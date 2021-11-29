In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Best Charcoal Face Wash in 2021

Charcoal isn’t just something you use at a barbecue or when sketching. In fact, charcoal is becoming more and more popular in the world of beauty and skincare, from charcoal whitening toothpaste to charcoal vitamins to charcoal face wash. And activated charcoal is especially beneficial in a face wash, as it’s a gentle and natural exfoliator that draws out impurities from skin while promoting a healthy complexion.

Charcoal absorbs dirt, grit, oil and bacteria from skin. It deep cleans pores and draws out impurities to balance skin and keep it blemish-free.

Basically, charcoal purifies skin, keeping your face fresh, soft and clean. The ingredient can also treat hyperpigmentation, helping acne scars or sun spots fade over time by exfoliating and renewing skin.

While most charcoal face washes are ideal for oily, sensitive, or acne-prone skin, each face wash contains specific ingredients in addition to activated charcoal that can help with other skin issues like, aging, dryness, acne, or sensitivity.

It’s best to decide what other skin concerns you’d like to address before selecting your face wash in order to specifically treat exactly what your skin needs. Rejuvenate and cleanse skin with these best charcoal face washes.

Best overall charcoal face wash: Bioré Charcoal Face Wash

Price: $5.64

Free those pores with the Biore Charcoal Face Wash, which uses natural charcoal for an all-around deep pore cleansing. Soaking up oil, grit, makeup and dirt, this foaming cleanser draws out impurities without stripping off the natural skin barrier.

The face wash rinses off clear to leave skin feeling fresh, clean and renewed without dryness or tightness.

Best charcoal face wash for oily skin: Bioré Charcoal Acne Clearing Face Wash

Price: $6.47

Ideal for acne-prone or oily skin, the Biore Charcoal Acne-Clearing Face Wash is at the top of our list as it deep-cleans, balances and purifies skin.

The Biore charcoal face wash has natural charcoal and 1% salicylic acid to absorb oil, treat and prevent blemishes and prevent future breakouts. The oil-free formula won’t clog pores or cause irritation.

Best charcoal face wash for men: Lumin Men’s No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser

Price: $12.80

This charcoal-based cleanser is specifically formulated for men, as it treats and prevents shaving irritation, ridding skin of excessive bacteria buildup and prepping skin for a better, closer shave.

Besides charcoal that whisks out impurities from the skin, the Lumin Men No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser has ingredients like rosemary leaf extract, packed with anti-inflammatory properties to help soothe sensitive skin and prevent early aging.

Best charcoal face wash for acne-prone skin: Black Wolf Nation Activated Charcoal Face Wash

Price: $15.00

Reduce breakouts with this Black Wolf Nation Activated Charcoal Face Wash. Complete with salicylic acid, this cleanser sloughs off dead skin, dirt and debris to fight blemishes and banish acne.

A master at unclogging pores, this charcoal face wash fights acne before it even forms. Using the wash daily ensures skin is left soft, clear and oil-free.

Best detox charcoal face wash: All Natural Detox Activated Charcoal Facial Cleanser

Price: $18.99

If your skin is in desperate need of a detox, the All Natural Detox Activated Charcoal Facial Cleanser is a seriously strong purifier. The charcoal draws out toxins and cleans out clogged pores while vitamins gently nourish skin.

Other ingredients like Rooibos tea, white tea and green tea protect skin from environmental factors and fight against premature aging. The hypoallergenic formula detoxes even the most sensitive skin, as it’s free of parabens and other toxic irritants.

Best purifying charcoal face wash: Brickell Men’s Purifying Charcoal Face Wash

Price: $25.00

Clear up blackheads and clogged pores without irritating skin with Brickell Men’s Purifying Charcoal Face Wash. Specifically made to purify skin without drying it out, this face wash is ideal for men with sensitive, dry, or normal skin types.

The charcoal ingredient deep cleans, while additional vitamins and natural extracts including olive oil, jojoba oil and aloe vera refresh and hydrate skin.

Best charcoal face wash scrub: Art of Sport Daily Face Wash – Charcoal Face Scrub

Price: $7.95

The Art of Sport Daily Face Wash Charcoal Face Scrub deep cleans while aloe vera and bamboo hydrate and soften skin. The invigorating charcoal face wash and scrub combo has a fresh mint scent that leaves skin feeling energized and clean.

The formula is all-natural and ideal for those with sensitive or dry skin. It’s free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates for gentle cleansing action.

Best charcoal face wash for blackheads: Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Cleanser

Price: $9.99

Banish blackheads with the Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Cleanser. Charcoal clears skin of blackhead-causing bacteria, while tomato extract revives and brightens. The wash also has salicylic acid to cleanse pores and jojoba oil for hydration.

This face wash is free of parabens, silicone and SLS and is gentle enough to use daily on skin, clearing out the dirt and debris and preventing blackheads from forming.

Best brightening charcoal face wash: L’Oreal Paris Skincare Pure-Clay Facial Cleanser with Charcoal

Price: $6.99

For anyone with dull, gray, or tired skin, the L’Oreal Paris Skincare Pure-Clay Facial Cleanser gives skin a brightening boost using ingredients like charcoal and three pure clays.

The-clay-to-mousse formula purifies skin and reduces oil while the clay ingredients tighten and brighten skin for a healthy and refreshed glow.

Best charcoal face and beard wash: Nivea Men Deep Cleansing Beard and Face Wash

Price: $20.16 (pack of three)

Men deserve a luminous glow, too, and the Nivea Men Deep Cleansing Beard and Face Wash is specifically formulated to cleanse beard and mustache hair in addition to skin.

The wash uses natural charcoal to remove dirt, oil and impurities from the face, leaving behind healthy skin and a refreshed beard and mustache. The light vanilla bourbon scent is ideal for men and isn’t overwhelming or too strong.

Best exfoliating charcoal face wash: TreeActiv Charcoal Acne Exfoliating Face Wash

Price: $14.95

For smooth and supple skin, use the TreeActiv Charcoal Face Wash, which exfoliates skin and gets rid of dead skin cells. The wash helps prevent whiteheads, blackheads and acne by deep cleaning pores without stripping skin of its natural moisture.

Other active ingredients in addition to charcoal are clary sage, peppermint oil, glycerin, vitamin C, honey and sulfur, which balance, hydrate, nourish and brighten skin for long-lasting moisture and softness.

Best natural charcoal face wash: Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser

Price: $30.00

The Bosica Detoxifying Charcoal Detoxifying Cleanser removes makeup, oil and impurities to shrink pores and improve the appearance of skin.

The water-based cleanser uses charcoal to deeply penetrate pores and detoxify skin. With natural ingredients and vitamins to cleanse and nourish skin, the formula is also free of parabens, gluten, preservatives and artificial fragrances.

Best energizing charcoal face wash: Epielle Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser

Price: $12.49 (pack of two)

For those that really need extra pore help, the Epielle Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser deep cleans pores while brightening skin to give your complexion an extra energy boost and healthy sheen.

The oil-free gel cleanser uses charcoal to penetrate pores and invigorate skin from the inside out, leaving your face hydrated, smooth and blemish-free.

Best anti-aging charcoal face wash: TruSkin Charcoal Face Wash

Price: $15.99

For those fighting signs of premature aging, the TruSkin Charcoal Face Wash uses charcoal to gently balance skin and improve and prevent wrinkles. Other ingredients like organic aloe, ylang ylang, lavender and cucumber purify and hydrate skin for maximum rejuvenation.

The foaming formula also uses antioxidants to clear impurities from skin while encouraging and supporting collagen so your skin is left youthful and bright.

Our hot take

Charcoal is a powerful ingredient, battling oil, dirt and bacteria. It deeply penetrates pores and supports healthy, blemish-free skin. Using a charcoal face wash is a way to give your skin a daily dose of oil control and keep it bright and clear. Men can especially benefit from using a charcoal face-wash, as the ingredient deep cleans hair follicles and gets rid of dead or dry skin around facial hair.

While charcoal is an ingredient that naturally fights oil and acne, those with additional skin issues such as dryness or sensitivity can also benefit from a charcoal-based face wash, especially when it contains other ingredients like vitamins or antioxidants. No matter what your skin type is, you can benefit from a charcoal face wash, it’s just a matter of finding exactly the right one — and you can use this list to do so.