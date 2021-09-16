Usher in autumn with these festive finds that complement a seasonal soirée.

Versatile, flavorful and microwaves in 90 seconds, Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat — available in Spicy Spanish, Herb & Butter and Garlic & Olive Oil — is an easy side option that enhances just about any meal. Available at retailers nationwide for $2.19. Find a location nearest you: https://lets.shop/4B9/ricearoni/

Crate & Barrel sona glass hurricane candle holders, starts at $10, crateandbarrel.com.

Pottery Barn olive wood rustic edge cheese & charcuterie board, $50, potterybarn.com.

Riedel Winewings Cabernet Sauvignon + Cabernet Magnum decanter, $143, riedel.com

Anthropologie pumpkin harvest apron, $34, dish towel, $20, and oven mitt, $16, anthropologie.com

Breeo X19 smokeless fire pit insert bundle, from $499, breeo.co.

Staub 3.5 qt. cast iron pumpkin cocotte, $230, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Nest New York Pumpkin Chai Liquid Soap, $22, nestnewyork.com.

Everyday Entertaining cookbook, $20, tjmaxx.com.