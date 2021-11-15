In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin in 2021

If you suffer from oily skin, finding the right foundation is no easy feat. Oily skin contributes to clogged pores, ultra-shiny features, and can make it more difficult to make your makeup last throughout the day. That’s why it’s essential to keep your skin healthy and to simplify your beauty routine with the best foundation for your oily skin.

Below, we’ve explored the top-rated foundations recommended for those who experience the effects of oily skin. We all have different skin types and reactions to certain ingredients, so you should get to know your skin and discover what works best for you.

The products below can serve as the perfect base for your makeup while working to conceal excess shine and oiliness. Check out the list to see which foundation is the perfect choice for your beauty routine!

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin You Can Buy

The Best Overall Foundation for Oily Skin: IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $30.22

This top-rated foundation for oily skin received 4 ½ stars from over 13,000 users who recommend and love it. Created by IT Cosmetics with an award-winning skin formula, this product works as a color corrector and full-coverage foundation. Designed with clinical insights from plastic surgeons and skincare expertise from dermatologists, this option will nourish your skin without contributing to oiliness.

This foundation reduces the appearance of acne scarring, wrinkles, redness, dark eye circles, and large pores. The all-in-one makeup also provides clinically-tested hydration that works to diffuse skin imperfections. With hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, vitamins, and SPF 50, it’s easy to see why this is a fan favorite.

The Best Foundation that Lasts All Day: L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $10.47

This premium foundation for oily skin goes on nicely, offering a demi-matte finish. It lasts a good 24 hours, hiding any imperfections for a smoother complexion. This air-light, matte liquid foundation won’t fall flat throughout the day and remains nicely applied just like when you first put it on.

From natural to full coverage, this product has what you need to achieve that smooth, even finish. You can also use it as a concealer to hide imperfections or to contour and sculpt your face for more defined features. With over 13,000 positive ratings, this is a great foundation choice for your makeup collection!

The Best Affordable Foundation for Oily Skin: Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.99

This inexpensive yet high-quality foundation for oily skin is perfect for those who don’t want to splurge on makeup. The pore-minimizing foundation comes from Maybelline, the world’s top makeup brand. It works to refine pores for a more natural look. As a benefit, this formula is oil-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-approved, allergy-friendly, and fragrance-free.

The mattifying formula includes healthy ingredients that combat oily skin, including clay and micro-powders that absorb oil. It controls facial shine and blurs pores for an oil-free, natural look. One consumer study confirmed that 97% of customers were happy with their makeup results after choosing Maybelline.

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin for the Animal Lover: Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.00

This Catrice HD liquid foundation for oily skin is ultra-lightweight, high coverage, and long-lasting. It features an excellent dropper applicator that helps cover imperfections while mattifying for a smooth, 24-hour flawless complexion. As a bonus, PETA promotes it as a cruelty-free brand with a vegan formula.

Not only is this pick cruelty-free, but it’s also free of parabens, gluten, oils, and alcohols. Catrice is perfect for makeup fans who want products that are made effectively and responsibly. For the animal lover who wants a quality beauty product, this is the best foundation to help manage oily skin!

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin for Acne Breakouts: Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $10.59

This Neutrogena foundation is for acne-prone skin. It’s the first and only liquid foundation with MicroClear technology that treats blemishes and helps prevent acne breakouts. It also provides natural coverage that controls shine and is thus rated one of the top picks for oily skin.

This liquid foundation also contains salicylic acid acne medicine. The dermatologist-developed formula provides fast acne relief to help fight breakouts. As a plus, it’s formulated to be oil-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic to boot. If your oily skin is prone to bad acne breakouts, this is the best foundation to try out!

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin for Pore Minimization: Phoera Coverage Foundation

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $16.99

This full-coverage foundation for oily skin corrects skin imperfections like uneven skin tone and under-eye circles. It works to provide a camouflaging effect with an ultra-smooth finish. The foundation is buildable and blendable, smoothing over skin imperfections with ease. As a result, it provides you with an airbrushed look and clear complexion.

The formula also works to brighten and moisturize skin while combating wrinkles with maximum coverage. As an added benefit, it won’t crease or crack as you go about your day! This foundation is perfect for minimizing your pores and offering a fresh, natural look, despite any oily skin issues you may have.

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin for On The Go: Maybelline Multi-Use Foundation Stick

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.18

Need something affordable that will work on the go during a busy day? Then the Maybelline multi-use beauty stick is the best choice for you! This makeup stick conceals and covers your skin flawlessly. The long-lasting foundation formula delivers effortless all-over coverage, excellent concealing, and a finish that’s fit for oily skin.

The multitasking makeup stick also features a pointed blender sponge to help you apply the product with precision. This means you don’t have to deal with a makeup mess if you apply your foundation on the move. Pick from Maybelline’s range of beautiful skin shades to transform your look on the fly.

The Best Clean Foundation for Oily Skin: Dermablend Cover Creme

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $39.00

This product from Dermablend helps to manage skin imperfections like dark spots, hyperpigmentation, scars, and more. When applied correctly, this foundation provides full coverage, blends seamlessly, and lasts for up to 16 hours. With its all-day staying power, this product is the perfect pick for those with oily skin.

The dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic formula is also ideal for those with sensitive skin and allergies. As another benefit, it’s free of fragrances, SLS, triclosan, phthalates, and is not tested on animals. If you’re looking for the best foundation for oily skin without harmful chemicals, this is perfect for you.

The Best Foundation for Oily, Sensitive Skin: CoverGirl Clean Matte

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.99

This foundation comes from CoverGirl, one of the most recognizable brands known for creating high-quality, affordable products. If you want a foundation that fights oil without irritating delicate skin, this is the right choice to start with. This foundation has been tested by dermatologists and doesn’t clog pores or cause bad reactions in sensitive skin.

Clean Matte by CoverGirl is unscented, non-acnegenic, and oil-free, making it a healthy choice for your skin. It has a 4-star rating from customers who confirm that it offers beautiful coverage for more sensitive skin types. It can be difficult to find a foundation that’s both nourishing and gentle, but this foundation does it all.

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin for Great Skin Pigmentation: Dermablend Flawless Creator

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $40.00

This option from Dermablend offers an oil- and water-free formula with minimal ingredients. It uses concentrated pigments that allow for full, lightweight coverage. Additionally, this foundation is non-comedogenic, and is designed for acne-prone, oily skin that irritates easily.

The benefits of this product go beyond limiting oil and bringing high pigmentation. This foundation is also fragrance-free, allergy-tested, and formulated without parabens. If you’re looking for maximum coverage in a clean, easy-to-use formula, look no further than this pick from Derablend.

Our Hot Take

Finding the right foundation formula for your skin type can be difficult. Even makeup moguls and beauty experts can relate to the struggle of finding the perfect base for your face. Oftentimes, finding what works for you is a matter of trial and error, but fortunately, this list of the top options gives you a great place to start.

When looking for the best foundation for your oily skin, it’s important to keep your skin type in mind. Once you find a product that matches your needs, check the ingredients to see if there’s anything that disagrees with your skin, read reviews, and take the time to find your closest matching shade. Before you know it, you’ll find the foundation that makes you look and feel fabulous!