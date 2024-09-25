Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes’ bank account will be garnished to pay off a debt over alleged unpaid rent, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Georgia judge signed off on the request brought by the company, MPG-Sugarloaf, to seize funds from NeNe’s account at Truist Bank.

NeNe, 56, did not show up in court to oppose the request.

MPG-Sugarloaf filed suit against the RHOA star in August 2023.

The company claimed to have leased a commercial property to NeNe who used it to open her Swagg Boutique in 2017.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The boutique closed for a period of time during the pandemic. It reopened for a few months before ultimately shutting down for good in 2022.

The landlord said the reality star failed to pay $22,000 in rent charges when she vacated.

The lawsuit demanded the entire unpaid balance plus interest.

After the suit was filed, NeNe said on social media she was not responsible for the debt.

She claimed her late husband Gregg Leakes signed the lease in question. She said, “Gregg signed the lease not me! He ain’t here.”

Gregg died on September 1, 2021, at the age of 66. NeNe was served with the legal papers outside her $1 million home in Atlanta but never responded to the accusations in court.

In November 2023, a default judgment was entered against NeNe in the amount of $25,631.

Following the entry of the judgment, the landlord fired off a series of summons to financial institutions where they believed NeNe may hold money.

The summons instructed the bank “to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, including property in safe deposit boxes or similar property that you hold, belonging to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next five days.”

As In Touch first reported, NeNe, who last appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2020, had to deal with her oldest son, Bryson Bryant, being arrested late last year for drug possession.

NeNe’s son was arrested on July 3, 2023, in Georgia. Law enforcement said they found a bag with a white substance in his car which tested positive for fentanyl.

Bryson, 34, reached a plea deal with prosecutors and avoided any additional jail time.

Marcus Ingram / Getty

Per the deal, the prosecutors agreed to dismiss the Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. NeNe’s son agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer.

Bryson was sentenced 12 months probation and ordered him to pay a $500 fine.

The RHOA alum spoke out about her son’s issues following his arrest.

“He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction,” she said. “He’s been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed.”

“I’ve spent so much money on trying to get Bryson where he needs to be,” she added.