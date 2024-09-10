Netflix Slammed for Prince Harry's Doc Amid Kate's Cancer News

Many royal watchers are outraged at Netflix due to the timing of their announcement about Prince Harry’s Polo docuseries, as it came less than two hours after sister-in-law Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer update.

The streaming service announced the premiere month for the docuseries and shared photos from the show in an X post on Monday, September 9.

“POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Premiering this December,” the post read. Harry, 39, and wife Meghan Markle founded Archewell Productions in 2020.

The post came about an hour and a half after Kate, 42, announced that she had completed her preventative chemotherapy treatments for her cancer, which did not sit right with many of Netflix’s followers.

“I’m sure you will release [the doc] during Catherine’s Christmas special,” one user replied to the post, while another added, “Posting this straight after Catherine’s announcement about her cancer ensures that not only will I not watch this, I will also cancel Netflix. Screw you.”

“Show some freaking respect! Nobody cares about stupid pony boy!” a third fan wrote.

“Using a family member’s cancer to help try and promote this flop of a documentary, not cool Netflix,” another person commented.

Kate’s update on her cancer battle, which she first announced in March, came in the form of an emotional video on Monday.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said, adding that it has been a “tough” time for herself and husband Prince William, as well as kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she continued. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

The Princess of Wales added that her “focus” from this point forward will be on “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she said. “Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Kate concluded, “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”