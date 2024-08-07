Exclusive NeNe Leakes’ Son Bryson Bryant Caught in Bodycam Footage Giving His Brother’s Name During 2023 Arrest

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant was caught on police bodycam telling officers he was his younger brother Brentt Leakes during his 2023 arrest.

In Touch obtained the footage from Bryson’s arrest on July 3, 2023, where he was taken into custody over possession of fentanyl.

Officers were called out to a neighborhood where they saw Bryson, 34, walking around in the early morning.

The police drove up on Bryson who asked them “What did I do?” repeatedly. The police had Bryson sit down on the ground and started asking him questions.

When asked his last name, Bryson told the officer it was Leakes.

He then told the officer his first name was Brentt.

Later, Bryson was asked for the spelling of his name and his date of birth.

He provided his younger brother’s name once again and said his birthday was February 20, 1999. Brentt’s birthday is February 22, 1999.

Police said they saw a bag of white powder in Bryson’s parked car which led to them searching his vehicle. A test determined the powder was fentanyl.

Bryson told the police he had no idea it was fentanyl. After his arrest, Bryson was hit with an additional charge for giving a false name to officers.

NeNe’s son spent a couple of months behind bars due to the arrest triggering a probation violation in a separate case.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from his 2023 arrest. In April, a plea deal was reached where Bryson avoided additional jail time.

The court sentenced him to 12 months of probation and ordered him to pay a fine.

Bryson will have to submit to random drug testing and undergo an evaluation and/or treatment for substance abuse.

Bryson’s attorney, Dominko C. Rumph, tells In Touch, “Mr. Bryant’s criminal case was resolved in May of 2024 via a misdemeanor guilty plea to Giving a False Name.” After reviewing the evidence presented by the State during discovery, it was determined that police likely did not have reasonable articulable suspicion to conduct the traffic stop that is shown in the body camera footage,” he continued.

Dominko added, “After negotiating with the District Attorney’s Office, the State and the defense ultimately agreed that there was a high probability that the case would be dismissed if it were to proceed to a hearing on a Motion to Suppress. Although we are aware of the statements by Mr. Bryant as shown in the body camera footage, we cannot speak to the veracity of the statements. We can emphatically state that the statements had no bearing on the ultimate resolution of Mr. Bryant’s case.”

He ended, “Mr. Bryant is not a witness in any ongoing criminal matters nor are we aware of any subsequent investigations, arrests, or prosecutions conducted in connection with the statements made by Mr. Bryant during his interaction with police.”

NeNe spoke about her son’s issues following his arrest on Carlos King’s podcast. She said, “I spoke to him on the phone, I think he’s doing OK.”

“He needs rehabilitation,” she said. “He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He’s been struggling with it for years. He’s been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed.”

“As a mom just to watch it, my hands are tied,” she added.

“[There’s] not much that I can do. For people who have had children or family members that have been on drugs, they know that they have to be ready. They have to simply be ready,” NeNe added. “I’ve spent so much money on trying to get Bryson where he needs to be.”

“But every time I’ve sent him off is because I said, ‘You are getting your ass up and we are sending you off.’ But I learned through counseling myself that he has to say, ‘I’m ready to go,’ not me making him go. So until Bryson is ready to make a change, [there’s] nothing I [can] do.”