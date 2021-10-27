In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

By now, just about everyone has tried to #glowup and the secret is a face care protocol. Between A-Rod becoming a beauty entrepreneur and lux face masks being the trend du jour, the world of skincare is more popular than ever.

Serums, exfoliators, face washes, lotions, and even fruit essences are all essential components of a five-star skincare regime. We’re big fans of hyaluronic acid for moisturizing as Piece skincare three-step you’ll find in Wilder’s Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream, and organic ingredients found in the Brickell box kit help you feel good while looking good. Read on to see all of the top choices!

The Best Skincare for Men You Can Buy

The Best Overall Skincare for Men: Lumin 3 Piece The Recovery Set for Men

Price: $77.00

Beginner or expert skincare gurus love this three-step set. It’s packaged as a solution for skin transformation. With a special dark circle eliminating eye cream, it targets dry skin and delicate areas for a two-fold moisturizing system. The Recovery Set for Men uses Activated Charcoal for a rejuvenating deep clean after the gym, in the morning, or after a hard day at work.

The gentle exfoliating system combined with the two moisturizers creates a refreshed look. Its 24-hour defensive moisturizing balm is ideal for overnight use, formulated with ingredients free of parabens and sulfates. Touted to reverse sun damage, it increases hydration in the skin. The Lumin 3 Piece Recovery Set is “Made for the Modern Man” and has visible results.

The Best Skincare for Men for Beginners: Tiege Hanley Men’s Skincare System – Level 1

Price: $39.99

Tiege Hanley’s multi-tiered skincare line is touted as uncomplicated skincare, which makes it ideal for beginners. With morning and evening moisturizing, it emphasizes the importance of moisturizing. Level 1 starts you off with SPF from the get-go, an all-important skincare ingredient that people may initially overlook. From there, the cleanser and exfoliator create a simple-to-use system.

The products are designed to minimize dark spots, dryness and fine lines. Its packaging is for a 30 day supply and helps men get into a healthy skin routine. The box set can also be a good gift for any man in your life!

Best Skincare For Men for Travel: Jack Black – Skin Saviors Set

Price: $35.00

This four-piece skincare set — including lip balm! — is enriched with botanicals for an extra boost of feel-good self-care. The attractive bright blue packaging is playful although it has no association with the celebrity who bears the same moniker. Its first step, the “Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser” is enriched with aloe and sage leaf for an added level of purification. After, apply the “Double Duty” face moisturizer, strengthened with SPF as well as omega-3 rich Blue Sea Algae and parsley, which naturally contains vitamin C.

The Face Buff exfoliator with Vitamin C and mint helps eliminate ingrown hairs before shaving. The brand is also cruelty-free and vegan, which is a great option for animal lovers. Travel-sized packaging means you can take it on all of your adventures.

Best Skincare for Men For Detoxing: New York Biology Dead Sea Mask

Price: $9.99

The mineral-infused Dead Sea mask is certified safe for daily use, and it can turn any self-care routine into practically a mini spa. Traditionally facial masks like this one are used to remove blackheads and shrink pores. You’ll feel great about using this product with its natural formula touted as safe for all skin types. Dead Sea Skin Masks are great for removing impurities out of the pores, making them our top choice for detoxing.

The formula is enriched with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera, calendula oil, jojoba oil, sunflower seed and Vitamin E. The Pure Dead Sea Mud cleanses and soothes the skin with natural components proven to be good for Centella Asiatica skin’s health. It exfoliates and removes excess oil, toxins and dead skin cells. Using this results in a practically radiant glow.

Best Skincare for Men for Even Skin Tone HOMMEFACE Daily Trio Skin

Price: $44.95

The HOMMEFACE Daily Trio ups your self-care game with a specially selected formula designed for all types of skin. This alcohol-free kit nourishes and cleanses in an easy-to-use three-step process. Its face wash, herbal toner, and moisturizer combination is full of powerful ingredients made to improve skin’s appearance. First, wash to remove dirt and oil. Then, use the toner to promote healthier glowing skin. Finally, replenish moisture with the moisturizer.

The collagen-infused hydration improves skin elasticity and helps prevent wrinkles. Other herbal ingredients are Centella Asiatica extract (antioxidant) and tea tree leaf extract. Shea Butter encourages supple skin, and sodium hyaluronate is hydrating and anti-aging. The result is a smoother, more even skin tone!

The Best Skincare for Men for Younger Looking Skin: Murad Active Renewal Regimen

Price: $44.95

The Murad Active Renewal Regimen uses dermatologist-favorite ingredient, retinol, in this kit. It contains a cleansing cream, “youth serum”, night cream, eye cream and a facial peel. This five-piece kit is dermatologically tested and is designed for 30 days of use. After using it, results show fewer fine lines and wrinkles.

The eye serum contains a marine kelp complex to provide visibly lifted skin. The products are safe for many skin types and are formulated without many irritants and allergens, including gluten, formaldehyde, petroleum, parabens, sulfates, phthalates and gluten. It’s also made without animal ingredients for a vegan anti-aging win.

Best Skincare for Men for Budgets: Bulldog Men’s Skincare and Grooming Sensitive Full Face Kit

Price: $19.81

This three-piece full face kit contains a face wash, face scrub and moisturizer. All of the products are made for sensitive skin while cleansing, exfoliating and hydrating. Oat oil provides a soothing and nourishing base. Other botanicals like baobab and willow clear the skin and are allergen-friendly.

Bulldog Men’s Skincare for Sensitive Skin is fragrance-free, without irritating chemicals. There are also no artificial colors or animal-based ingredients. The budget-friendly package is affordable and made with natural ingredients.

Best Skincare for Men for Gifting: L’Oréal Paris Men’s Expert Anti-Aging Gift Set

Price: $16.98

L’Oreal’s Men’s Skincare Line is in a classy chrome packaging that makes a great impression. The two-piece gift set kit includes a cleanser and moisturizer. The cleanser is infused with charcoal for deep action cleansing. It’s designed to help combat five of the problems caused by city life. The Hydra Energetic Extreme Cleanser combats shininess, oily skin, dirt, clogged pores, dullness, and stickiness.

The second step moisturizer is infused with pro retinol A and para elastyl. These ingredients are for anti-sagging and anti-wrinkles, and BONUS! They last for 24 hours. This set gives you cleaner firmer skin and is a great gift idea.

Best Skincare for Men for Clearer Skin: Geologie Men’s Complete Starter Kit

Price: $50.00

Geologie Skincare has a sleek package and powerful formula. This kit is loaded with powerful ingredients and is formulated to be compatible with sensitive skin types. You can tailor fit it to your routine, with an SPF day cream, deep acting night cream, and eye cream.

Rejuvenating niacinamide is a B vitamin that rejuvenates your skin. Hyaluronic acid is like a drink of water for your skin, with super moisturizing properties. Retinol smooths fine lines and wrinkles as well as reduces pore size. Salicylic acid helps to kill bacteria and keeps skin smooth. Kojic acid prevents dark circles and smooths the skin.

Best Skincare for Men for Total Body Nivea Men Complete Skincare Collection for Sensitive Skin

Price: $25.00

Look good and smell good from head to toe with the help of Nivea Men Complete Skin. The uber-cool cloth carry-all bag that comes with the Nivea Men Complete set is an added bonus in the gift package. Its specially formulated for sensitive skin and leaves your skin healthy and clean.

Body wash, shave gel, face wash, shave balm and protective lotion are made for men’s skin health needs. The body wash is soap-free and won’t dry the skin. Get protection from bumps with the shaving balm. After, apply the SPF day cream for gentle and effective protection and care.

Best Skincare for Men for Melanated Skin: Bevel Skincare Set

Price: $34.99

Eliminate red bumps and achieve a clearer complexion with the Bevel Skin Care Kit. This three-piece face wash, face gel and exfoliating pads make a complete skin clearing kit. The included exfoliator pads are enriched with 10% Glycolic acid to eliminate bumps and acne. Its face gel is a lightweight skin moisturizer for balancing sensitive skin.

Find all of your skincare essentials in this set to eliminate dryness or dark spots. Founder Tristan Walker created the skincare line to help solve issues like dryness, discoloration, razor bumps skin irritation. Revitalize your skin with the face wash, eliminate any surface irritation with the pads and instantly hydrate with the face gel

Best Skincare for Men for Oily Skin: Black Wolf Nation Shower Bundle

Price: $45.00

The Black Wolf set is formulated with activated charcoal and bamboo to meet the needs of oily skin. This shower bundle helps you to save time with your skincare by doing it all while bathing. The body wash has powerful ingredients like blue sage and salicylic acid that help to eliminate impurities. Use the exfoliating scrub with bamboo stems, jojoba, papaya, walnut shells and pineapple.

It’s formulated for men and made in the USA. The ingredients are made to help fight free radicals and eliminate skin toxins for clearer, healthier skin. Added Vitamin C from cucumber provides a brighter complexion. Find everything you need in this skincare set for men!

Best Skincare for Men With Organic Ingredients: Brickell Men’s Daily Advanced Face Care Routine

Price: $77.00

This luxe face care set is made with all-natural and organic ingredients. Brickell’s three-piece face wash, face scrub and moisturizer remove impurities and dead skin to reveal clearer healthier skin. It’s a high-quality set made for men of any age or skin type. Formulated with vitamins, aloe vera, activated charcoal, and DMAE, it’s a powerful skincare set.

With its certified organic green tea, jojoba, and more, you’re nourishing your skin with safe and natural ingredients. The rejuvenating peppermint scent is energizing and clearing. Brickell is a relatively new brand that has a lot of promising offerings with its niche selection of quality products and ingredients.

Our Hot Take

Many products have a laser focus on the customer’s needs, with vegan, organic, allergen-free formulations that deliver impressive results. Keep in mind your budget and skincare needs, and you can find the perfect solution for you. Targeted eye creams and lip balms pinpoint sometimes problematic areas and as always apply SPF.