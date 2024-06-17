My 600-Lb. Life‘s Shannon Lowery had one of the most heartbreaking episodes in the show’s history, as viewers watched her try to overcome being bedridden and cared for due to weighing more than 700 pounds.

Where Is My 600-Lb. Life’s Shannon Lowery Now?

Shannon started a workout routine and kept fans updated on her progress via her YouTube channel. In one 2023 video, she did light kettlebell lifts, arm lever pulls and stretchy band exercises from her motorized wheelchair as a trainer counted along her reps. Nearly all of her gym routines were focused on Shannon’s upper body since she was not able to stand for any duration.

The former TLC star wowed viewers by walking across the floor of her gym with the assistance of a walker in an April 2024 video. She’s still trying to lose enough weight for a gastric bypass procedure.

On her Facebook page, Shannon’s diet appears to be a far healthier one, as she posted a photo in March 2023 showing her “veggies and crab meat” lunch. That evening, “My dinner for tonight left over steak from my anniversary some roasted sweet potato and butter nut squash ravioli,” with normal sized portions.

Courtesy of Shannon Lowery/Facebook

Shannon’s face appears noticeably slimmer in Facebook photos from 2024, as her healthier diet and gym routine seems to be paying off.

Are Shannon Lowery and Her Husband Simon Still Together?

Shannon met Simon online while playing video games. They got engaged a few months later and married shortly thereafter. She moved out of a nursing home and the pair got an apartment together in Tucson, Arizona, but the couple was never able to have a typical husband and wife dynamic has he worked as her caregiver.

He was seen on My 600-Lb. Life making breakfast for Shannon, which consisted of two massive plates piled high with stacks of pancakes, cinnamon rolls, breakfast sausage sandwiches and scrambled eggs. Simon worried that her weight loss could change their dynamic, as he always “looked past” her weight and said it was an “integral part” of their marriage.

As of May 2024, the pair was still happily married, as she wished “my husband” a “very Happy Birthday” via her Facebook page. She also wished Simon a happy 13th wedding anniversary in March 2024.

Courtesy of Shannon Lowery/Facebook

What Happened to Shannon Lowery on My 600-Lb. Life?

Shannon weighed 739 pounds when she traveled from Tucson to see Dr.Younan Nowzaradan.

“For as long as I’ve been alive, food has been the most important thing in my life, and it’s always been there for me, and I don’t know how to give it up,” she told viewers at the start of her episode.

“When I’m eating it’s pleasure. It’s happiness for me,” Shannon continued, adding that food “takes the pain and loneliness away.” She said she tried a liquid diet that her father was on when he got a gastric bypass procedure, but she couldn’t do it as she loved food too much.

Dr. Now wanted Shannon to lose 150 pounds in two months, which she was unable to achieve. However, at the end of Shannon’s episode, it was revealed she lost 80 pounds over 13 months.