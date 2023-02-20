This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

When sleep just won’t come, don’t resort to tossing and turning all night or going straight to prescription sleep aids that leave you feeling groggy in the morning. Instead, consider trying a promising sleep supplement that’s natural and won’t make you feel drowsy and lethargic the next day: CBN.

Extracted from the cannabis plant, CBN has been linked to a number of potential health benefits, primarily boosting the quality and quantity of sleep.

The plant extract is available in a number of supplement types, including capsules, oils, gummies and more.

We’ve researched dozens of wellness brands to find the best CBN supplements that will help you relax and drift into a peaceful sleep after a long day.

What Is CBN?

CBN (cannabinol) is one of the more than 100 cannabinoids present in the hemp plant which are compounds that have the potential to interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system. CBN comes from the breakdown of the psychoactive compound of the hemp plant and while CBD is mildly psychoactive, it doesn’t produce a “high” like THC.

What Is CBN Good For?

While research is in its early stages, there have been some small studies that show the potential benefits of CBN, which include:

Sleep: Although more human studies are needed, many people report that CBN has potential as a sleep aid and sedative.

Pain relief: Animal studies indicate that CBN — particularly when combined with CBD — can reduce muscle pains associated with chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia and temporomandibular (a joint in the jaw) disorders.

Anti-inflammatory: Animal studies in rats have also indicated that CBN may reduce the inflammation associated with conditions such as arthritis. However, human studies are needed to understand the potential anti-inflammatory benefits of CBN fully.

Neuroprotective properties: A 2005 study found that CBD may help delay the onset of ALS, a degenerative disease that affects the nervous system. However, more research is needed before any conclusions can be made.

Best CBN Products in 2023

Best Overall CBN: Zatural CBN Softgels

Zatural

Pros:

CBN and CBD

Easy to take

Optimal bioavailability

Vegan-friendly

Third-party tested for potency and purity

Made in the USA

If you’re in desperate need of a good night’s sleep, the CBN Softgels from Zatural could be just what you need to boost your quality and quantity of sleep. Each softgel contains both 5mg of CBN isolate and 15mg of nano-CBD providing optimal bioavailability. Plus, it’s known that when cannabinoids are combined together the benefits of each are amplified through what is known as the ‘entourage effect’.

You don’t need to worry about waking up the next morning feeling groggy like you might with traditional sleep aids. CBN doesn’t typically cause a person to feel drowsy following a restful night’s sleep.

The softgels contain zero THC, which is verified through the results of third-party testing. They show that the softgels are as potent as advertised and that they are free of contaminants and toxins.

Best CBN Gummies: CBDistillery Sleep Synergy Gummies

CBDistillery

Pros:

CBN and CBD

Easy-to-take

100% natural ingredients

Delicious elderberry flavor

Third-party lab tested

60-day satisfaction guarantee

When sleep just won’t come, reach for one of the Sleep Synergy Gummies from CBDistillery. Specially formulated to help you get a good night’s sleep with a one-to-three ratio of CBN and CBD, blended with an array of minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and 0.3% THC. When all these compounds combine, the potential health benefits are multiplied, which may help you get your best night’s sleep ever.

Each 100% natural gummy contains 15mg of CBD and 5mg of CBD, with organic flavors. While the elderberry flavor is so sweet and delicious that you’ll be wanting more, just one gummy is enough for the perfect dose.

CBDistillery prides itself on being a supplement brand you can trust. They oversee the manufacturing process from seed to shelf and share third-party lab test results, so you know exactly what you’re getting.

Best Extra Strength CBN: FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies

Focl

Pros:

CBD and CBN

Soothing herb extracts

Organic ingredients

THC-free and non-GMO

Vegan

Third-party testing

If you need a little extra help slipping into a peaceful sleep the extra-strength CBD + CBN Gummies from FOCL might aid you in getting the rest you need. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and 15mg of CBN, designed to help you doze off easily and wake up refreshed.

The sleep-boosting ingredients don’t end there. The gummies also contain L-theanine, an amino acid derived from green tea which may help ease anxiety to support improved sleep. Plus, you get an added boost from passion flower extract, which may help with insomnia.

Made with organic ingredients, the gummies are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. The sweet fruity flavor is all-natural and the gummy melts in your mouth. Not only do the gummies have a premium flavor, but also premium quality with third-party testing showing they are contaminant free and as potent as advertised.

Best CBN Oil: Kanibi Sleep CBD and CBN Nighttime Blend

Kanibi

Pros:

Organically-grown hemp

All-natural formulation

Less than 0.3% of THC

Natural peppermint flavor

Third-party lab tested

100% money-back guarantee

Containing the same base formula as the Kanibi’s best-selling full spectrum CBD oil tinctures, the Nighttime Blend is enhanced with CBN and terpenes for the ultimate in sleep support thanks to the entourage effect.

The sleep tincture is available in 25 mg and 50 mg of CBD per dropper to control your dosage. The oil is flavored with natural peppermint to tantalize the tastebuds — it can be added to your favorite dessert or evening hot chocolate for the ultimate relaxing treat.

Each batch of Kanibi’s Nighttime blend is double laboratory tested to verify safety and potency, with the test results publicly available.

Best CBN for Stress Relief: The Raw Botanics Co. REST and Refresh Softgels

Raw Botanics

Pros:

CBD, CBN, and therapeutic mushroom extract

Organically-grown USA hemp

No additives or preservatives

Ethically sourced and cruelty-free

Vegan-friendly

Melatonin-free

Designed to support your body’s sleep cycle, the REST and Refresh Softgels from The Raw Botanics Co. features a sleep-supporting blend of terpenes and adaptogens that when combined with Reishi mushroom, CBN and CBD can help boost your quality and quantity of sleep.

The addition of the root extract ashwagandha may help boost sleep quality and quantity, while Reishi mushroom extract is a popular alternative medicine used to promote relaxation of the body and mind.

Suitable for a wide range of dietary requirements the capsules are sugar-free, gluten-free, vegan, keto and paleo-friendly and free of additives and preservatives.

How We Chose Our Winners

When it came to choosing the best CBN products, we carefully researched dozens of supplement brands to make sure that our strict criteria in terms of potential benefits, quality and customer satisfaction were met.

Ingredient Quality

If you want quality cannabinoids, you have to start with a quality cannabis plant. Therefore, we only went with CBN supplements from brands that disclose the source of their hemp, favoring those that utilize domestic and organically-grown hemp.

We also prioritized supplements that had additional active ingredients, such as CBD and passion flower extract, which can help boost the soothing benefits of CBN. It was an added bonus if the supplement also contained additional therapeutic compounds of the hemp plant like terpenes and flavonoids.

Finally, we only chose CBN supplements that are free from artificial ingredients, such as colors or flavors.

Third-Party Testing

To ensure that we chose products that are safe, we only selected brands that test their supplements for potency and purity in independent labs. The results of these tests should be readily available for customers to view in the form of a Certificate of Analysis (COA), which should show:

The CBN content and that of other cannabinoids is as advertised.

There is a maximum of 0.3% THC, the psychoactive compound of hemp

The supplement is free of impurities, including heavy metals, microorganisms, and other contaminants.

Brand Reputation

It’s always important to look for signs of customer satisfaction and a solid brand reputation before recommending any CBN product. Therefore, we read through dozens of real customer reviews to make sure the majority had a positive experience and checked that no unsubstantiated health claims are made.

Potential Side Effects of CBN

Due to a lack of scientific research, there are currently no known side effects of CBN. That doesn’t mean that CBN has no side effects, it simply hasn’t been studied enough to know.

As CBN products often also contain CBD, it’s worth mentioning the side effects of CBD, which include mild forms of:

Nausea

Upset stomach

Diarrhea

Changes in appetite

Dry mouth

Lethargy

Dizziness

It’s also currently unclear if CBN interacts with certain medications in the same way as CBD. Therefore, it’s best to be on the safe side and talk to your doctor if you’re taking any prescribed medications.

How to Take CBN

For most people 5mg of CBN is enough to produce a sedative effect and it’s best taken around 30 to 60 minutes before going to bed to help you drift into a peaceful sleep.

It’s important to talk to a doctor before taking CBN, CBD, or any other new supplement. A doctor can recommend the best dose for you and inform you if it’s compatible with your current medications or existing medical conditions.

As research into CBN is limited, if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, it’s wise to err on the side of caution and avoid using CBN unless approved by your healthcare provider.

FAQs:

What is the difference between CBD and CBN?

CBD is the second most abundant compound in cannabis plants and some strains can be selectively bred to contain higher amounts of CBD. By contrast, CBN is the result of processes within the plant and therefore there is no way to produce a high-CBN variant of the hemp plant.

That being said, the two compounds share some similarities. They both interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system and neither produces the high associated with THC use.

The primary difference between CBD and CBN is in the potential therapeutic benefits. CBN is believed to have sedative properties, while CBD is reported to relieve pain, ease anxiety, and boost mood.

What is the difference between CBN and CBG?

CBD and CBG are both derived from the hemp plant, but are linked to different therapeutic benefits. CBG, or cannabigerol, is linked to boost energy levels, stimulating appetite, and anti-inflammatory effects.

CBN is also believed to have anti-inflammatory properties, but it is more commonly associated with boosting sleep and promoting relaxation.

Will CBN make me high?

No CBN won’t make you high. Unlike THC, CBN is non-psychoactive and therefore won’t produce an intoxicating effect or result in a positive result on a drug test.

In Summary

CBN, a compound of the hemp plant, is showing promise as a natural sleep aid. When taken before bedtime, it may boost both the quality and quantity of your sleep.

CBN is available in a variety of forms including capsules, tinctures, and gummies, which also often contain CBD to boost the therapeutic benefits.

As research into CBN is limited, not much is known about the potential side effects, so talk to your doctor before you start taking a CBN supplement.

