any injuries allegedly sustained by Da’Shaun “were caused by the fault of [Da’Shaun], or third parties or entities, over whom defendants have no control nor right of control, including but not limited to the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tennessee for its failure to properly maintain the stop sign and provide other traffic control markings at the intersection.”

They said, “All or part of [Da’Shaun’s] claims are barred by his failure to mitigate damages or take other reasonable steps to avoid or reduce his damages.” Nic’s parents demanded all claims be dismissed immediately.

Following his death, Nic’s parents were appointed as administrators of their son’s estate. The NHL star had drafted a will months before his death.

As In Touch previously reported, Savannah and her family members are in the middle of a separate lawsuit over her brother Grayson’s 2022 car crash.