Do you struggle with skin that’s uneven, textured, or prone to breakouts? If so, you may need to prioritize exfoliation in your skincare routine. Exfoliating is one of the best ways to correct these problems and other skin imperfections. This process is all about getting deep into your pores to eliminate dirt, dead skin, and makeup, revealing a brighter, more radiant surface. No matter what your skincare routine may be, everyone needs to exfoliate regularly.

When it comes to exfoliation, it’s important not to overdo it to prevent irritating your skin or stripping natural oils — that can actually make your skin problems worse. Start with exfoliating about once or twice a week, then monitor your skin’s reaction and adjust as needed.

Before picking the best exfoliating face wash for you, make sure you know your skin type, whether sensitive, dry, oily, or a combination of all these factors. This will be essential in finding a face wash for you! Once you’ve figured that out, you’ll be able to narrow down your options and find a formula that your skin will love.

Fortunately, we have searched for the most promising products to create a list of our favorite exfoliating face washes for all skin types. Continue reading to find your perfect fit!

The Best Exfoliating Face Wash You Can Buy

The Best Overall Exfoliating Face Wash: Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.54

Cetaphil is a dermatologist-tested brand for all skin types that gently exfoliates to reveal glowing skin. This daily scrub buffs away dry, dull skin while cleansing to improve texture. This particular formula is gentle enough for everyday use, featuring micro-fine granules that scrub away dead skin cells.

Cetaphil’s formula nourishes and softens while improving texture with a glycerin and vitamin complex that conditions while exfoliating. After a single wash, you’ll notice a healthier, more radiant glow!

Best Brightening Exfoliating Face Wash: Differin Face Scrub Daily Brightening Exfoliator

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $10.97

This dual-action facial scrub gently exfoliates while helping to improve the texture, tone, and clarity of your skin. Nourish and soothe your face with this fantastic blend of white tea extract and aloe extract. This formula is gentle enough to use on all skin types and even active breakouts.

This exfoliating face wash contains jojoba beads to remove any pore-clogging impurities and minimize the appearance of pores. You’ll be starting the day with a fresh, new feel to your face and feeling confident in your skin again!

Best Acne-fighting Exfoliating Face Wash: Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Face Wash

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $24.90

Unfortunately, even as adults, we can still get those pesky breakouts. Exfoliation is key to avoiding future breakouts and preventing existing ones from spreading. This wash works to cleanse, tone, and resurface your skin, making for an ideal solution for anyone struggling with cystic acne, blackheads, and whiteheads.

Pimples don’t always just go away — the dark spots they leave behind once healed can also be a problem. This wash is made with bamboo, shea butter, and tea tree extract to fade dark spots, acne scarring, and any redness or irritation. For acne-prone skin, use this wash 4–5 times a week for best results!

Best Anti-Aging Exfoliating Face Wash: philosophy microdelivery exfoliating facial wash

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $44.00

This exfoliating face wash vows to polish your skin by scrubbing away impurities and the build-up of dead skin cells, leaving you with a clean and hydrated feel. Think of it as a mini exfoliating peel that helps alleviate flakiness, rough texture, and fine lines.

Because it’s just a quick, 30-second exfoliant, this wash is easy enough on your skin for everyday use. In addition to renewing your skin’s surface, the Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash buffs out fine lines to keep your skin youthful and glowing!



Best Exfoliating Face Wash for Sensitive Skin: Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Exfoliating Daily Facial Scrub

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.62

This dermatologist-recommended face wash is suitable for sensitive skin, is hypoallergenic, and is soap-free. The scrub cleanses while improving skin tone, texture, and clarity for a brighter, smoother complexion.

Refresh and renew your skin with a combination of moisture-rich soy extract and naturally-derived granules that remove dirt, oil, and bacteria. This wash helps to reveal brighter, more radiant skin with a youthful texture!

Best Exfoliating Face Wash for Dry Skin: Clean & Clear Oil-Free Deep Action Exfoliating Facial Scrub

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.98

If you have dry skin, this is the exfoliating face wash for you! This scrub provides a refreshing and cooling sensation as you gently cleanse your face. The pore cleansing action goes right to work, removing dirt, oil, makeup, and more while leaving your skin soft, smooth, and refreshed.

This oil-free wash will give your skin the TLC it needs each day to continue to glow. Boost your appearance with nourishing and hydrating ingredients that get deep down into your pores, cleaning away all the nasties. You’ll have glowing, radiant skin in no time!

Best Exfoliating Face Wash for All Skin Types: InstaNatural Brightening Vitamin C Face Scrub – Natural Cleansing Exfoliator

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $13.97

This face scrub is suitable for all skin types, making it a worthy addition to any skincare routine. The natural exfoliant nourishes and protects using quartz crystals, strawberry seeds, and jojoba beads to buff away dullness while toning and brightening your face.

This scrub harnesses the power of green tea, coconut water, and aloe vera to support cell turnover, improving the texture of your skin. Vitamin C reduces dark spots, evens skin tone, and cleans pores to reveal clear, beautiful luminosity!

Best Exfoliating Face Wash for Acne: Neutrogena Oil Free Pink Grapefruit Acne Face Wash

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $24.37

Neutrogena is a dermatologist-recommended acne brand that’s suitable for a regular skincare routine. The company’s most popular face wash is formulated with 2% salicylic acid to help treat breakouts while exfoliating your skin. The MicroClear technology boosts the delivery of salicylic acid to the skin, clearing breakouts and preventing new ones from forming.

This wash works to get down deep into your pores, allowing the salicylic acid to clear out the dirt, oil, and acne-causing bacteria. This pick is infused with naturally-derived pink grapefruit and vitamin C to brighten and tone at the surface!

Best Powder Exfoliating Face Wash: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant – Exfoliator Face Scrub Powder

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $60.00

Dermalogica offers professional-grade skincare with professional-grade results. This formula is made with colloidal oatmeal to soothe skin, papaya to remove dead skin cells, and rice bran to gently exfoliate.

This unique powder exfoliant offers a customizable application process to tailor the product to your needs. Add less water for a textured paste, more water for foam, or pair it with your cleanser to double down on exfoliation. This wash removes dull skin cells and evens skin tone to reveal a brighter and more radiant appearance.

Best Exfoliating Face Wash for Men: Art of Sport Daily Face Wash – Charcoal Face Scrub

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $ 7.95

Start your day off right with an energizing, minty sensation! This performance face scrub is a charcoal exfoliating wash that removes dirt and excess oil; it can also be used as beard wash to cleanse and soften your beard. With deep cleansing charcoal, exfoliating volcanic rock, and moisturizing aloe, your skin will be feeling fresh, clean, and hydrated!

This product was designed with long-lasting freshness, better ingredients, and potent botanicals. Nourishing ingredients include purifying tea tree oil, hydrating aloe vera, and soothing bamboo extract. This wash is non-irritating, cruelty-free, vegan, and made without sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

Best Exfoliating Face Wash for Mature Skin: Beauty America Tea Tree Facial Cleansing Wash

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.76

This exfoliating facial cleanser contains tea tree oil, bilberry, orange, and lemon extract to cleanse for cleaner, clearer, and healthier skin. Jojoba beads can help unclog your pores, prevent blemishes, and moisturize your skin.

Light and gentle enough for mature skin, this exfoliating wash will take away all of your impurities to reveal younger-looking, healthier skin for days to come.



Best Exfoliating Face Wash for Combination Skin: SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $42.30

Naturally-derived alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) and beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) give this face wash its exfoliating power. These ingredients work to unclog pores and clear away impurities and blemishes. In addition, jojoba spheres help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles while enhancing your skin’s texture.

This wash is suitable for all skin types, improving the appearance of the skin’s tone and texture.

Best Moisturizing Exfoliating Face Wash: VASANTI Enzymatic Face Rejuvenator Exfoliating Face Wash

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $34.00

Sometimes, exfoliating can leave your skin on the dry side, but that’s not the case with this cream exfoliant! This wash is made with natural ingredients like aloe to soothe and hydrate the skin while washing away dead skin cells and other impurities.

Nobody likes dull skin, fine lines, and acne — this wash combats those imperfections, revealing brighter, smoother, and more even-toned skin. With this triple-action scrub that mimics professional microdermabrasion, you’ll feel like a whole new you.

Best Exfoliating Face Wash for Oily Skin: Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Pore Refining Cleansing Scrub

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.99

This cleansing scrub gently exfoliates to clear dead skin cells, unclog pores, and fight acne-causing bacteria. The formula was designed to reduce the appearance of and prevent blemishes while managing excess oil.

This wash works as a fantastic pore cleanser with 99% natural ingredients that calm and soothe your skin. Say goodbye to excessive oil with a healthy, refreshed look that will last throughout the day.

Our Hot Take:

Everybody’s skin is different — a product or process that works for one person may not necessarily work for another. When it comes to nailing your skincare routine, it’s normal to go through a bit of trial and error with different products.

To help you along on your skincare journey, consider what your goals are. Do you need to clear up a breakout? Are you interested in reducing fine lines? Or, maybe you have a short list of things you’d like to take care of. Whatever you may be looking for, make sure the exfoliant you pick has ingredients that support your journey. As always, ensure that the product you’re choosing is compatible with your skin type, too!

Choosing what will fit you best may take some time. But with a bit of patience and experimentation, you can achieve the skin you’ve been striving for. An exfoliating face wash is a great essential to help you get there!