Is your skin dry and itchy? Do you need some extra hydration? Maybe need a little bit of firming here or there? We have found the best body lotions for all skin types and needs to give it that beautiful glow everyone is searching for!

There are so many different lotions out there, it can make narrowing down your choice tricky at times. We’ve worked to shorten your list of options to help you make the best decision when it comes to the body lotion that’s right for your skin type.

The Best Body Lotions You Can Buy

Price: $7.57

Aveeno is a famous brand when it comes to skincare because of its use of natural ingredients. It’s gentle enough for everyday use and leaves your skin looking healthy, soft, and ever so smooth. It helps to prevent and protect against dry skin for up to 24 hours by attracting moisture to the skin.

Another reason why this lotion is one of our overall tops picks is that it’s clinically proven to restore hydration to skin in just one day! Oat is one of the main ingredients and it’s the most commonly recommended by dermatologists for all skin types.

Best Body Lotion for Sensitive Skin: Aveeno Skin Relief 24-Hour Moisturizing Lotion for Sensitive Skin with Natural Shea Butter & Triple Oat Complex, Unscented Therapeutic Lotion for Extra Dry, Itchy Skin, 18 fl. Oz

Price: $8.68

This body lotion is formulated with Triple Oat Complex containing oat flour, oat oil & extract, natural shea butter, and a dimethicone skin protectant to soothe and restore skin moisture. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, this lotion is fast absorbing and helps nourish extra dry, itchy skin for long-lasting relief.

Fragrance-free and steroid-free, Aveena lotion is clinically proven to provide long-lasting hydration and moisture throughout the day!

Best Body Lotion for Dry Skin: Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, 20 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Price: $21.16

Cetaphil is a well-known and trusted brand suitable for all skin types. It provides a lightweight, non-greasy feel to your skin, keeping it smooth and hydrated all day long. Binding water to the skin prevents any moisture loss, allowing this lotion to protect your skin from any dryness.

This formula is unique because it is enriched with six moisturizing ingredients along with vitamins E and B5 to restore the skin barrier in just one week!

Price: $12.82

This oat repairing cream is specially made for sensitive, damaged, and dry skin. The restorative formula is created with pro-vitamin B5, aloe, and a high prebiotic oat concentration — a powerful antioxidant to heal dry skin. It’s also paraben-free, fragrance-free, and steroid-free, making it safe for all skin types. And did you know that this restorative lotion has even been clinically proven to be highly effective on dry skin from chemotherapy with oncology patients?

Restore your skin to its fresh and nourished glow; this lotion is excellent for all-day comfort and leaves your skin looking and feeling so much healthier!

Price: $4.94

This is a fantastic everyday lotion to add to your routine. It provides 48-hour moisture with shea butter and deep nourishing serum that locks in hydration, giving your skin a healthy glow. The shea butter melts right into your skin, leaving it silky smooth and with a glowing complexion!

Nivea is a long-time trusted lotion for every skin type out there, with over 130 years of leaving skin soft and nourished. Made with a lightweight formula, this is perfect for daily use!

Best Scented Body Lotion: Love Beauty & Planet Body Lotion Delicious Glow 13.5 oz

Price: $6.87

This body lotion is fused with a scent hand-crafted from Bulgarian rose petals with Amazonian murumuru butter to reveal soft and glowing skin. Formulated with plant-based moisturizers, it’s an entirely vegan body lotion. It’s also cruelty-free, paraben-free, silicone-free, dye-free, and made without phthalates.

Who wouldn’t love to smell like a rose all day? Along with leaving your skin beautifully soft and visibly glowing, it also leaves behind a warm and indulgent scent.

Best Firming Body Lotion: NIVEA Nourishing Skin Firming Body Lotion with Q10 and Vitamin C, 16.9 Fl Oz Pump Bottle

Price: $6.29

Tested by dermatologists, Nivea skin firming body lotion helps firm and restore your skin’s elasticity in less than two weeks! Enriched with CoQ10 and vitamin C, this lotion is perfect for anyone looking to add a little strength back into their skin. Apply twice a day for the best results!

This body lotion is designed to help your skin be smooth and soft while also giving it a visibly toned and tightened look. A fantastic body lotion to add to your morning or nightly routine!

Price: $7.93

Jergens is another well-known skincare brand with many options to choose from. This ultra healing lotion is the best because it helps relieve dry skin and improve the appearance and texture of the skin. Penetrating through five layers of skin, it’s ideal for rougher body parts like heels, elbows, and knees.

With vitamins C, E, and B and without fragrances, this lotion is fast-acting and absorbs quickly to leave your skin looking and feeling luminous throughout the day!

Best Body Lotion for Oily Skin: Olay Quench Body Lotion Ultra Moisture with Shea Butter and Vitamins E and B3, 20.2 oz (Pack of 2)

Price: $14.99

Olay Quench Body lotion is fantastic for oily skin! It’s lightweight formula continues to moisturize your skin throughout the day, while also being suitable for those with dry skin. Non-greasy and formulated with vitamins E and B3, it provides your skin with an immediate burst of moisture!

After the first use, you’ll already see a healthy glow to your skin — with continual use, your skin will feel noticeably softer and will be able to hold in that moisture for long periods. We also found this great deal in a two-pack, so you’ll have plenty of body lotion for your daily routine!

Best Body Lotion for Extra Dry Skin: Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Lotion with Vitamins E and B5, Deep Hydration for Extra Dry Skin, Non-Greasy Formula, 32 fl. Oz

Price: $9.97

This body lotion is specially designed for extra dry skin, remarkable for those cold months when your skin seems to like it can’t get enough moisture. Because this lotion is contrived with essential skin lipids naturally found in healthy skin, it helps strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Developed by dermatologists, this advanced therapy lotion is surprisingly non-greasy, lightweight, and leaves you with a clean, comfortable feel. It’ll transform your super dry skin into healthy-looking and more resilient skin.

Price: $13.44

This lavish lotion is scented with green tea and pears, leaving an enticing aroma to your skin. The smell is light and fresh while containing no harsh chemicals, and it leaves no residue on your skin. With 100% hemp seed oil being one of the key ingredients, your skin will look and feel fantastic!

The extract blend is infused with Acai Berry and Goji Berry and will leave your skin feeling revitalized, balanced, and refreshed from the day into the night. This lotion is entirely natural with no parabens, glutens, THC free, and is 100% vegan!

Best Deal for Body Lotion: Vaseline hand and body lotion Intensive Care Moisturizer for Dry Skin Essential Healing Clinically Proven to Moisturize Deeply With One Application 20.3 oz 3 count

Price: $14.99

First of all, we found this excellent body lotion for you in a three-pack at a great price; who can beat that? This lotion locks in the moisture with micro-droplets of vaseline jelly, perfect for caring for those dry, cracked, and rough parts of the body.

This lotion leaves a non-greasy feel and absorbs into your skin quickly. Deeply moisturizers through the layers of your skin to keep you feeling fantastic for a total of 24 hours!

Best Body Lotion for All Skin Types: Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Body Lotion, Value Size, 33.8 Ounce

Price: $11.40

We all know coconut oil is fantastic for hydrating skin, so having it as the main ingredient in this lotion makes it perfect for everyone. This lotion is made with certified organic coconut oil and monoi oil to hydrate, moisturize, and soften. Plus, they’ve added sweet almond oil to soothe and nourish your skin.

For youthful and radiant-looking skin, this lotion also provides 48-hour moisture. It’ll leave you feeling revitalized throughout the day.

Best Amazon Brand Body Lotion: Amazon Brand – Solimo Daily Moisturizing Oatmeal Lotion, Fragrance Free, 18 Fluid Ounces

Price: $6.58

This lotion is mdae with oatmeal to hydrate and nourish your skin, leaving you with a soft feel. It’s formulated to help soothe dry, cracked, and chapped skin — plus, it’s dermatologist tested and not tested on animals, so you can also feel good about using it.

As a bonus, there’s a satisfaction guarantee with this body lotion; if for some reason you aren’t satisfied, the’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase!

Our Hot Take:

When it comes to body lotions, there are a plethora options and it can be overwhelming to decide which one’s right for you. Whether you’re looking for dry skin, sensitive skin, or even the best-smelling lotion, we’ve reviewed the best options in this list — there’s something for everyone! When shopping for a body lotion, consider your lifestyle, how much time you spend outside exposed to the elements, and of course, which cream makes you feel your best!