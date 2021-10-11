In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling a little lost when it comes to finding the best skincare products? It’s easy to get swept up in YouTube reviews and get lost down Google rabbit holes. It can be hard to figure out what to look for in a skincare set because they have so many different uses! We know that all the options can seem overwhelming, but we’ve gone through and sorted out some of the best skincare products for you to try.

This article covers the top skincare products to use, what to look for in products, and our personal favorites! That said, you don’t necessarily need a bunch of products to have amazing skin (though they definitely help)! You can also eat certain foods to achieve perfect skin.

One key thing to consider when reading through our list is what you’re looking for in a product. Is your skin oily or dry? Are you looking for something that reduces acne or something that gives you a golden glow? Are you looking for something that reduces wrinkles or moisturizes skin? These are just a few things to think about as you’re reading through this article. Don’t worry, there’s something for everyone!

The Best Skin Care Products You Can Buy

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.99

Your face will love this dead sea mud mask. Whether your skin is dry or oily, this mask is made for and gentle on all skin types. This is the best skincare product if you’re looking for something to unclog your pores and absorb excess oil. This mineral-infused dead sea mud also has Aloe-Vera, Calendula Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed, and Jojoba Oil, which all do wonders for your skin!

In addition to unclogging pores and clearing up oily skin, this skincare kit also removes dead skin, dirt, and toxins so you’re left with soft, rejuvenated skin. Mud masks can also improve blood microcirculation, which firms your skin and gives you a youthful appearance. Not only is this mud mask great skincare, but it’s great self-care too!

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $10.00

This leave-on exfoliant is the best skin care product for getting rid of dead skin and blackheads. Plus, it gives your skin a radiant, even texture that will give you a youthful appearance. The best part? This exfoliant also helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines! Salicylic acid (also known as beta hydroxy acid) naturally exfoliates your skin to make it look younger and healthier.

This option is great for those who have sensitive skin. As opposed to rough face scrubs, this skincare product unclogs and clears out pores (and shrinks them!) without causing micro-tears in the skin. Paula’s Choice exfoliant is science-backed and is fragrance and paraben-free for the best user experience!

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: The Ordinary Peeling Solution And Hyaluronic Face Serum

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $25

This is the best skin care product for fighting annoying blemishes. Tired of feeling blotchy? Then this is for you! While exfoliating your skin, this product also visibly improves the texture of your skin and gives you that extra glow. The key to this product’s success is hyaluronic acid, which is definitely something you want to look for in skincare products.

Hyaluronic acid helps skin maintain moisture and helps regenerate tissue to give you a younger, more vibrant appearance. After all, who doesn’t want to look younger? Besides giving you a younger appearance, this skincare product is gentle on your skin, so you’ll love using this product (and your skin will love it too)!

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: Anti-Aging Serum 3 Pack: Vitamin C Serum, Retinol Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $17.96

What’s better than one amazing skincare product? Three! The Tree of Life’s saying is Flawless, Younger, Perfect, and that’s just how you’ll feel after using these serums. The vitamin C serum will feel refreshing the second it touches your skin. The organic ingredients help reduce wrinkles, dark spots, and fine lines regardless of what age you are.

The 72% retinol serum is an anti-ager! This skincare product is great for that rejuvenating feel, plus it gives your skin a youthful glow while keeping it soft and smooth. The hyaluronic acid serum is (again), great for retaining moisture in your skin. With this serum, it retains 370% more moisture than the collagen molecule itself, and with all that extra moisturization comes way fewer wrinkles!

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: e.l.f. Jet Set Hydration Kit

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.22

This is a super-convenient little skincare kit! It is a TSA-ready travel-sized kit that includes Cleanser, Balm, Moisturizer, Eye Cream, and Night Cream. Basically, it has a little bit of everything your skin needs! This is on the list of best skin care products because it gives you skincare options, each of which your skin needs.

These skincare products include amazing ingredients like Aloe, Shea Butter, Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, Peptides, and Hyaluronic Acid. Another reason we think this is a top skin care product (and another reason you’ll love it) is that it’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free! You can use this product and rest easy knowing it’s been responsibly made.

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: Celavi Essence Facial Face Mask Paper Sheet Korean Skin Care

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.99

Get ready to have yourself a spa day! This Korean paper face mask is great if you’re looking to pamper yourself because let’s face it, you deserve a little TLC! This face mask is great for several different things. It’s full of antioxidants (aka anti-aging), which give your skin a plumper, radiant glow.

This mask is also great for getting rid of dark spots, bags, circles, and puffiness. It’s filled with healthy ingredients like tea tree, cucumber, honey, charcoal, and avocado, and it’s gentle on every type of skin. Creams and serums are quick and easy to apply, but if you want to spend a few minutes relaxing while making your skin look better, then the face mask is definitely what you want.

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment Skin Care Kit

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $34.95

Hello clean skin, goodbye acne! This 4.5/5 stars skincare product does wonders against acne. The deep pore cleansing helps remove acne-causing bacteria whilst giving you a refreshed, rejuvenated feeling. Not only does it fight against clogged pores, but it also helps prevent future breakouts! The secret ingredient? Benzoyl peroxide.

There are three steps (as the name suggests) to this skincare routine. First, there’s cleanse, then tone, and then repair. Each step is essential for fighting blemishes and acne. This is one of the best skincare products for fighting acne, and it’s great for both teens and adults alike.

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: I DEW CARE Vitamin To-Glow Pack Skin Care Set

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $25.00

This product is more than just a clever name, it’s great for leaving skin looking (and feeling) more plump and full! The cool thing about this kit is that it also comes with a lip mask, so say goodbye to cracked and dry lips. The buttery lip mask has cocoa butter, hibiscus flower extract, and vitamin C and is something you leave on overnight so you feel refreshed and fantastic in the morning.

Besides the lip mask, this kit also comes with two other skincare products as well as a spatula for application (convenient, right?). The first product, Say You Dew, is a moisturizing gel/cream that hydrates skin and leaves it looking radiant. The second product, Bright Side Up, is a vitamin C serum that brightens up dull skin. While this is a great product to buy for yourself, this is also one of the best skin care products to give as a gift!

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: Aztec Secret – Indian Healing Clay

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.95

This is a fun product to use (albeit a little messy) and is great for clearing out pores. It leaves your face feeling refreshed, and it tightens skin for a more youthful appearance. While you can use this product with water, using it with apple cider vinegar is best!

The cool thing about this product is that it isn’t just for facials. It’s for everything! Whether you want a full-on clay bath or just a foot soak, want to reduce swelling of an insect bite, or want to do a hair mask, this clay can do just about anything. It’s a very versatile product that’s great for skin, so we highly recommend purchasing it! It doesn’t come with a spatula, so you’ll either need to buy one or use a spoon to scoop it onto the desired area.

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: SNP PREP – Peptaronic Complete Korean Skin Care Set

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $48.60

This brand name is a clever combination of the words peptides and hyaluronic acid because those are the top two ingredients they use to help you achieve younger-looking skin! The six different peptides used help improve the elasticity of your skin, which means your skin gets tighter and wrinkles disappear! The peptides also help enhance pigmentation, i.e., they leave your skin glowing!

The hyaluronic acid, which by now you’re familiar with, keeps moisture in the skin. The difference with the SNP Prep kit is that it has five layers of hyaluronic acid, which means your skin stays hydrated (which is a good thing)! This will help protect your skin and help it maintain a youthful appearance.

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: Clean & Clear Daily Acne Skincare Essentials Set

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.70

This is one of the best affordable skincare products, and it does wonders for the skin. This may just be the best skin care product for the price it sells for! Like Proactiv, this product also reduces acne in three steps (it’s just a lot cheaper). Unlike Proactiv, however, the last step is to moisturize instead of repair, so that’s something to keep in mind.

That said, this three-step routine is still effective with its foaming face wash, astringent (which is the product that firms skin), and face moisturizer. If you’ve struggled with acne in the past, you won’t after using this product! With over 2500 5-star reviews on Amazon, this product is sure to please.

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: Seoul Ceuticals Korean Skin Care Set

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $46.00

Amazon has rated this as one of their top skincare products. This kit comes with a vitamin C serum, a moisturizer, and a toner essence. The moisturizer and toner essence is more effective than drugstore products, so they’re worth the investment. The moisturizer contains a high concentration of snail mucin (sounds gross, but it does wonders for your skin!), so compared to other Korean moisturizers, it’s more effective.

The toner is also more effective because it is more nutrient-dense as compared to other Korean toners. The combination of these three products guarantees healthier, more youthful skin. In fact, Seoul Ceuticals promises better-looking skin a few days or your money back!

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: Garnier SkinActive Soothing Skincare Kit

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $23.97

This rose water kit is made from almost 100% natural ingredients (okay, 96%) that are meant to soothe sensitive skin. This kit includes a cleanser, moisturizer, and mist. The milk cleanser removes any lingering make-up and helps clear out clogged pores. All products are gentle on your skin.

The great part about the rose water mist is that it actually smells like roses! Not only will you be left with revitalized skin, but you’ll be left smelling wonderful too! Garnier has a long line of beauty products, so they’re well trusted in the industry. Your skin will be hydrated and soft (but not greasy)!

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: Image Skincare Balancing Essentials

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $76

This is the most expensive item on the list, but it’s also got one of the best ratings (4.8/5 stars)! This skincare routine is meant for both nighttime and morning and will help soothe skin and prevent damage. This kit comes with a cleanser and an antioxidant serum, both of which are organically made.

In addition to healing and preventing damage, this serum also brings life back into dull skin. No more lackluster appearance! Feel like yourself again with radiant skin. In fact, you might feel even better!

The Best Overall Skin Care Products: The Ordinary The Balance Set

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $39.96

The Ordinary brand is back! Earlier (#3), we talked a little bit about how their peeling serum helps reduce blemishes. This kit works to smooth skin texture, reduce the size of large pores, and give your skin a healthy shine (but not a greasy one!). The great part about this kit is that it has a bunch of different components!

This beauty kit comes with a squalane cleanser, salicylic acid masque, niacinamide serum, and a natural moisturizer. Those may seem like big words, but they’re all good for your skin! Your skin will be left feeling refreshed, vibrant, and the texture of it will be much more even.

Our Hot Take

So, that was a lot of information, right? Hopefully, it was helpful! But if you’re still feeling a little lost (which is totally okay!) we’ve narrowed down our top three favorites. Our first favorite item on the list is Tree of Life’s Anti-Aging Serum 3 Pack. We chose this one because you get three different products for a very affordable price, each of which reduces wrinkles and dark spots. Our next choice is the Clean & Clear Daily Acne Skincare Essentials Set because it’s great for acne and is also affordable. Last but not least, our choice is Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay because it’s such a versatile product.

So there you have it, some of the best products in the industry that will help you on the journey to achieving perfect skin! You can also check out these celebrity tools to help brighten your skin.