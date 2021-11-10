In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Best Concealer for Mature Skin in 2021

When it comes to makeup must-haves, concealers don’t get enough credit! But when you consider that a little bit of concealer can lift, brighten, and blur imperfections on your face, it’s easy to see how the right product can be a game-changer in your beauty routine.

If you have mature skin, finding the perfect concealer for your complexion can be a challenge. On one hand, you probably want to conceal some of the physical signs of aging, but many products settle into fine lines and dry patches, bringing more attention to these areas.

That’s why we’ve combed through concealers across brands and price points to compile a list of the best picks for mature skin. Whether you’re focused on blurring fine lines, hydrating your complexion, camouflaging dark spots, or all of the above, there’s a product on this list that will quite literally have you covered!

The Best Concealer for Mature Skin You Can Buy



The Best Overall Concealer for Mature Skin: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $20.89

If you prefer full-coverage concealer with a side of skincare, look no further than IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer. This little tube of magic is one of the top-rated, best-selling products at stores like Sephora because it delivers rich pigmentation in a hydrating, vitamin-packed formula.

This concealer’s ability to virtually erase skin imperfections makes it a standout product for mature skin. Say goodbye to dark circles, under-eye bags, redness, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, age spots, and discoloration! This full-coverage formula blurs flaws while infusing skin with anti-aging peptides, vitamins, and antioxidants for brighter, younger-looking skin.

The Best Gentle Concealer for Mature Skin: LAURA GELLER The Real Deal Concealer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $26.00

This concealer was named The Real Deal for a reason! It keeps skin looking supple and fresh while offering intense pigmentation to cover imperfections — what more could you ask for in an anti-aging concealer?

The silicone-based formula is very gentle, making it the perfect solution to those pesky dark circles on the delicate part of your eyes. Nourishing antioxidants work to protect and hydrate your skin while warding off free radicals. With its super-blendable formula and brightening abilities, this concealer truly earns its namesake!

The Best Long-Lasting Concealer for Mature Skin: NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $4.97

When life gets hectic, you need a concealer that goes the distance. Meet NYX’s Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Concealer, your new secret weapon for long-lasting coverage that works just as hard as you do. This formula promises up to 24 hours of matte wear, so you can blur imperfections in the morning and count on coverage that lasts through the night.

This full-coverage formula comes in a lightweight liquid that will stay in place without transferring. When you can camouflage imperfections like dark spots, discoloration, and redness without worrying about reapplication, you’ll take on a busy day with more confidence!

The Best Concealer for Dry, Mature Skin: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.29

One of the most significant obstacles when it comes to concealing skin is dryness. It’s not unusual for highly-pigmented formulas to stick to dry patches and intensify the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. That’s where Neutrogena’s ultra-moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick saves the day!

This concealer comes in a lightweight stick formula with a hyaluronic acid core to refresh dry skin. It’s non-greasy and oil-free, so you can get the fresh, natural glow you aim for without that sticky-face feeling. Neutrogena formulated this concealer to be buildable and blendable, allowing you to tailor the level of coverage to your needs.

The Best Contouring Concealer for Mature Skin: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $4.33

Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Concealer has been a forerunner in the beauty industry for years, and its longevity and popularity serve as a testament to its mighty powers! This creaseless formula offers medium to full coverage in an airy, lightweight formula for a refreshed look.

In addition to being a killer concealer, the Instant Age Rewind Eraser can contour and shape your face to perfection. Select a deeper shade to sculpt your face or a lighter shade to brighten and highlight effortlessly. With so many ways to use this formula, it’s no wonder Maybelline touts this pick as the best-selling concealer in the United States.

The Best Radiant Concealer for Mature Skin: L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Concealer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.97

If you’re ready to give dull skin a glow upgrade, pick up the L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Concealer next time you’re out and about. This concealer is infused with hydrating ingredients and glycerin to brighten mature skin instantly.

With this concealer, you’ll camouflage pesky imperfections while giving your face a dose of radiance. Whether you struggle with dark circles or discoloration, this product will have you covered while giving your skin a luminous, youthful glow.

The Best Concealer for Mature Skin with Versatile Coverage: UNDONE BEAUTY 3-in-1 Concealer & Highlighter

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.00

If you like to keep your makeup collection on the lighter side, UNDONE BEAUTY’s 3-in-1 Concealer & Highlighter may be your new makeup essential. In a single palette, you’re getting multiple levels of coverage, from subtly sheer to powerfully opaque!

This innovative product allows you to customize your coverage for different areas of your skin. Sometimes your under-eyes need a little more help than a blemish on your face, so why use the exact same level of coverage across the board? This product solves that problem in a radiant, dewy formula.

The Best Concealer for Mature Skin with Fine Lines: Revlon Youth FX Fill + Blur Concealer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.00

Covering imperfections without exacerbating the appearance of fine lines can sometimes feel like a balancing act. Some formulas just love to sink into lines and wrinkles, but fortunately, that’s not at all the case with Revlon’s Youth FX Fill + Blur Concealer.

This lightweight, hydrating formula works to blur the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while erasing discoloration with color-correcting pigments. Even crow’s feet don’t stand a chance against this brightening concealer. This product takes anti-aging to new heights thanks to micro-fillers and optical diffusers that fill and blur lines.

The Best Concealer for Sensitive, Mature Skin: Revlon PhotoReady Candid Concealer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $4.50

For skin that’s sensitive to environmental irritants and cosmetic ingredients, Revlon’s PhotoReady Candid Concealer will take care of puffiness, dark circles, and other imperfections without causing skin flare-ups.

This product was formulated with anti-pollution, antioxidant, and anti-blue light ingredients, and without oils, parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes, or fragrances. Now, you can build up coverage to conceal problem areas without worrying about a bad reaction.

The Best Budget-Friendly Concealer for Mature Skin: Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $3.13

If you’re looking to camouflage and conceal without breaking the bank, Maybelline’s Fit Me Liquid Concealer will do just the trick. You can think of this budget-friendly option as a traditional, everyday cream concealer that takes care of redness, blemishes, and under-eyes with a flawless finish.

This product from Maybelline is light on your wallet and your skin, with a breathable, oil-free formula that offers natural coverage without clogging pores. This foolproof product delivers buildable coverage that you can customize to your needs.

The Best Matte Concealer for Mature Skin: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Matte Concealer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.57

The makeup aisles have been infiltrated with products that promise radiance, luminosity, and glow — but what about those of us who want a beautiful matte finish? If you’re susceptible to oily skin, you’re probably not looking for products that promise a dewy upgrade.

The Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Matte Concealer from L’Oreal Paris was made with this in mind! The formula conceals imperfections and blemishes, contours and sculpts features, and covers discoloration in a non-greasy formula that won’t transfer or fade. Blur problem areas and brighten skin with a beautiful, velvety finish.

The Best Skincare-Focused Concealer for Mature Skin: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Brightening Cream Concealer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.11

If new products break you out or cause more skin problems than they solve, Neutrogena’s Healthy Skin Radiant Brightening Cream Concealer may be your solution. This lightweight formula is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores and cause breakouts.

In addition to being a safer bet for those with acne-prone skin, this concealer is infused with peptides and an antioxidant blend to bring nourishing skincare ingredients to your makeup routine. This concealer will blur your imperfections while giving your complexion a refreshed, healthy glow.

The Best Full-Coverage Concealer for Mature Skin: e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $3.30

With the full-coverage effect of e.l.f.’s 16HR Camo Concealer, you’ll take on the day with your best face forward. This product conceals, corrects, and contours without settling into fine lines and creases. The formula is highly pigmented and thick, making it your saving grace on difficult skin days.

This concealer brings a velvety matte finish to your face, helping to control shine with the power of kaolin clay. But you won’t have to sacrifice dryness either, as it’s enriched with avocado oil to boost hydration. With its unwavering coverage and skin-loving ingredients, this pick will be your new beauty bag staple!

The Best Color-Correcting Concealer for Mature Skin: Milani Retouch + Erase Light-Lifting Concealer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.99

Milani’s Retouch + Erase Light-Lifting Concealer erases problem areas like dark circles, spots, blemishes, and imperfections while brightening your complexion. Each shade uses color-correcting technology that works with light to blend seamlessly into your skin, giving you a filter-effect finish.

The formula may be lightweight, but the coverage is as buildable as you need it to be. Whether you want to do away with dark circles or pesky blemishes, this concealer hides imperfections with ease.

Our Hot Take

When it comes to picking the perfect concealer for you, make sure you’re selecting a formula that works with your skin type, not against it.

For example, a lightweight formula is better suited for fine lines, while a full-coverage formula will be more effective with dark spots. It’s also well worth your time to find the best color match!

With a single swipe, the right concealer can blur, blend, and brighten your face to perfection! No matter your age or skin type, these products will help you take on the day with more confidence.