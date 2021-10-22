In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You Don’t Want to Miss The Best Shampoo for Hair Growth in 2021

Your hair is your best, most noticeable accessory, but for some reason, it’s just not working with you at the moment! You want long, voluminous hair that’s luscious enough to envy. You’re searching for a product that actually makes your hair look healthy and shiny, but most of all long!

Maybe you got that cute, short bob haircut just in time for the summer heat, but you haven’t seen much hair growth since then…

Or, maybe you’ve been experiencing handfuls of hair falling out in the shower and you want it to stop ASAP!

Either way, it’s been a hassle getting your hair to grow any longer and you need an answer, like yesterday!

You’ve tried the at-home remedies, recommended vitamins, even getting a trim to cut off dead ends, but no matter what you do your hair just won’t grow any longer! It’s frustrating. We get that!

The good news is you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of the best shampoos for hair growth in 2021 to help you find a product you love that really works! Say goodbye to the days and weeks spent waiting for your hair to grow and get ready to embrace your long locks.

The Best Shampoo for Hair Growth: Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $29.99

Bellisso’s Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner set is the perfect duo to use for your hair growth. This herbal-based hair growth magic focuses on the foundation of what your hair needs. It uses vitamin B7 as its base for a formula full of zinc collagen peptides, hydrolyzed keratin, spirulina extract, and silk protein to give your hair the luxurious look you desire.

Bellisso’s hair growth duo is made for both men and women to work well with any hair type, even color-treated hair! Not only does this shampoo and conditioner set have the goods to help your hair growth, but it also blocks the DHT hormone that causes hair loss. The Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner combo is an anti-hair loss product that will leave your hair looking thicker, feeling fuller, and yes, growing longer!

The Best Clarifying Shampoo for Hair Growth: WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $16.72

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo works to rebuild damaged hair with the help of a natural formula combination made for hair growth. WOW uses pure Himalayan spring water infused with Apple cider vinegar for your hair to experience a gentle detox. You’ll finally be able to get rid of product residue, dandruff, and frizzy hair that prevents your hair from looking its best.

This shampoo is cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, hypoallergenic, and only needs to be used twice per week. WOW apple cider vinegar is safe and effective for men, women, and children with all hair types to balance Ph levels naturally.

The Best Caffeine Hair Growth Stimulating Conditioner: Ultrax Labs Hair Solaye

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $59.98

Ultrax Labs Hair Solaye is a hair conditioner for hair loss and hair recovery that uses a powerful caffeine compound. The Hair Solaye caffeine formula has proven highly effective in studies, especially when combined with Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Shampoo.

Allow 2-minutes for Hair Solaye to fully absorb into your hair and scalp for best results. You can take in the refreshing eucalyptus scent of this conditioner as it heals your scalp and follicular function back to health. With caffeine and the help of other hair stimulating active ingredients like, eucalyptus, jojoba oil, and chamomile extract, your hair will get the boost of strength and nourishment it needs. This conditioner is best for normal and thin hair types to enhance hair’s lifecycle and experience thicker, longer hair.

The Best Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo for Hair Growth: GoodMood Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $23.95

GoodMood’s Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner contain enriching, hair-strengthening ingredients like, biotin, castor oil, vitamin E, keratin, avocado oil, and shea butter — just to name a few! This powerful formula works well with any hair type to promote hair growth by restoring dry, damaged hair for more healthy, voluminous hair that grows quicker and thicker than before.

GoodMood Biotin set will give your hair and scalp all the nutrients you need for longer, fuller hair. This strengthening duo will prevent any future hair loss, so there’s no need to keep spending your hard-earned money on supplements that don’t work for you.

The Best Anti-Thinning Shampoo for Hair Growth: Pura D’or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $29.99

Pura D’or Original Gold Label is specifically designed with natural ingredients as an anti-thinning shampoo to support thicker, fuller hair growth. Made with a 17+ DHT herbal blend consisting of biotin, argan oil, nettle leaf extract, and more, Pura D’or is also vegan and cruelty-free.

These natural ingredients work to prevent breakage while strengthening and protecting your hair and scalp. By setting up a healthy hair and scalp environment, this plant-based formula is clinically proven to prevent hair damage from external factors, giving you thick hair growth in just 8 weeks of use.

The Best Cleansing Shampoo for Hair Growth: Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $28.50

Nioxin Cleansing Shampoo is step one, system 2 level in a 1-6 system in their hair growth line. It’s made with peppermint oil to treat natural and color-treated hair with progressed thinning concerns. In just 30 days 72% of customers using Nioxin Cleansing Shampoo claim to have acquired thicker-looking hair in only 2 weeks of use.

Holding the award for Behind the Chair Stylist Choice Winner Favorite Thinning Haircare for 16 consecutive years, Nioxin Cleansing Shampoo has proven its benefits of cleansing the scalp for deep healing to promote thicker hair growth. Daily use using a 1-minute lather method is the best practice for using this cleansing shampoo. Try this product with the rest of the Nioxin hair thickening regimen products which include conditioner and spray for the best results of thicker, fuller hair.

The Best Hair Blooming Formula for Hair Growth: Botanic Hearth Peppermint Shampoo and Conditioner

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $26.98

Amazon’s Choice, Botanic Hearth Peppermint Shampoo and Conditioner uses 100% pure peppermint oil, biotin, vitamin E, tea tree oil, argan oil, and coconut oil to instill hair blooming foundation for thicker, fuller, healthier hair. This keratin and ginger-infused product is sulfate-free to fight thinning hair and hair loss. It’s safe for all hair types for both men and women to experience the clean, invigorating feeling of a refreshed scalp.

Botanic Hearth is paraben-free and sulfate-free to readily repair and nourish any hair type. As the shampoo gently cleanses and prepares the scalp, the leave-in conditioner enriches and moisturizes hair. It’s recommended to leave your conditioner on for 3-5 minutes to feel instant hydration and is safe for daily use.

The Best Anti-Breakage Shampoo for Hair Growth: Marc Anthony Grow Long Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.56

Marc Anthony Grow Long Shampoo is a biotin enriched, super-fast strength shampoo for all hair types, especially dry, curly, and frizzy hair. Grapeseed oil, keratin, and vitamin E work hard to moisturize hair to prevent breakage and split ends. The end result with this fast-acting growth shampoo is infused with Ginseng and caffeine to quickly replenish hair from dry, brittle, and unmanageable to long, shiny, strong, and healthy!

This strengthening, sulfate-free shampoo has salon excellence in mind with over 20 years of experience creating innovative formulas that cleanse and nourish hair. A luxury shampoo at affordable prices, Marc Anthony Grow Long Shampoo works best with Marc Anthony Grow Long Conditioner and Leave-in Conditioner.

The Best Ph Balanced Shampoo for Hair Growth: Redken Extreme Length Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $23.00

Redken Extreme Length Shampoo is infused with biotin and soy protein to prevent and reduce 81% of breakage to grow longer and stronger hair. This Ph balanced formula is made specifically for damaged hair but will work wonders on any hair type.

Redken works at the root to strengthen your hair by gently cleansing for healthy hair to grow to its maximum hair length potential. This brand is the #1 professional brand in North America, loved by professionals because of its powerful science of high-quality ingredients to transform and lengthen damaged hair.

The Best Organic Shampoo for Hair Growth: Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $19.97

Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo is Amazon’s choice for an organic shampoo that works to thicken thinning hair with nourishing, organic ingredients. This hair growth therapy shampoo combines biotin, Aragon oil, hemp oil, saw palmetto, and wheat protein, keeping its formula vegan-friendly.

These 5 natural ingredients transform hair by stimulating new growth at the root, cleansing, thickening, and boosting elasticity to your hair. Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo strengthens hair naturally to prevent hair loss while adding volume for fuller, thicker-looking hair.

The Best Densifying Shampoo for Hair Growth: Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $8.99

An affordable densifying shampoo, Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Shampoo is a complex, powerful blend of keratin, biotin, and zinc. This shampoo will gently cleanse your hair to give healthier, fuller, thicker hair growth. With 25 years of hair growth research under their belt, Viviscal provides drug-free hair growth products that are clinically and scientifically proven to lengthen and thicken hair.

Made with Antrel (a clinically proven proprietary complex from natural sources), Viviscal is the best shampoo for frizzy and dry hair. Still, this product works well with any hair type, natural or colored, and is safe for daily use. The botanical fragrance of this shampoo will linger in your hair throughout the day leaving a fresh scent to your thicker, fuller hair.

The Best Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo: Pure Biology Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $27.99

Jam-packed with a breakthrough revitalizing complex infused with natural extracts, Pure Biology Growth Stimulating and Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo will add volume to thin hair while preventing breakage and hair loss. This shampoo offers the best hair growth blend of amino acids, biotin, keratin, natural extracts, vitamins, and more! All to give your hair and scalp the essential nutrients it needs for sturdy hair growth.

Rosemary oil is a special ingredient in this hair growth shampoo as it is known for treating alopecia and thinning hair. Pure Biology has a cruelty-free, non-GMO, paraben-free formula that’s safe to use on any hair type, even curly or damaged hair. It’s recommended to use Pure Biology Conditioner to complete the set of hair growth stimulating properties for best results.

The Best Vegan Shampoo for Hair Growth: DermaChange Thick & Full Shampoo and Conditioner

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $34.99

If you’re looking for a vegan hair growth shampoo and conditioner set that will use natural ingredients to promote hair growth, Dermachange Thick & Full Shampoo and Conditioner is your answer! This organic formula brings life back into your hair using biotin, aloe vera, and coconut oil to treat dry scalp and dandruff. Your hair will get the nourishment it needs with the help of vitamins B5 & E, keratin proteins, and fatty acids.

You’ll get a balanced pH and repaired hair fibers while adding moisture, treating split ends, and promoting a healthy foundation for thicker, fuller hair growth. Dermachange is a great hair growth shampoo for men, women, and children with various hair types.

The Best Korean Inspired Formula for Hair Growth: Sugarfox Shampoo and Conditioner

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.99

Sugarfox Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner is an extra-strength, Korean-inspired formula for thicker and fuller-looking hair. Using premium ingredients biotin, argan oil, caffeine, DHT blocker, pumpkin seed, organic fennel seeds, aloe oil, combined with many other natural nutrients to detox, hydrate, and target hair growth. This shampoo and conditioner set work together to improve the appearance of your hair by repairing breakage and split ends on weak, damaged hair.

There’s no lack of luster for your hair when you use this duo for the recommended 2-3 times per day for 8 weeks. Your hair will go from thin, dull, and dry to full and radiant as it thickens over time. Sugarfox will provide the volume you need and works well for men and women with any hair type.

The Best Expert Shampoo for Hair Growth: Shapiro MD Patent Hair Kit

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $74.90

Shapiro MD Patent Hair Kit includes a 30 day supply of shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in daily foam. This Hair Kit is free from sulfate and parabens to improve the health of your hair while making it thick and full. With triple-action natural DHT blocking ingredients, Shapiro MD works to proactively prevent further hair loss and thinning.

This Hair Kit formula is the only revolutionary hair loss kit of its kind that uses all-natural ingredients to stop hair loss in its tracks and help develop thicker, fuller hair by combating hormonal hair thinners. Shapiro MD will work well with any type of hair loss with daily use of this 3 step hair kit.

Our Hot Take

You’re ready to have marvelous, vibrant hair and why shouldn’t you? Use the above recommendations to find the best hair growth shampoo to help you reach your hair growth goals.

Imagine being carefree, confident, and happy because your haircare woes are long behind you. No longer will you have to endure the look of rough, dry, and unmanageable hair. You will let your worries go and your healthy, long hair down with the help of your new favorite hair growth shampoo — AS YOU SHOULD!

*Flips ridiculously luscious hair* We love that for you!