In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Your makeup collection deserves the best. That’s why we’ve rounded up the highest quality makeup bags on the market right now! Stylish, functional, easy to clean — you can have it all. Whether you’re a frequent traveler or you simply need a new organization system for your cosmetics, keep reading for our favorites!

The Best Makeup Bags You Can Buy

The Best Overall Makeup Bag: Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case

Price: $19.98

Two words: adjustable dividers. Make this makeup bag your own by changing up the compartments as you see fit! This bag, made of quality Oxford fabric, is big enough to store your makeup brushes, toiletries, or even things like camera accessories or jewelry.

If you’re thinking about becoming a makeup artist, this bag is a great option, as it’ll hold everything you need and separate your brushes for ultimate cleanliness. If you’re just a regular gal who frequents Sephora a little too often, do yourself a favor and invest in a quality storage solution!

The Best Hanging Makeup Bag: BAGSMART Toiletry Bag

Price: $27.99

Hanging toiletry bags are a game. changer. Especially if you’re traveling, the last thing you want to deal with is the lack of counter space in your tiny hotel bathroom! Hang up this bag and easily access your skincare products, medications, makeup, and anything else you need to have handy.

This bag is especially travel-friendly, as it comes with a separate TSA-approved transparent toiletry bag for all of your 3.4 ounces-or-less liquid products! The transparent compartments allow you to see everything — that way you can easily double-check your packing list.

The Best Waterproof Makeup Bag: Pocmimut Makeup Bag Cosmetic Bag for Women

Price: $12.99

If you’re stuck on what to get your mom or best friend for Christmas this year, how about a Pocmimut makeup bag? This bag is waterproof, made with a double zipper, and well-insulated, so your expensive products won’t break if you accidentally drop it (or run into some turbulence on the road).

Plus, this bag comes with a smaller cosmetic bag that you can either store inside of it or separately! Grab the handle for ease while traveling, and hang it on a hanger or shelf once you reach your destination.

The Best Lightweight Makeup Bag: Stagiant Travel Makeup Bag, Makeup Bags for Women / Men

Price: $14.99

None of us are immune from the overweight suitcase! So when it comes to packing for a trip, even a lightweight makeup bag will make a difference. Enter this Stagiant bag! Weighing in at only 0.66 of a pound, this lightweight bag features slots for up to 20 makeup brushes, a zipper pocket, and adjustable spacers. Plus, it’s waterproof and super easy to clean — ideal for travel or storage at home!

The Best Foldable Makeup Bag: OCHEAL Large Capacity Makeup Case with Divider and Handle

Price: $9.99

A foldable makeup bag? Say less. Ochael is known for its professional makeup bags and cases, and this one is no exception! If you’re worried about your products knocking over and spilling, this bag’s main compartment is 6.5 inches high, which means most of them can be stored upright! One less thing to stress about while traveling.

Other features we love about this bag? SBS metal zippers, a transparent waterproof partition, and durable lining! This product checks all of our boxes — ideal for travel, sturdy, large capacity, and pretty to look at.

The Best Small Makeup Bag: OCHEAL Travel Makeup Bag

Price: $9.99

If you’re looking for something sleek and portable, look no further. Despite being on the smaller side, this Ocheal bag can hold more than meets the eye! Store your essentials safely and access them easily with the built-in wire and a durable SBS brand zipper.

This bag is made out of high-quality nylon fabric with dustproof and waterproof features. Two transparent inside pockets make it easy to store smaller items like makeup sponges, bobby pins, or lipstick. You can never have too many bags!

The Best Clear Makeup Bag: Packism 3 Pack TSA Approved Toiletry Bag Quart Size

Price: $8.99 – $13.99

UGH, airport security. It’s the worst, but the process is a little less painful with clear, TSA-approved toiletry bags! This three-pack of 7.5 x 5.5 x 2.2 inch bags is a travel essential that you need in your life.

Gain peace of mind that your products won’t spill — these bags are made with 0.5mm thick transparent PVC and a sturdy zipper. The large opening allows you to reach your products easily, and the transparent material passes through security without a hitch! Wherever you’re headed, you’ll get there stress-free with these bags.

The Best Large Makeup Bag: Narwey Large Makeup Bag Zipper Pouch

Price: $7.99

Looking for storage without the bulkiness? This 9×6.7×3.9 inch Narwey bag is everything you need! With a roomy main compartment and five smaller pockets, you can store anything from makeup to toiletries to school supplies. The main compartment with 5 small pockets provides more than enough room while allowing you to stay organized.

The Best Makeup Bag with a Detachable Pouch: Katadem Makeup Bag with Inner Pouch

Price: $7.99

Go for a girly vibe with this pink makeup bag with a detachable pouch from Katadem! This bag has 3 compartments with a double zipper, so you don’t have to risk your products falling out and breaking. Plus, the wide handle makes it easy to carry and the waterproof fabric has your back if anything does end up leaking!

If you’re a makeup fanatic, you’ll love the brush storage feature of this bag. Six storage spaces are perfect for makeup brushes or products like mascara or eyeliner! PVC coating on the upper part protects your brushes, plus any makeup fallout will stay in place instead of making a mess. If you wear makeup even occasionally, this bag will make your life easier!

The Best Canvas Makeup Bag: LYDZTION Makeup Bag

Price: $10.50

If you find yourself digging in your Mary Poppins bag daily just trying to find your lipstick or phone, allow us to introduce you to the LYDZTION Makeup Bag! The perfect size to throw in your purse, locker, or glove compartment, this bag comes in 17 different patterns! Plus, it’s made of high-quality canvas, so it’s dirt-resistant and super easy to clean.

Other uses for this bag: DIY first aid kit or pencil case! We’re highly considering ordering a few for holiday gifts this year.

The Best Travel Makeup Bag: Ethereal Cosmetic Bag for Women

Price: $11.99

If you’re the ultimate gal on the go, you deserve the ultimate travel cosmetic bag that won’t let you down. Enter this one by Ethereal! For starters, the opening is huge, and it holds much more than you would think. Made of PU leather with an SBS zipper, this bag is easy to clean, but not so easy to damage!

At 10 x 5 x 7.9 inches, you’ll have more than enough room to store your makeup brushes, cosmetics, medications, or anything else you need to bring with you on the road. The mesh bag and adjustable divider make it easy to stay organized, even on the go!

The Best Multipurpose Makeup Bag: Laixing Large Cosmetic Bag

Price: $11.99

Another one of our favorite makeup bags is this one by Laixing. At 11.6 in x 3.9 in x 7.1 in, it’s the perfect size to hold multiple makeup palettes, and then some! The PU leather is waterproof and easy to clean, so you won’t feel bad throwing it in your backpack or tote and heading out the door.

If you’re a parent, this bag can also be used as a pencil pouch for school, or as a place to store computer or phone cords! No matter your lifestyle, you’ll benefit from a place to store the essentials.

The Best Makeup Bag with Compartments: UMIA Makeup Bag

Price: $9.99

Compartments galore! This bag by UMIA features a space for makeup brushes, two stretchable pockets, extra storage space, and an easy-to-carry wide handle. Plus, the complimentary mesh bag is perfect for those miscellaneous items that always seem to get lost!

It’s hard to find a makeup bag that’s as deep as this one, so if you’re a product junkie who needs extra storage space, your search is over!

The Best Makeup Bag Set: SAMZSKY Makeup Bag Set, 3 Pcs

Price: $20.99

Why settle for one makeup bag when you can have three that match? This SAMZKY set is everything our organization-obsessed hearts desire. Organize your products into makeup, skincare and toiletries with these high-quality, easy-to-clean bags. Oh, and bonus — the two smaller bags fit into the larger one, so storage is a piece of cake when you’re not using them! You’re about to be stylish and prepared.

Other reasons we love this set:

Thick material helps keep the shape of the bag

Section for makeup brushes prevents product fallout into the rest of the bag

Clear waterproof liner makes cleaning up spills a breeze

Our Hot Take

No matter your age, lifestyle, or career, organization is key to a stress-free life! When you’re shopping for a makeup bag, make sure you look for one that’s big enough to hold all of your essentials, is multi-purpose, and looks cute on your bathroom counter. Next time you hit the road, packing your favorite products will be ten times easier!