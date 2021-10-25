In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Beards come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. You may have a short beard, a braided beard, even a glitter beard in some cases. And you’ve probably gone through your fair share of moisturizers, combs, and the like to get it styled to your liking. That’s because finding the right routine and product for your beard can be tricky — but it doesn’t have to be.

There are plenty of products out there to choose from, but the reality is only a few will fit your overall beard needs. Such is the case when it comes to beard straighteners. So, if you’re looking for the best beard straightener in 2021, then you’re in the right place. Here are the top beard straighteners available now.

Best Beard Straightener for a Quick Comb: BEARDCLASS Premium Beard Straightener Comb – USA Designed for Beards! Fast Heating Electric Straightening Brush for Men with Anti-Scald Technology – Adjustable Temperature Portable Heated Straightener

Price: $34

This straightener from BEARDCLASS is electric and heats up in just 40 seconds. It’s the perfect straightener for those who lead busy lifestyles and don’t have a lot of time to wait on a comb to use. Plus, it’s easily portable, so if you needed to comb your beard out on the road (it happens), you could.

BEARDCLASS products are known for their high quality and durable designs, and this straightener fits the bill on both fronts. Also, you should know that when you purchase the BEARDCLASS Beard Straightener from Amazon, you’re also getting a wooden beard brush, mustache comb, and even a pair of beard and mustache, as all of these products come with your purchase.

Price: $30

While everyone loves a straight beard, they don’t always love the process it takes to get there. That’s because one small mistake while straightening your beard can result in you scalding yourself. But, fear not, this beard straightener from Wild Willies comes with scalding protection to keep you and your beard safe.

This straightener works best for curly, thick, and thick hair and comes complete with three temperature settings that you can use to ensure it never gets too hot. It’s one of the few choices listed that comes with just the straightener, but when you consider all its features, it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best beard straighteners out there.

Price: $14.37

Few beard straighteners come with a complimentary bottle of bear oil — even fewer come with an e-book on beard care. But this straightener from XIKEZAN comes with both these items and more. What’s more, it’s perfect for almost any type of hair and offers three heat settings to conquer even the most tangled of beards.

On average, the straightener heats up in about two minutes flat, so you won’t have to waste time waiting to use it. It also comes with an Auto Detection feature to prevent you from burning your fingers or damaging your hair while combing. And if that wasn’t enough, the bristles of the beard comb are made with high-quality fiberglass that’s guaranteed to last long after first use.

Best Beard Straightener for Most Hair Types: HOT TOOLS Men’s Beard Straightener Brush

Price: $33

If you’re looking for a straightening brush that’s both simple and reliable, then the HOT TOOLS brush may be the right fit for you. The brush is sleek and easy to transport, making it a must-have if you travel a lot or are planning to.

When it comes to safety, the brush comes with an LED light that will glow when it’s fully heated so you know it’s ready to use. Be warned that the light only comes on when it’s fully heated, so if you happen to brush up against it before, then it might still be letting off some residual heat. Still, this brush is easily a top pick and more than deserving of a spot on this list when it comes to price and reliability.

Price: $16

Coming in at just barely $16, this straightening brush comes with a no-slide chrome handle and flexible 360° rotating power cord for ease of use. To use it, simply press the one button on the brush’s handle, wait for it to heat up, and voila. It’s one of the simplest straightening brushes listed and priced at a number that simply can’t be beaten.

This straightener also comes with a complimentary bottle of beard oil and an e-book to help you take your beard routine to the next level. Even if you’re not into all of that, the straightener itself is as reliable as they come. And its makers, FULL LIGHT TECH, guarantee its effectiveness for up to five years.

Price: $35

Looking for a small straightening brush that you can take with you everywhere? Aberlite Pocket’s Compact Beard Straightener prides itself on being one of the most portable and effective brands out there. The straightener heats up in just two minutes and is suitable for all hair types.

The brush itself is with an advanced iconic conditioning and an anti-static coating that will make it easier to glide through tangles in your beard while using it. In 2020, the brush even earned a shoutout in the New York Times as one of the top straighteners to use, meaning it’s verified on a number of fronts.

Price: $45

Beard straighteners typically aren’t cordless, making them a pain for those who want to quickly pack up their brush and go. But this brush from INVJOY is one of few straighteners out there that doesn’t come with a cord, thereby eliminating the hassle of transporting it back and forth. Make sure to charge it at least a few hours before you head out, and you’ll be good to go.

This brush is one of the most versatile options listed. Not only does it shut off automatically after 30 seconds of misuse, but it also features a USB port that could even charge your phone while you’re out. We’re not sure what the future holds for beard straighteners, but brands like this one are certainly paving the way for tomorrow’s devices.

Price: $38

It’s hard to find a durable beard straightener that won’t break or misfire after just a few uses. But, this brush, made with durable ceramic plates and breakthrough ION generating bristles, has been proven to withstand the test of time. If that wasn’t enough, it also comes with Single Stroke Technology (SST), meaning you won’t need to waste time combing your beard over and over again to get it how you want it.

When it comes to versatility, this brush holds its own. It comes with adjustable features and an anti-scald design that should put your mind at ease while using it. You can even cycle through the brush’s 12 settings to see which one best fits your needs.

Best Beard Straightener for Getting the Job Done Quick: Hot Comb Hair Straightener, Electric Heating Comb, Portable Travel Anti-Scald Beard Straightener Press Comb, Ceramic Comb Security Portable Curling Iron Heated Brush

Price: $18.29

Most of us are familiar with a hot comb. We may have even heard stories about people burning themselves or others with it after combing out a tangle in their head or beard. But with this hot comb, the days of accidentally burning yourself are things of the past.

The comb is made to be anti-scalding and is easily adjustable for those who may want to cycle through different temperatures while combing out their beard. Its classic design is sure to catch the eye of collectors and new users alike. But more than anything, it’s simply a solid option for getting your beard in order on any given day.

Our Hot Take

There are tons of things to consider when looking for a beard straightener — price, style, and functionality being chief among them. But if there’s one thing that everyone wants in a straightener, it’s reliability.

That’s why we’d recommend the INVJOY beard straightener or Akram Deluxe brands as the two main choices for people who are in the market for a beard comb. Both brands have a reputation for being long-lasting and are the perfect choice for first-timers and seasoned users alike.