Difference Between Kratom and CBD (Plus 7 Products We Love)

This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

CBD and kratom are growing in popularity each year as more individuals discover their benefits, but what exactly is the difference between kratom and CBD?

While there are similarities between the two — like both substances coming from plants and providing calmness, relaxation, pain relief, and overall improved well-being — they’re still different products with varying purposes and uses.

Understanding the difference between kratom and CBD can help you determine which supplement needs to find a place in your daily routine.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many compounds in the cannabis sativa plant. Unlike more popular compounds like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not cause a high. Most people experience a calming or relaxing effect when using CBD.

How CBD Works

CBD interacts with your endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is primarily responsible for your body’s balance and is essential to your body’s central nervous system. Cannabis compounds, such as CBD, bind to brain receptors and interact with the ECS, affecting your mood, immune response, pain tolerance, and appetite.

Uses for CBD

Because CBD interacts with the body through the ECS, many people use it to relieve minor stress or anxiety or find calm after a long day. The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD may also help treat minor skin conditions such as inflammation and dryness. You can also use topical CBD products to ease inflammation and relieve minor discomfort.

Additional research finds CBD may also help fight acne because it can reduce sebum production, an oily substance that can often clog pores.

Side Effects of CBD

CBD is generally safe to use. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns of potential risks and side effects.

Common side effects include drowsiness, diarrhea, changes in appetite, mood swings, or liver damage. CBD may also negatively interact with prescription medications, so consult a doctor before starting a CBD regime.

What is Kratom?

Kratom is a herbal supplement from Mitragyna speciosa, a native Southeast Asian tree closely related to coffee trees. There are four primary strains of kratom; white, green, red, and yellow. Each has slightly different effects and may provide various benefits.

White kratom is high in mitragynine, which provides energizing effects similar to caffeine.

Green kratom is a balanced strain for relaxed energy, mild pain relief, and improved mood.

Red kratom is one of the more popular strains because of its opioid-like effects to promote sleep, reduce anxiety, and relieve pain.

Yellow kratom is one of the least popular strains. It’s mild but can provide relaxing effects.

How Kratom Works

Kratom contains many chemical compounds. However, the two primary compounds are psychoactive ingredients called mitragynine and 7-hydro mitragynine. These two compounds interact with opioid receptors in the brain to produce sedation and decrease pain. People may experience alertness and energy instead of sedation when taken in small amounts.

Uses for Kratom

Kratom can work differently depending on the strains in the kratom product and the amount a person takes. Effects vary from increased energy and alertness to relaxation and minor pain relief. There’s also evidence that kratom may help alleviate drug withdrawal symptoms.

Side Effects of Kratom

Kratom affects everyone differently. Potential side effects include nausea, itching, sweating, increased urination, drowsiness, and loss of appetite. Like CBD, kratom may negatively interact with prescription medications, so it’s best to speak with your doctor before using kratom.

Similarities Between Kratom and CBD

Kratom and CBD are vastly different products, but there are a lot of similarities in where they come from and how they affect people.

Kratom and CBD come from plants . Kratom comes from a tree native to Southeast Asia. CBD is one of the many compounds derived from cannabis plants. Scientists can produce these products synthetically, so many prefer all-natural or organically made products to ensure they come directly from nature and not a lab.

Kratom and CBD provide similar effects . People generally turn to CBD and kratom seeking similar benefits, such as calmness, improved mood, or relaxation. Both substances also have anti-inflammatory properties and may help relieve minor inflammation and discomfort.

You can take kratom and CBD in similar ways . There are more forms of CBD than kratom, but both come in capsules and gummies, making them convenient and easy to dose.

Both substances are legal in the United States . Adults can legally purchase and use kratom and CBD in the United States. However, some CBD products contain THC, and buying those is illegal in some states. It’s also important to note that although both products are federally legal, a state can enforce bans on kratom and CBD, so it’s always best to check the laws within your state before using either product.

Kratom vs. CBD: Which One to Use

Although Kratom and CBD are similar and provide many of the same benefits, they’re not interchangeable. The decision between kratom and CBD is primarily a personal preference. Many individuals will try both options before deciding which works best for them. Consider the following when determining if kratom or CBD is best for you.

What benefits do you want to experience? Kratom and CBD have overlapping benefits, such as relaxation and pain relief. However, kratom is better if you’re looking for an energy burst or mood enhancer to start your day. CBD is better for helping take the edge off after a long day.

What form of kratom or CBD are you comfortable taking? You can get kratom and CBD in various forms. The most popular way to take kratom is in powder form. You can mix the powder with water or blend it into a smoothie. Some people also take kratom powders encased in a capsule for more accurate dosing. CBD is most common in oil you administer orally or as a CBD-infused edible.

Are you concerned about drug testing? Kratom or CBD would rarely show on a drug test. However, many full-spectrum CBD products contain additional cannabinoids, including THC, which is detectable on a drug test. If you are concerned about passing a drug test, kratom might be a better option.

Are you taking prescription medications? Both kratom and CBD may negatively interact with prescription medications, so it’s best to consult a doctor to determine which is safest for you.

Best Kratom and CBD Products in 2023

There’s a lot to consider when deciding between CBD and kratom. When you realize how many kratom and CBD options are available, there’s more to consider. To help you narrow down the best options, we’ve compiled a list of the best kratom and CBD products to try in 2023.

Best Overall Kratom Product: Kats Botanicals Spacebird Kratom Capsules

Kats Botanicals

The Kats Botanicals Spacebird is a signature blend of green, white, and red kratom strains to provide the perfect daytime balance and energy boost. Each vegan-friendly capsule contains 600mg of lab-tested kratom for easy dosing at any time of day. You can take it as soon as you wake up to promote focus throughout the work day or take it as a midday pick-me-up when you hit that afternoon slump.

Pros:

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Lab tested

AKA – cGMP Qualified Vendor

Specs:

Size : 90-count bottle or 250-count bottle

Strength : Each capsule contains 600mg of kratom

Flavors : A blend of 50% Green Vein Kratom, 30% White Vein Kratom, and 20% blended Red Vein Kratom

What customers say: The Kats Botanical Spacebird capsules are perfect for an energy and mood boost, an ideal afternoon pick-me-up, according to customers. Buyers also rave about Kats Botanical’s same-day shipping and kind customer support.

Buy Now!

Best Overall CBD Product: Performance CBD Gummies

Performance CBD

Performance CBD gummies allow for consistency in your everyday life. These broad spectrum dragon fruit-flavored gummies promote stability and steadiness in your daily routine, while giving you the balance and support needed in your daily active lifestyle.

Not a fitness guru? No problem. At 50mg of broad spectrum CBD per serving, these gummies are an excellent source for promoting overall calmness and relaxation, as well as, aiding in recovery from strenuous workout activities.

Pros:

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Made with all-natural coloring and flavoring

Perfect for gym-goers

Specs:

Size : 30-count container

Strength : 1500mg Broad Spectrum CD per container / 50mg per gummy

Flavors : Dragonfruit

What customers say: Discount CBD Co. is known for delivering high-quality products to their customers. According to their reviews, customers continuously rave about the taste and effectiveness of their brands, but they also love the Membership Program that offers an additional 12% off all products.

Buy Now!

Best Kratom Powder: Super Speciosa Green Malay Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa

If you’re looking for a kratom powder to provide an all-day focus to power through the workday, try the Super Speciosa Green Malay Kratom Powder. Super Speciosa prides itself on creating quality kratom products. They are one of the American Kratom Association’s first GMP-qualified vendors, meaning they follow strict manufacturing and distribution guidelines to ensure their products are safe and effective for customers.



Each product has a batch-specific QR code to view third-party lab results to feel confident in what you’re putting in your body.

Pros:

AKA GMP Qualified Vendor

Third-party tested

Establishes a sense of calmness

Specs:

Size : Bags of kratom come in 0.7oz, 3.5oz, 8.8oz, 2.2lbs, and 11lbs

Strength : Bags come in 20g, 100g, 250g, 1kg, and 5kg of kratom

Flavors : N/A

What customers say: People love the Super Speciosa Kratom Powder is the perfect way to unwind after a long day. Users say it helps provide them with a sense of calm and makes it easier to sleep at night.

Buy Now!

Most Affordable: Kingdom Kratom Red Maeng Da Capsules

Kingdom Kratom

Kingdom Kratom has focused on providing customers with quality kratom products since 2017. The Red Maeng Da Capsules are one of Kingdom Kratom’s most popular kratom products for energy. Not only do these capsules give you a midday energy boost, but they can also work as a mood enhancer and provide pain relief. Each capsule contains 550mg of Red Maeng Da kratom from Southeast Asia.

Pros:

All-natural with no additives

Money-back guarantee

Mood enhancer

Specs:

Size : 60-count or 120-count bottle

Strength : 550mg of kratom per capsule

Flavors : N/A

What customers say: Many users say that the Red Maeng Da Capsules are some of the highest quality kratom capsules they’ve found at an affordable price. Many people seem to find that kratom helps relieve discomfort, allowing them to feel more uplifted and energized.

Buy Now!

Best Tasting: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Cornbread Hemp

If you want a great-tasting CBD treat that isn’t full of artificial colors and high-fructose corn syrup, then you’ll love the Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies from Cornbread Hemp.

These gummies have the added benefit of THC to promote an additional layer of calmness after a long day. You can choose from three different strengths and two flavors to find something that works well for you.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 25 percent

USDA organic with no high-fructose corn syrup, gelatin, or artificial colors

Third-party tested

Specs:

Size : 30-count container

Strength : Three strengths are available: 20mg of CBD and 1mg of THC per gummy; 25mg of CBD and 1mg of THC per gummy; 50mg of CBD and 2mg of THC per gummy

Flavors : Berry, Peach

What customers say: Not only do users rave about the taste, but they also say these full-spectrum CBD gummies work wonders for relieving pain and discomfort. People also mention that these gummies help reduce stress and allow people to feel more relaxed throughout the day.

Buy Now!

Best for Pain Relief: Green Roads Cool Relief CBD Roll-On

Green Roads

For the days after a challenging workout or a long day on your feet, you need an aide like the Cool Relief CBD Roll-On from Green Roads for a quick and efficient recovery. This handy CBD roll-on is perfect for traveling and allows you to provide relief anytime, anywhere.

In addition to 750mg of CBD, this roll-on uses peppermint, avocado oil, safflower oil, and bentonite clay extracts for the ultimate relief.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save

Made with USA-grown hemp

Lab-tested

Specs:

Size : 3 fl oz roll-on

Strength : 750mg of broad-spectrum CBD per roller

Flavors : N/A

What customers say: The primary things people love about the Green Roads Cool Relief CBD are that it provides relief instantly and it’s easy to travel with for on-the-go treatment. People also mention it smells nice and doesn’t smell chemically like other roll-ons.

Buy Now!

FAQs

What is the difference between kratom and CBD?

Kratom and CBD come from plants with similar benefits, such as promoting relaxation and relieving inflammation. Kratom comes from a tree native to Southeast Asia, whereas CBD comes from cannabis plants. Kratom can provide energy and focus in small doses, while CBD is more commonly associated with calmness. The most common way to take kratom is in powder form. People most commonly take CBD as an oil or edible.

Will kratom show up on a drug test?

No, kratom will not show up on most standard 5-panel drug tests. However, a 10-panel test does detect kratom and can remain detectible for a week or longer.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

CBD will usually not show up on a drug test. However, some CBD products have THC, which does show up on a drug test. If you’re worried about drug testing, use a third-party tested broad-spectrum CBD with less than 0.3 percent THC per serving.

Is kratom legal in the United States?

Yes, purchasing and using kratom is federally legal in the United States. However, some states (Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin) have enacted a ban on kratom that prohibits the possession and use of kratom.

Is CBD legal in the United States?

Yes, purchasing and using CBD in the United States is legal. However, some CBD products contain THC. If the product contains more than 0.3 percent THC, it may not be legal in all fifty states.

Final Thoughts

If you’re curious about the benefits of kratom and CBD, the best way to experience how they can help you is to try them. Start with a few of our recommendations for the best kratom and CBD products based on your needs. Remember, everyone’s body reacts to kratom and CBD differently.



It may take a few days or weeks to see results, but once you experience the benefits of these natural supplements, you’ll be glad you brought them into your daily regimen.