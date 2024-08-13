Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant was willing to give police any information they needed on the person who supplied him drugs to avoid being taken to jail.

In Touch obtained the video of Bryson, 34, being arrested on July 3, 2023, in Georgia. Officers questioned Bryson about why he was hanging out in a neighborhood early in the morning.

Multiple police cars arrived at the location to grill NeNe’s son. As they peeked into his car, officers claimed to have spotted a white powdery substance. They determined they had probable cause to search his vehicle and found a substance that tested as Fentanyl. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

While in the backseat of a police car, before he was taken to the local jail, Bryson spoke to an officer about how he obtained the drug. The officer told him, “You had a f–king dime sitting in your center console and you’re going to tell me you don’t know about it?”

Bryson said he did not know what he purchased was Fentanyl. “I did not know that s–t was f–king Fentanyl,” he said.

GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The police officer asked Bryson if he thought the drug he purchased was cocaine. Bryson, who was visibly sweating, seemed to nod his head.

The officer replied, “Whoever gave it to you, man. When it clumps up like that, it means it’s got Fentanyl in it. Cocaine don’t clump like that. You know how fast that s–t will kill you?”

Later, the police officer told Bryson it would help him if he turned over information about the dealer.

He said he needed information to send to the narcotic team.

Bryson said he would take the officer to the spot where he purchased the drug, but the officer declined.

The police officer told him that any information would be sent to the narcotics teams who could potentially help him. Bryson told the officer he got the drugs from “this guy” at a hotel.

He gave the address of the location during questioning. He told the officer that he met the man at the bar and bought $20 worth from him.

He then provided the man’s first name, a description of him, and his hotel room number.

Bryson’s attorney, Dominko C. Rumph, tells In Touch, “Mr. Bryant’s criminal case was resolved in May of 2024 via a misdemeanor guilty plea to Giving a False Name.” He continued, “After reviewing the evidence presented by the State during discovery, it was determined that police likely did not have reasonable articulable suspicion to conduct the traffic stop that is shown in the body camera footage.”

The lawyer added, “After negotiating with the District Attorney’s Office, the State and the defense ultimately agreed that there was a high probability that the case would be dismissed if it were to proceed to a hearing on a Motion to Suppress.” In regard to the bodycam footage, he said, “Although we are aware of the statements by Mr. Bryant as shown in the body camera footage, we cannot speak to the veracity of the statements. We can emphatically state that the statements had no bearing on the ultimate resolution of Mr. Bryant’s case.”

Dominko ended, “Mr. Bryant is not a witness in any ongoing criminal matters nor are we aware of any subsequent investigations, arrests, or prosecutions conducted in connection with the statements made by Mr. Bryant during his interaction with police.”

GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

As In Touch first reported, Bryson reached a plea deal in the drug case.

The agreement had Bryson plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement officer, due to him giving his younger brother Brentt’s name instead of his own during questioning. The court sentenced Bryson to 12 months’ probation and ordered him to pay a small fine.

In addition, he was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and submit to random drug testing.

NeNe, 56, spoke out about her son’s arrest, saying she has tried to get him help for years. “I’ve spent so much money on trying to get Bryson where he needs to be.” she said. “So until Bryson is ready to make a change, it’s nothing I [can] do.”