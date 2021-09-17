In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Best Phone Cases in 2021

A fun part of getting a brand new phone? Buying a brand new phone case. These accessories are no longer just about protection—they’ve become an extension of our personal style. Even celebs are using their phone cases as an opportunity to express themselves. We may or may not even have a rotation on deck to match our current mood and/or outfit (not sorry 🤷‍♀️).

From OG phone case brands like OtterBox to designers like Kate Spade and Lilly Pulitzer, there are a lot of options out there in almost any price range. We’ve got you (and your phone) covered with everything you need to know about the best phone cases, what to look for, average prices and lots more.

What to Consider When Buying a Phone Case:

From silicone and leather to shock absorption, wallets, and built-in chargers—here’s everything to consider before you snag your next phone case:

Material

The material of your phone case is not only a preference but can also impact the level of protection. Phone cases made out of plastic are more likely to crack when dropped vs. silicone or leather that offers shock absorption upon impact.

Coverage

It may seem obvious, but thinner phone cases offer less protection than thicker ones. Also, take a look at how much of your phone the case actually covers. Are there bumpers around the front of the screen or is your screen totally exposed? Are there coverings over the volume/control buttons? Is the opening for the charger and speakers protected underneath? These features can make or (literally) break your phone.

Price

When it comes to phone cases, there are really options for every price point. Amazon sells really great, durable phone cases for as low as $12, and designer brands like Gucci have cases up to $400. Typically, the average price of a phone case is between $24-$50., depending on the brand, material, and level of protection.

Lifestyle

Always on-the-go? You may want to consider a case with a built-in charger. Sick of carrying your purse around? Check out phone cases with built-in wallets. Most of us have our phones glued to our hands all day, so we might as well have a case that makes our lives just a little bit easier.

The Best Phone Cases You Can Buy

Amazon

The Best Overall Phone Case: OtterBox Symmetry Series

Price: $49.95

Sizes: Most versions of iPhones and Androids

Coverage: Full

Okay, we’ll admit— with so many amazing options out there, it’s HARD to choose one phone case that dominates all. But unsurprisingly, OtterBox once again proves itself to be the best in the phone case biz. OtterBox has previously been known for those who are outdoors-y as their cases are super durable and provide amazing protection. Their Symmetry Series flips that stereotype on its head with sleek, slim, and stylish cases. With OtterBox Symmetry, you really can have it all.

Amazon

The Best Value Phone Case: Goosperry Liquid Silicone Case

Price: $12.99

Sizes: Most versions of iPhones and Androids

Coverage: Full with raised edges

These liquid silicone cases are not only protective but flexible and lightweight, too! They come in tons of colors for several different phone sizes for just $12.99. The liquid silicone is easy to grip but not tacky (i.e. it won’t get stuck as you try to slide it in your pocket), and the inside is lined with microfiber to keep your phone scratch-free.

Amazon

The Best Phone Case for Protection: OtterBox Defender Series

Price: $45-$60 depending on size

Sizes: Most versions of iPhone and Androids

Coverage: Full with military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

When you think of protection and phone cases, you probably think of OtterBox—and that’s because they do it best. Their Defender Series, previously bulky and thick, is now slimmer than ever with the same protection you can rely on. It has a multi-layer defense with an inner shell and outer slipcover that’s military-grade. Not only is it slimmer, but they now offer tons of colors and designs. Protection AND style? Yes, please.

Amazon

The Best Battery Charger Phone Case: ZAGG Juice Pack Access

Price: $79.95 (some sizes/colors on sale for $29.95)

Sizes: Most versions of iPhones and Androids

Coverage: Full with internal rubberized support pads and raised corners

Gone are the days where a low battery causes panic and frantic searching for an outlet. Previously known as Mophie, ZAGG is the OG of battery-charged phone cases. With this case’s built-in battery, you’ll get up to 30% extra battery life at just the touch of a button. It prioritizes your phone’s battery first, so when plugged in, the juice will go directly to your phone before it begins to recharge the battery pack. Low phone battery? What’s that?!

Amazon

The Best Eco-Friendly Phone Case: Pelacase

Price: $25-$50 depending on size and style

Sizes: Most versions of iPhones and Androids

Coverage: Full with raised corners

It’s no secret that phones themselves aren’t particularly eco-friendly, but they’re a necessity. What’s not a necessity are the wasteful plastic covers we use over them. Pela is on a mission to counteract the pollution created by the phone industry with the creation of the world’s first compostable phone case. These cases are made using 30% less carbon emissions, 34% less water, and 80% less waste production. The cases, made from flax shive and a plant-based biopolymer, offer great coverage, and Pela will even repair your screen if it cracks while using their case! The best part? A percentage of all sales is donated to Ocean Cleanup and Preservation Initiatives.

Amazon

The Best Wallet Phone Case: Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2

Price: $29.99

Sizes: Most versions of iPhones and Androids

Coverage: Full

A phone case that doubles as a wallet? Sign us up. This case is perfect for traveling when you need your ID and credit card handy, or just when you’re out running errands and don’t want to carry around your purse. This case can hold up to 3 credit cards plus cash and has an extra slot so you can use one of your cards as a kickstand! The gripping texture on the sides makes it hard for it to slip out of your hands, and it even has protective air-pocket corners—think of them as little airbags for your phone!

Amazon

The Best Phone Case for Style: Casetify

Price: $30-$45 depending on the style

Sizes: Most versions of iPhones and Androids

Coverage: Varies

Casetify is a phone case lover’s dream. They offer a number of styles at different price points with different levels of protection—Grip, Impact, and Ultra Impact. They come in almost any design you can think of (like this adorable cheetah print), and if not, you can customize your very own! They also feature collabs with big brands like Disney, Coke, and the Lourve Museum in Paris. All of their cases are compatible with wireless charging, have an anti-microbial coating, and offer drop protection for up to 9.8 feet.

Amazon

The Best Waterproof Phone Case: Lifeproof Frē Case

Price: $90

Sizes: Most variations of iPhones and Androids

Coverage: Full, including screen coverage

Call all adventurers—this phone case is for you. The Lifeproof Frē case is a bit pricey, but you definitely get what you pay for with complete waterproof coverage, including a built-in screen protector. It’s waterproof for up to 1 hour in 6.5 feet of water and is also drop-proof from up to 6 feet. The best part? It’s made from ocean-based plastic—making it waterproof and water-friendly.

Amazon

The Best Kickstand Phone Case: OtterBox + PopSocket Symmetry Series

For those of us who use our phones to read or watch videos, getting them to stand on their own can be a major issue. Accessories like phone grips or rings have become increasingly popular as they provide a kickstand so you can use your phone hands-free on any flat surface. The two best in the game, OtterBox and PopSocket, have partnered to bring the best of both worlds together with the Symmetry Series case. This case brings the style and protection of OtterBox with a built-in PopSocket for ultimate propping. The top part of the PopSocket is interchangeable, so when your mood changes, so can your phone case.

Price: $59.95

Sizes: Most versions of iPhones and Androids

Coverage: Full

Amazon

The Best Anti-Microbial Phone Case: Speck Presidio Pro

Price: $29.99

Sizes: Most versions of iPhones and Androids

Coverage: Full

In the days of COVID-19, we’re all conscious of germs—and how to avoid them. Unfortunately, our phone cases are one of the most germ-ridden items we touch in our daily lives. In fact, scientists say they can carry 10 times more bacteria than toilet seats! Microban, a company that provides disinfection, antimicrobial, and odor control solutions has partnered with Speck to create Presidio Pro—a scratch-resistant material finished with anti-microbial treatment. This phone case inhibits the growth of bacteria, all while providing protection for up to a 13-foot drop.

Our Hot Take:

When it comes to phone cases, there are a lot of options. Whether you’re looking for style, protection, or both, there’s something out there for everyone at every price point. When shopping for a new case, be sure to take into consideration your lifestyle, the level of protection you’re looking for, and most importantly (for us anyway), the style!