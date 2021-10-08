In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A hair care regimen is as unique as the individual, and one of the most basic styling tools you can have is a blow dryer. Whether you prefer a sleek, frizz-minimizing look or a voluptuous blowout, we’ve got a blow dryer on this list for you.

We curated a list of our 15 favorite blow dryers to make finding the right one for your hair easier. Read on to find your perfect match from our selection of favorite blow dryers below.

The Best Blow Dryers You Can Buy

The Best Blow Dryer Under $50: Trezoro Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer

Price: $49.85

This soft-touch, non-slip dryer has lots of high-tech features for an under $50 model. The advanced ion generator disperses 16 million negative ions per cubic centimeter, which — in non-scientific terms — means it’s great at removing static and reducing frizz.

It also packs a punch with a 2200 watt DC motor, providing powerful airflow for quicker drying. If you’re like most people, drying your hair is probably a little tedious. Finding a dryer that shaves a few minutes off your time each day can save hours in the long run.

The Best Compact hairdryer: SHRATE Ionic Hair Dryer

Price: $42.99

Do you travel often or have limited bathroom storage space? This dryer measures about 10 by 5 inches, barely larger than a bottle of water. If you’re constantly trying to conserve suitcase space and weight, this is an excellent choice.

Luckily, this dryer makes no compromise on quality in exchange for its small form. It has an 1800 watt DC motor and is designed to be both quiet and quick-drying. It also comes with three nozzles for different styles.

The Best Budget hairdryer for All Hair Types: REVLON 1875 Watts Infrared Heat Hair Dryer

Price: $23.82

Revlon has long been a trusted brand in the beauty world, so you know you’re getting something tried and true. For the price, it’s hard to do better than this hairdryer. The wattage, 1875, is competitive with many dryers that cost twice as much.

Two heat and two speed settings, accompanied by a cool shot button, give you lots of control when it comes to how much heat and power to apply. The dryer also comes with a few helpful accessories, including concentrator and diffuser attachments, as well as three hair sectioning clips.

The Best Budget hairdryer for Volume: REVLON 1875W Volume Booster Hair Dryer

Price: $15.94

If your hair has a volume deficiency, you know that a quality blowout can be game-changing. This hair dryer can help you bring a little lift to your locks for a very fair price. With an 1875-watt motor, this hairdryer has powerful capabilities, especially since it’s under $20.

And because it comes with a smoothing concentrator and volumizing diffuser, it’s great for defining naturally curly or wavy hair. And with three heat settings and a cool shot button, you can use whatever temperature best suits your hair.

The Best High-Power hairdryer: Xpoliman Professional Salon Hair Dryer

Price: $31.39

If you groan your way through blow drying your hair every day, a high-power model can save you a few minutes of drying despair. This hairdryer offers a whopping 2,000-watt DC motor, which can dry your hair up to 50% faster than less powerful models.

The accessories — including a diffuser, concentrator, and comb — are a nice bonus, especially for curly-haired folks. It also has some pretty neat satisfaction features for scrutinous buyers, including a 45-day money-back guarantee and a two-year warranty.

The Best Luxury Compact hairdryer: T3 Micro T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer

Price: $149.99

As one of the most expensive options on our list, this isn’t for someone looking for a bargain. The main draw of this dryer is its teeny size — It’s 30% smaller and 20% lighter than a traditional hairdryer. If transportability is important to you, this dryer certainly checks that box.

However, it does make some sacrifices in power. The motor is only 1,600 watts, which isn’t the worst, but you’re not going to get the same power that you would from a full-size dryer. It does have an ion generator, multiple speed and heat settings, and a quiet design — All pretty impressive for a mini model.

The Best hairdryer with A Removable Air Filter: CONFU 1875 Watt Negative Ionic Fast Drying Blow Dryer

Price: $39.98

The right hair dryer can be a long-time companion, especially if you give it some TLC every now and then. This one has a detachable air filter that makes for super easy cleaning, which can extend the life of your dryer in the long run. Plus, you’re less likely to get that burnt smell over time when you turn on the dryer.

Aside from that, it’s a pretty middle-of-the-road model, with an 1875-watt AC motor, negative ionic technology, three heat modes, two speed settings, and a low-noise design. Priced at $39.98, it’s a good deal for a good dryer.

The Best-Looking Ionic hairdryer: INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR 1875 Watt Salon Performance AC Motor Styling Tool

Price: $24.94

Alright, it’s not all about looks, especially when you’re dealing with tools. However, this hairdryer checks all the basic functionality boxes (1875-watt motor, ionic conditioning power, etc.) while looking great, too. The bright orange color is gorgeous, and the ceramic material is easy to clean.

Conair is a hallmark brand of hair care products, so you can feel good about their products being tried and true. Or, you can consult the 15,000+ Amazon reviews for this hairdryer, averaging 4.5 stars.

The Best Blow Dryer with Accessories: KISS 1875 Watt Pro Tourmaline Ceramic hairdryer

Price: $24.99

This hair dryer has all the standard features that allow for a good at-home blowout: an 1875-watt motor, three heat settings, two speed settings, a cool shot button, and negative ion dispersing power.

What sets it apart is the accessory bundle, which includes a diffuser, a concentrator, a detangler comb, and four hair clips to help you work in layers. With these accessories, you can take your blowout from good to salon-quality. Considering it’s the economical price of just $24.99, you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.

The Best hairdryer with Multiple Settings: HOT TOOLS Professional 1875W Turbo Ceramic Rainbow Hair Dryer

Price: $59.99

If you’re big on customization, this is a great hairdryer to consider. Most dryers with multiple settings come with three settings for heat and two for speed. This hairdryer from hot tools has a leg up on the competition, offering three speed settings. While this isn’t necessarily game-changing, it does give you more control over how long your hair receives heat treatment.

It also has a super unique design — all black with a rainbow accent— and comes with several accessories. With so many settings, it’s good for any type of hair, from ultra-fine to thick and coarse.

The Best Dyson Dupe hairdryer: Karrong Ionic Hair Dryer, 1800W Professional Blow Dryer

Price: $42.99

If you’ve done any research on hairdryers, you know about the holy grail: The Dyson. However, most people don’t want to drop a few hundred dollars on a hairdryer. To be honest, this hairdryer is like a lot of other (good quality) dryers. It’s got an 1800-watt motor, ionic conditioning capabilities, two speeds, and three heat settings.

So, while you’re not getting anything luxurious in terms of functionality, it does resemble the Dyson dryer. So if you love that look and are okay with a standard-quality dryer, this is a good choice.

The Best Soft-Touch hairdryer: Wazor Professional Infrared Ionic Hair Dryer

Price: $59.99

This hair dryer has all the good stuff, wrapped in a matte black, no-slip surface for maximum comfort. The AC motor has an 1875-watt output and an airflow speed of 90 km/hour, guaranteeing faster, salon-quality drying and styling. With three heat settings and two speed settings, it’s great for a variety of hair types.

The cherry on top is the bundle of accessories that come with it, including a concentrator, a styling comb, and a diffuser. All in, it’s a pretty standard dryer with a unique, comfortable surface.

The Best hairdryer with a Warranty: SRI Salon Dry Pro Blow Dryer

Price: $139.99

If customer service and quality guarantees mean a lot to you, you should definitely look for a hairdryer with a long warranty. This one is more expensive than some other dryers with similar capabilities and accessories on this list, but it offers the longest warranty.

In addition to the five-year warranty, you’ll enjoy free part replacement for twelve months and a 60-day money-back guarantee. If those kinds of satisfaction safety nets help you feel better about a purchase, this one may be worth the investment.

The Best Professional hairdryer: CONFU 2200W Professional Hair Dryer

Price: $43.99

If the name of your hair-drying game is “quick,” we’ve found a great match for you. With a powerful 2,200-watt AC motor, this pro hairdryer from Confu expedites the process for even the thickest hair. Confu claims this dryer to be 60% faster than a traditional hairdryer while still being low on noise.

With such high power capabilities, it’s pretty surprising that this dryer costs under $50. In terms of value, you’re definitely getting a great bang for your buck with this hairdryer.

The Best Hair Dryer for All Hair Types: Jinri Hair Dryer 1875W

Price: $46.99

If you’re not sure what your hair type is, it’s hard to know whether investing in a high-power model is worth it. Whether your hair is between types or you’re planning to share your blowdryer with someone else, this dryer offers the versatility you need to customize your blowout each time.

This Jinri hairdryer has a standard 1875-watt motor, three heat settings, and two speed settings. It also comes with accessories to liven up your routine and nurture different hair types, including a concentrator, diffuser, and comb. If you’re not totally satisfied, return it within 60 days for a full refund.

Our Hot Take

Hair is one of the best ways to showcase your style and individuality, and it all starts with a quality blow dryer. If you’re not sure what to look for, start with wattage. If you have thin, fine hair, a standard 1875-watt model will work well. If you have thick hair or really want to speed up the process, you might opt for something in the 2,000-2,200 watt range.

With the right blow dryer, you can have that fresh salon blowout every day. It just takes a little matchmaking on your part.