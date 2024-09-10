Although Mykelti Brown was one of Robyn Brown’s few fans left in the Brown family, it seems things have changed after the events that occurred “at a recent funeral.”

A fan asked about Mykelti’s current dynamic with her father, Kody Brown, and his wife, Robyn, via her Patreon page and asked why they didn’t seem as “close” anymore.

“We try very hard to say what we can while respecting our families and relationships. We don’t lie,” Mykelti, 28, wrote in a lengthy response, screenshotted by a fan on Sunday, September 8. “To give you some insights. It’s true we have always been super supportive of Robyn. Of lately it may seem as that has changed.”

Mykelti, whom Kody shares with ex-wife Christine Brown, said there were “things that happened during the recent funeral that are reason for that.” Fans know that in March, Kody, 55, and his second wife, Janelle Brown, lost their son Garrison Brown to suicide. At the time, Mykelti said it was the first time in years that she got to see all of her large family together.

“We won’t be talking about those events,” the Sister Wives star concluded. “So you’re not totally wrong. Anywho, thanks for supporting and watching. Hope this helps a little.”

It’s unclear what happened at the funeral but in the past, Mykelti has not taken sides regarding her father’s ongoing marriage to Robyn, 45, after his separations from Janelle, 55, Meri Brown, and Christine, 52. This neutrality persisted even though Christine famously criticized Kody for showing favoritism towards Robyn.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” the mom of six said during a September 2022 episode. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

After the Cooking With Just Christine star announced her separation from Kody after 25 years together in November 2021, Mykelti continued to publicly show her support for Kody and Robyn. This included allowing Robyn to participate via Zoom in the home birth of her daughter, Avalon, and also paying regular visits to the couple.

“I’m so glad you came to see us with everything going on with your mom and everything like that,” Robyn told Mykelti in a November 2022 episode, referencing the family’s strained dynamic. “I just appreciate you coming.”

“You’re still mom, Robyn,” Mykelti said. Tony Padron, Mykelti’s husband, added, “And grandma.”

Later in the episode, Robyn admitted she was concerned that her ongoing connection with Mykelti could create issues in Mykelti’s relationship with her mother. “That’s just my biggest thing is making sure our relationship continues, and it’s based on what goes on in our relationship,” Robyn replied, while Mykelti agreed, “It’s not based on outside sources.”

Meanwhile, Christine wasn’t threatened about her daughter’s decision to allow Robyn in her life. “Even though I know that I have 100 percent support from Mykelti, I know that she also supports Robyn 100 percent,” Christine said of Mykelti in a later scene. “She can balance like nobody I know.”