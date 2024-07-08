NeNe Leakes’ bank account is one step closer to having funds seized after a creditor of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star made serious moves in court, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, NeNe’s former landlord, MPG-Sugarloaf, located assets in a bank account owned by the reality star.

The landlord claimed Truist Bank responded to a recent summons demanding answers on whether NeNe, 56, had funds stored at the bank or assets in a safety deposit box.

In the summons, MPG-Sugarloaf instructed Truist Bank “to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, including property in safe deposit boxes or similar property that you hold, belonging to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next five days.”

Jason Kempin / Getty

MPG-Sugarloaf was awarded $25,631 after NeNe failed to respond to a lawsuit it brought in Georgia court over unpaid rent.

In a recent filing, Truist Bank told the landlord it had the full amount requested by the landlord in an account owned by NeNe.

The landlord asked the court to approve the money being seized and transferred to them to pay off the debt owed. A judge has yet to rule. In the initial lawsuit, the landlord claimed to have leased a commercial property to NeNe which she used to open her now-closed Swagg Boutique.

In court documents, the landlord said the lease was signed in 2017. NeNe’s store closed for a period during the pandemic. It reopened for a brief period before closing for good in 2022. MPG-Sugarloaf said NeNe failed to pay $22,000 in rent. The landlord demanded the five-figure sum plus interest.

NeNe denied she was responsible for the debt in a social media post.

Paras Griffin / Getty

The reality star said her late husband, Gregg Leakes, signed the lease, not her. She commented under a post about the lawsuit, “Gregg signed the lease not me! He ain’t here.”

NeNe’s husband died at the age of 66 on September 1, 2021, following a battle with cancer.

NeNe was served with the landlord’s paperwork at her $1 million condo in Atlanta. Despite the service, NeNe did not show up to court and respond. A default judgment was entered in November 2023 for $25,631, which was to grow with interest until paid off.

As In Touch first reported, NeNe has had a rough couple of years. On top of losing Gregg, her oldest son, Bryson Bryant, was arrested for felony possession of fentanyl in 2023. As we first reported, Bryson, 34, avoided jail time after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. Per their agreement, the prosecutors agreed to dismiss the Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Bryson agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer.

The court sentenced Bryson to 12 months of probation and ordered him to pay a $500 fine. Bryson was ordered to submit to random drug testing and pay fines as part of his sentence.