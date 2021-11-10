In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When your skin is prone to rosacea, you might feel like no moisturizer out there is for you. We get it. Rosacea —inflammation of the skin that can appear like redness (with or without) bumps— is a common condition in both men and women. This redness is due to the swelling of tiny veins under the skin on your face or neck. Rosacea can also dry out the skin, so finding a hydrating face moisturizer is crucial to soothing and treating it.

Those who battle with bouts of rosacea should look for specific ingredients in their go-to moisturizer. All the best moisturizers for rosacea are high-quality, minimal yet with non-aggravating ingredients, and ultra-moisturizing. Components like SPF are a bonus for protection. You should also avoid certain harsh products, like salicylic acid, because the aim is to calm rosacea-prone skin.

Dermatologists say the key to treating rosacea is choosing products for a minimalist’s skincare routine. Pay attention to when you apply your product. If you notice your rosacea flares up when you wash your face or shower, try using your moisturizer before washing your face (weird, we know, but it works). We understand rosacea can be frustrating and painful! Incorporate one of these best products into your overall skin routine, and we hope you’ll be well on your way to keeping your skin clear and hydrated.

The Best Face Moisturizer for Rosacea You Can Buy

The Best Face Moisturizer for Skin Repair: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $19.99

Cult French pharmacy favorite La Roche-Posay never lets us down. The product includes a combination of prebiotic thermal water, ceramide-3, and glycerin which specifically targets inflammation and balances the skin’s bacterias. We love the UVA/UVB SPF 30, an extra layer of protection for all types of skin, including those with rosacea.

The oil-free nature of the moisturizer is especially easy for the skin to absorb. It’s lightweight and sinks deep into the skin for repair within an hour of use. Rosacea-prone skin that likely has dryness and flaking will repair with this product.

The Best Face Moisturizer for All-Around Daily Moisturizing: CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $18.40

This product isn’t only for use on your face, which is vital since rosacea can affect other body areas like the chest or back. Hyaluronic acid is the product’s claim to fame for its healing effect, ultimately helping the skin retain its natural moisture. The essential ceramides also help to maintain the skin’s own protective barrier.

Dermatologists all over the world recommend CeraVe’s lightweight lotion. It holds a seal of approval from the National Eczema Association, which is a big deal since eczema is comparable to rosacea.



The Best Face Moisturizer for Rosacea on a Splurge: Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $52.85

If you’re willing to spend a little extra on your moisturizer for rosacea, look no further than this regenerating nighttime product from Olay. The magic ingredient in this product is retinol 24, which literally transforms the look of the skin overnight, giving it a bright and smooth look.

Should rosacea sufferers use actives like retinol? You might be wondering. Dermatologists say that you can still use actives so long as they’re ultra-hydrating like this product. If you’re in a flare, apply retinol to areas with less rosacea.

The Best Face Moisturizer for Extreme Redness: Cetaphil Redness Relieving Night Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.99 with Amazon Prime

If your rosacea makes a particularly reddening effect on your skin, resort to Cetapil’s Redness Relieving Night Moisturizer. We love this product first and foremost because it comes from another household name in skincare. Its ingredients include licorice extract, allantoin, and caffeine, all of which specifically soothe skin.

When you apply a layer of this product before bed, you will wake up in the morning to skin that is significantly less red. This product works its magic overnight.

The Best Face Moisturizer for All-Around Skin Concerns: Era Organics Rosacea Redness Relief Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $16.63 (with Amazon Prime)

This product is excellent for fighting all types of irritation from rosacea to eczema and acne. The completely organic moisturizer is wholly plant-based and uses milk thistle, avocado oil, and chamomile ingredients. These products are gentle, as opposed to some over-the-counter products like hydrocortisone cream, but they’re just as effective.

Some say this product clears up blotchiness on the face in just one week. We recommend using it before you apply your makeup to soothe and protect the skin from ingredients that can aggravate it.



The Best Face Moisturizer for Intense Soothing: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Sensitive Skin Face Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $29.99 (with Amazon Prime)

French beauty staple La Roche-Posay is so good that we included two of its products on our list. The minimal number of ingredients in this moisturizer is what makes it so appealing for sensitive skin. (We personally love the prebiotic thermal water and the shea butter.)

Use this moisturizer after cleansing both day and night. The effect is lightweight yet intensely soothing and moisturizing. And a little bit goes a long way, so we can assure you the price is worth it.

The Best Face Moisturizer for Brightening: Paula’s Choice Replenishing Moisturizer Cream for Redness

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $29.00 with Amazon Prime

Paula’s Choice is highly capable of coping with rosacea, and it has noticeable aesthetic perks. The star ingredients of its formula are hyaluronic acid, which plumps the skin, and evening primrose oil, which has healing antioxidant benefits.

We recommend this face cream for those looking for an all-encompassing facial moisturizer that’s especially conducive to sensitive skin. Trust us—you can still plump and brighten even when you’re prone to conditions like rosacea.

The Best Face Moisturizer for Itchy Skin: Manuka Honey Cream Face Moisturizer and Body Lotion

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $19.99 (with Amazon Prime)

We know how irritating itchy skin can be; that’s why Honeyskin was a must-add product to our list of bests for tackling rosacea. Elements like manuka honey, mango, and wild oat extract help combat oxidative stress and protect allergy-prone skin.

This rosacea moisturizer comes in a range of sizes, so you can keep one at home and take a travel size on the go with you. We love that it’s suitable for use on both the face and all over the body. On your face, use under your makeup as a healthy base. The coconut-mango scent will make you feel fresh out of the spa!

The Best Face Moisturizer for Rosacea Relief: Eucerin Redness Relief Night Creme Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.93 (with Amazon Prime)

Eucerin is the healer of all healers. The leading brand brings its ingredients back to basics, including elements like licochalcone—an extract of licorice root. Eucerin has that fragrance-free appeal that won’t irritate skin, making it a fan-favorite all around.

The gel-cream texture of Eucerin’s Redness Relief instantly cools hot or irritated skin—perfect for conditions like rosacea. Apply it before bed and we can guarantee a more comfortable sleep, and you’ll wake up feeling refreshed.

The Best Face Moisturizing Serum for Anti-Aging: Rosadyn Facial Serum for Rosacea Sensitive Skin Care

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $21.99 (with Amazon Prime)

This facial serum is a jack of all trades. The aloe vera base is calming, especially on skin with rosacea. Vitamins A, B, and C, retinol, carrot oil, and powerful polyphenols add anti-aging goodness for radiant skin.

We had to add a serum to our list for their ever-increasing popularity. Serums can sometimes go deeper into the skin than moisturizers—that penetration is exactly what rosacea-prone skin needs. Customers say that over time, their rosacea and face swelling decreased significantly after using this serum.

The Best Face Moisturizer for Inflammation: Manuka Honey Rosacea Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $32.99

This lotion is made specifically for treating rosacea because of its powerful anti-inflammation effect. It’s organic and includes ingredients like manuka honey, shea butter, and minerals for balancing your body’s pH levels.

In other words, this product treats rosacea in the most natural way possible. As a bonus, you’ll notice relief from any itching and dermatitis. That’s a win-win in our book.

The Best Face Moisturizer for Acne: Redness Relief Face Cream With Colloidal Oatmeal

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $45.68

We know it’s a bit of a splurge, but the large tub you get of this rosacea moisturizer makes it worth it. It not only targets rosacea with calming ingredients like manuka honey, shea butter, and aloe vera, but it also helps get rid of acne. And while we love these ingredients, the real star of the show is the colloidal oatmeal—a potent anti-inflammatory agent.

After a week of using this product, you will notice more balance in your complexion. Finally, you can say goodbye to rosacea’s redness.

The Best Face Moisturizer for Lifting: Olay Regenerist MicroSculpting Cream Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $42.56

You probably recognize this product from farther up on our list. This is Olay’s MicroSculpting cream variety which—literally—lifts your skin. It contains both Vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid, to help the skin regenerate and give it a smoother overall appearance.

We know this rosacea moisturizer isn’t cheap, but it has the same impact as products three times the price. This is one of the best wrinkle creams on the drugstore market, and it tackles rosacea with its powerful regenerating effects.

The Best Face Moisturizer for Redness: Paula’s Choice CALM Redness Relief Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $29.00

Paula’s Choice brings us another fantastic rosacea moisturizer to relieve redness. It isn’t quite as intense as Cetaphil’s anti-redness product, but it’s no less effective. It has natural ingredients like jojoba oil to moisturize dry skin and squalane, which contains potent fatty acids. And better yet, it doesn’t contain any of the bad stuff.

Use once or twice daily for maximum effect. Another added bonus? This rosacea moisturizer is 100% recyclable for the planet, so you can look good and feel good about using it.

The Best Face Moisturizer for Rosacea and Strengthening: Uriage Roseliane Anti-Redness Face Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $19.00

We had to finish our list the way we started—with another French beauty essential. This rosacea moisturizer uses thermal water as its base to help reinforce the skin’s barrier and strengthen the vascular walls. It greatly decreases rosacea, reducing redness like a champ.

The cream itself is light, soft, and silky. It has a luxurious texture that will leave you with that post-spa feeling.

Our Hot Take

At the end of the day, and as agreed by experts, your daily moisturizer is the most crucial face product in your cabinet—whether or not you suffer from rosacea.

You should note that rosacea is not the same as acne and should get appropriate TLC. Always look for a rosacea moisturizer with gentle ingredients, and be sure it’s paraben-free, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free. Our top picks include La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer (say yes to SPF!) and Eucerin Redness Relief Night Creme (a classic pick). We know rosacea can be extremely tough to handle; but with one of these best moisturizers for rosacea, you’ll be well on your way to healthier skin!