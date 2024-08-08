Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant had an emotional chat with a police officer during his arrest for Fentanyl possession.

In Touch obtained the bodycam footage from Bryson’s arrest on July 3, 2023.

Officers arrived at a Georgia neighborhood where Bryson was hanging out in the early morning.

Police questioned Bryson, 34, over why he had parked on the street.

As he sat on the sidewalk, Bryson spoke to a friend on his phone while cops grilled him.

The police told Bryson they saw a bag of white powder in his car and had probable cause to search the vehicle.

After testing the powder, it was determined the drug was fentanyl despite officers first believing it was cocaine. Bryson, who was visibly sweating in the video, was placed under arrest.

As officers readjusted his handcuffs, one officer told him, “That’s why you sweating so bad man. All that Fentanyl.”

GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Bryson acted confused and asked, “What?”

The officer said, “C’mon man.”

Bryson said, “No, serious.”

The officer replied, “You had a dime of Fentanyl in your center console. That’s why you’re sweating you’re ass off.”

Later, as Bryson sat in the backseat of the police car, an officer said, “You had a f–king dime sitting in your center console and you’re going to tell me you don’t know about it?”

Bryson said he did not know it was Fentanyl. “I did not know that s–t was f–king Fentanyl,” he said. The officer asked him if he thought the substance was cocaine.

Bryson seemed to nod his head.

The officer told him, “Whoever gave it to you, man. When it clumps up like that, it means it’s got Fentanyl in it. Cocaine don’t clump like that. You know how fast that s–t will kill you?”

Bryson said, “Yeah, I do.”

“Who’d you buy it from?” the officer asked. Bryson asked him if giving the information would allow cops to let him go. The officer asked him for more details to send to the narcotic team. Bryson said he got the powder in Gwinnett County and said he would take the officer to the location where he purchased it.

GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

He provided the officers with the hotel and room number he went to for the drugs. Bryson offered to go buy the drugs for the officers to watch, which they declined, but wrote down the information.

As In Touch previously reported, Bryson was arrested for possession of Fentanyl.

He was later charged with giving a false name to officers due to him giving his younger brother Brentt Leakes name during his arrest. Bryson pleaded not guilty to the charges. In April, he reached a plea deal with prosecutors and avoided jail time. The court sentenced Bryson to 12 months probation, ordered him to complete 40 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine.

Bryson’s attorney, Dominko C. Rumph, tells In Touch, “Mr. Bryant’s criminal case was resolved in May of 2024 via a misdemeanor guilty plea to Giving a False Name.” He continued, “After reviewing the evidence presented by the State during discovery, it was determined that police likely did not have reasonable articulable suspicion to conduct the traffic stop that is shown in the body camera footage.”

The lawyer added, “After negotiating with the District Attorney’s Office, the State and the defense ultimately agreed that there was a high probability that the case would be dismissed if it were to proceed to a hearing on a Motion to Suppress.” In regard to the bodycam footage, he said, “Although we are aware of the statements by Mr. Bryant as shown in the body camera footage, we cannot speak to the veracity of the statements. We can emphatically state that the statements had no bearing on the ultimate resolution of Mr. Bryant’s case.”

Dominko ended, “Mr. Bryant is not a witness in any ongoing criminal matters nor are we aware of any subsequent investigations, arrests, or prosecutions conducted in connection with the statements made by Mr. Bryant during his interaction with police.”

NeNe, 56, spoke out about Bryson after his arrest.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors

The reality star said, “He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction.” she said. “He’s been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed.”