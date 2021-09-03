The Best Smartwatch in 2021

Smartwatches have quickly become lifestyle essentials that can streamline and simplify your day. Doubling as personal assistants and personal trainers, these wrist wearables are more popular than ever for their ability to keep us connected, motivate us to move, and track our health.

With the growing interest in smartwatches, more and more brands are entering the space. Major players like Apple, Fitbit, and Garmin have paved the way for wearable technology. Now, you can find a smartwatch for virtually any lifestyle and budget. A smartwatch can cost anywhere from under $100 to $1,000, depending on the device’s features. However, with so many options, finding the best fit can be overwhelming.

Fortunately, we’ve explored the options and found the best wearables on the market. Whether you’re looking for a device that’s durable, fitness-focused, kid-friendly, a great gift, or just stylish, you’re sure to find the wearable for you on this comprehensive list!

The Best Smartwatch You Can Buy

Apple

The Best Overall Smartwatch: Apple Watch SE

Price: $279+

Battery Life: 18 hours

Water-Resistance: 50 meters

Screen size: 44 millimeters

Since Apple released the first Apple Watch back in 2015, they’ve continued to revolutionize wearable technology—and the Apple Watch SE is no exception. Light on the wrist and relatively easy on the wallet, this watch is the perfect everyday companion for almost any lifestyle.

The feature-rich Apple Watch SE is equipped with a vibrant retina display, GPS and cellular capabilities, and Apple’s complete lineup of fitness tracking options. Whether you’re looking to track your steps, make calls, or simply check the weather, the Apple Watch SE has all the bases covered.

The Best Smartwatch for Android Users: Fitbit Versa 3

fitbit

Price: $229.95

Battery Life: 6 days

Water-Resistance: 50 meters

Screen: 40.5 millimeters

For Android users who want the complete smartwatch experience, Fitbit Versa 3 works alongside your phone to keep you conveniently connected. When you sync Versa 3 to your Android device, you can do everything directly from your wrist, like text your friends, pay for groceries, and even call an Uber. This watch is a productivity powerhouse with an impressive 6-day battery life and only 12 minutes to a full day’s charge.

Versa 3 takes health and fitness to another level with comprehensive sleep reports, mood tracking, and the ability to recognize and record your daily activities automatically. This watch is an all-around everyday essential, whether you’re looking to streamline communication or inspire your fitness journey.

The Best Smartwatch for Fitness: Apple Watch Series 6

Apple

Price: $399

Battery Life: 18 hours

Water-Resistance: 50 meters

Screen: 44 or 40 millimeters

Fitness fanatics, if you’re obsessed with tracking your training and health stats, then the Apple Watch Series 6 was made for you. The most feature-rich wearable from Apple yet, the Series 6 has a fitness focus that will give you more health data than you know what to do with.

In one watch, you can measure your blood oxygen level, track your elevation, and even take an ECG. Plus, with the most precise workout metrics yet, you can push your fitness even further. Whether you like to cycle, climb, lift, or run, the Apple Watch Series 6 measures every way you move.

The Best Smartwatch for Fashion: Fossil Gen 5E

Fossil

Price: $249

Battery Life: 24 hours

Water-Resistance: 3 ATM

Screen: 42 millimeters

If you’re in the market for a wearable that combines fashion and functionality, look no further than the Fossil Gen 5E. This Google-powered device is as smart as it looks, with activity tracking, phone notifications, and voice search capabilities. This option strikes the perfect balance between a classically elegant watch and innovative wearable technology.

The Fossil Gen 5E is compatible with Android and iOS devices, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to refine their everyday attire. With a range of options like rose gold and two-tone stainless steel, you’re sure to find a style that matches your own.

The Best Smartwatch for Running: Garmin Forerunner 245

Garmin

Price: $299.99

Battery Life: 7 days

Water-Resistance: 5 ATM

Screen: 42 millimeters

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that doubles as a training companion, Garmin’s Forerunner 245 is the wearable for you. Equipped with adaptive training plans, form tracking, and built-in GPS mapping, this device is any runner’s dream. The watch even has the capability to monitor your training load, so you know when to keep pushing or take it easy.

The Forerunner 245 is a budget-friendly option among Garmin’s lineup of innovative fitness devices, featuring a sleek, compact design that’s perfect for the trail. With a sweatproof silicone band and an ultra-durable screen, this watch truly goes the extra mile.

The Best Smartwatch for Swimming: Garmin Swim 2

Garmin

Price: $249.99

Battery Life: 7 days

Water-Resistance: 5 ATM

Screen: 42 millimeters

If your favorite way to stay fit includes a body of water, Garmin Swim 2 will take your training to new depths. Swimmers and triathletes are sure to be impressed by the breadth of features this device offers. As its name suggests, the device was designed specifically for swimming, with pacing alerts, stroke counts, and drill logging capabilities.

But that doesn’t even breach the surface of this device’s underwater offerings—the watch records different metrics for open-water and pool workouts, detects the type of stroke you’re using, and lets you know when it’s time to rest. With so many features to motivate your training, you’ll be setting new pool PRs in no time.

The Best Smartwatch for a Durability: Amazfit T-Rex

Amazfit

Price: $139.99

Battery Life: 20 days

Water-Resistance: 5 ATM

Screen: 47 mm

When your day-to-day life is a little too rugged to wear an expensive device on your wrist, the Amazfit T-Rex brings the durability you need with the wearable features that make life a little easier. In addition to its military-grade construction, this robust device can handle unconventional environments with extreme temperatures and humidity.

The craftsmanship on this wearable isn’t the only thing to marvel at—it also includes 14 activity tracking modes, sleep monitoring, calorie burn reports, and a high-precision GPS for all of your outdoor activities. With a price point of $139.99, this resilient smartwatch is a real bargain.

The Best Smartwatch for a Budget: Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit

Price: $99.95

Battery Life: 10 days

Water-Resistance: 50 meters

Screen: 35.5 millimeters

When you want the tracking abilities of a cutting-edge wearable without the hefty price tag, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is your answer. This smartwatch keeps things simple, making it easy and intuitive for those who just want the basics. With a compact, sleek design and 10 days of battery charge, Inspire 2 offers a hassle-free, budget-friendly experience.

Although it may be small, the mighty Inspire 2 can still track your heart rate, breathing rate, daily activities, cardio fitness level, and workout intensity. You also unlock a 1-year trial of Fitbit Premium’s personalized insights, workouts, and advanced health metrics when you purchase this device. Talk about a bang for your buck!

The Best Smartwatch for Battery Life: Garmin Fenix 6X Pro

Garmin

Price: $749.99

Battery Life: Up to 48 days in battery-saver mode

Water-Resistance: 10 ATM

Screen: 42, 47, 51 millimeters

If you’re looking for all the functionality of a smartwatch without the fuss, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is sure to deliver. With a whopping 14 days of battery life and 48 days on battery-saver mode, this wearable goes this distance with you. Gone are the days where forgetting to charge your smartwatch prevents you from logging a solid workout.

In addition to impressive battery power, the Fenix 6X Pro is a GPS powerhouse equipped with 2,000 resort maps for skiers and snowboarders. The device also features a run pacing guide, music streaming, animated workouts, and hydration tracking.

The Best Smartwatch for Kids: Garmin Vivofit Jr.

Garmin

Price: $69.99

Battery Life: 1 year

Water-Resistance: 5 ATM

Screen: 10 millimeters

This kid-friendly wearable is jam-packed with fun features that encourage your kids to stay active and build healthy habits. The compatible parent-controlled app lets you assign rewards for activity goals, set homework reminders, and challenge your family to a daily step challenge.

This pint-sized device was designed with little ones in mind—it’s comfortable, durable, swim-friendly, and comes in a range of fun styles. With the ability to motivate your kids with virtual coins they can exchange for rewards of your choosing, this watch makes a great gift for kids that parents will love, too.

Our Hot Take:

Whether you’re looking to inspire your health and fitness journey or just make your day a little easier, smartwatches are powerful tools that can help you amp up your productivity and reach your goals. Everybody can benefit from a device that motivates you to move, monitors your health, and gives you hundreds of tools straight on your wrist.

Before committing to a device, it’s a good idea to think about the most compatible features with your routine. Pick the wearable that fits seamlessly into your lifestyle and take the time to learn about all of its capabilities—you never know which part of your day it can simplify!