The Best Concealers for Dark Circles

Whether it’s lack of sleep or genetics, dark circles can occur at any age. And if you’re in the market for something to camouflage them, a concealer is your best bet. While eye creams and serums can help, the quickest fix is an under-eye concealer for dark spots or dark circles.

When shopping for a concealer, matching your skin tone is the most important thing to consider. The whole point of using concealer is to hide dark circles and brighten up your eye area for a seamless blend, so if the color is off, things won’t look quite right.

The best concealer option has a pink or orange undertone to balance out the blueish color of undereye circles. If it’s blemishes you need a fix for, concealer should have a yellow or green undertone to combat the red. For treating other under-eye issues, such as dullness, dry skin, or aging, make sure to look for other ingredients within the concealer, such as vitamin C to treat hyperpigmentation or hyaluronic acid to treat dry skin. Other key ingredients in the best concealers for dark circles are peptides and caffeine to smooth and soften skin or SPF to prevent sun damage. And, if you have oily skin, it’s best to look for a non-comedogenic or oil-free under-eye concealer.

Finally, when picking the best concealer for dark circles, make sure to use a lightweight, creamy formula that you can easily spread on your delicate under-eye area without any caking or creasing. Here are some of the best concealers for dark circles you can buy.

Best overall concealer for dark circles: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer

Price: $12.08

For a full coverage, cake-free dark circle concealer, the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer is waterproof, long-lasting, and won’t crease or crack.

The concealer covers up under-eye bags, dark circles, redness, hyperpigmentation, and even broken capillaries. With active ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, peptides, and vitamins, your under-eye area will be firm and bright.

Best anti-aging concealer for dark circles: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer

Price: $4.33

Use this anti-aging concealer for dark circles and on all other areas of the face to cover imperfections and blemishes. The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser covers dark circles, neutralizes redness, and brightens dull skin.

The under-eye concealer and treatment is infused with Haloxyl, which reduces fine lines and crow’s feet. The multi-click cushion applicator makes it easy to apply the concealer under the eyes and on the face.

Best brightening concealer for dark circles: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Brightening Cream Concealer

Price: $10.94

The Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Brightening Cream Concealer has ingredients like peptides, vitamin E, and antioxidants to brighten and soften complexion as it covers dark circles and blemishes. The creamy concealer is lightweight and is easily layered under makeup.

The formula is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores and can be applied to the entire face if needed.

Best drugstore coverage concealer for dark circles: e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer

Price: $5.70

One of the best drugstore concealers, the e.l.f camo concealer is a full coverage concealer that boasts 16 hours of wear. It’s a thick formula that quickly dries providing a deep, matte coverage that won’t settle into eye creases or look cakey.

The applicator has a precise doe-foot shape for easy and precise application that covers dark circles and other flaws for a healthy and rested complexion.



Best contouring concealer for dark circles: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP HD Studio Photogenic Concealer Wand

Price: $4.97

With 23 different shade options including ones with purple, green, and yellow undertones, this is the top concealer on this list for contouring, as it not only covers up dark circles, but also hides acne, age spots, and any other skin discoloration or blemishes.

The NYX Professional HD Studio Photogenic Concealer Wand can also be used to highlight, sculpt, and contour cheekbones, chin, nose, and other facial features. The brand also doesn’t test on animals for those in the market for a cruelty-free concealer for dark circles.

Best natural coverage concealer for dark circles: Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Concealer

Price: $3.13

For a lightweight, more natural coverage for under-eye circles, the Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Concealer is an oil-free, non-comedogenic option that carefully covers dark circles, redness, and other flaws.

The formula isn’t heavy or cakey, and is a sheer coverage option for those with more youthful skin that only need a light layer of concealing and prefer a dewy finish.

Best concealer for dark spots and circles: Undone Beauty 3-in-1 Cream Concealer & Highlighter

Price: $12.00

This 3-in-1 concealer from Undone Beauty comes in a small palette that has three different concealer options: a full coverage concealer for tattoos and blemishes, a medium coverage concealer for dark spots and dark circles, and a sheer, light coverage concealer for highlighting.

The palette comes in eight different shades and each vegan concealer is made with coconut extract for additional hydration and brightening.

Best 24-hour coverage concealer for dark circles: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer

Price: $7.50

The NYX Professional Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Concealer is best for those on to go, as it stays put for up to 24 hours. This full-coverage, waterproof concealer comes in 24 different shades.

The matte concealer is versatile and can be used to camouflage dark circles, brighten up skin tone, or highlight and contour facial features.

Best concealer palette for dark circles: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Color Correcting Concealer Palette

Price: $9.43

The NYX Professional Makeup Color Correcting Concealer Palette comes complete with six different color-correcting concealers. The light and medium options cover imperfections and spots, the yellow and peach combat dark circles, the green conceals redness and acne, and the purple brightens up skin.

The palette is the perfect option for an all-encompassing, fully customizable skin concealer coverage.

Price: $5.57

The L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Matte Concealer is a waterproof, full-coverage formula that stays put for up to 24 hours. The concealer covers up dark circles, hides blemishes, and can also be used to contour and highlight features.

The extra-large applicator makes it easy to cover up flaws like scars, age spots, hyperpigmentation, and discoloration without fading or flaking over the course of the day.

Best skin-brightening concealer for dark circles: Veil Cosmetics Complexion Fix Oil-Free Concealer

Price: $39.95

The cruelty-free Veil Cosmetics Complexion Fix Concealer has key ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides to brighten, hydrate, and firm skin while concealing dark circles.

The oil-free concealer comes in various shades. Choose a shade lighter if you want to use the concealer as a highlighter and a shade darker than your natural tone if you want to cover up dark circles.

Best hydrating concealer for dark circles: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick

Price: $10.79

Hydrate while concealing dark circles with the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick. The stick covers up dark under-eye circles as well as other blemishes and imperfections while deeply hydrating skin with its key ingredient hyaluronic acid.

And, the non-greasy, oil-free formula hydrates without causing breakouts, making for a smooth, easy application.

Best budget concealer for dark circles: L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer

Price: $3.99

Cover up dark circles and hide skin imperfections without overspending using the affordable L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer. Available in 18 different shades (including green, purple, and yellow color correctors), you can easily find the right tone to camouflage under-eye circles and any other skin flaws.

The concealer also helps even out crow’s feet and fine lines along the delicate eye area, giving skin a youthful glow.

Best concealer for dark circles and sensitive skin: Dermablend Cover Care Concealer

Price: $28.00

The high-coverage, multi-use Dermablend Cover Care Concealer is perfect for those who want to conceal dark circles, but also cover up bruises, scars, blemishes, redness, sun spots, dark spots, or any other flaws.

The fragrance-free liquid concealer is easy-to-apply, waterproof, and stays on for up to 24-hours. It’s also dermatologist tested and won’t irritate sensitive skin.

Best concealer for dark circles with SPF: BareMinerals SPF 20 Correcting Concealer

Price: $15.99

Cover up dark circles and protect against sun damage with the BareMinerals Correcting Concealer with SPF 20. Besides preventing wrinkles and hiding flaws, the concealer diminishes sun spots and hyperpigmentation over time with continued use.

The formula is free of parabens, artificial fragrances, and artificial oils to promote a natural, even skin tone and flawless complexion.

Our Hot Take

Whether they’re caused by lack of sleep or genetics, dark circles are a part of life. But you can cover them up using one of these best concealers. The best dark circle coverage results come from selecting a concealer that’s just the right tone and shade for your skin.

The texture of a concealer also plays a part. Depending on your age and skin, you may want a thicker, longer-lasting coverage, or on the other end of the spectrum, a lightweight, dewy formula. A wand applicator with a liquid formula might be easier to apply than a stick, or you may prefer a creamy palette. And for treating other skin issues, consider added ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid for hydration, SPF to minimize sun damage, or vitamins and peptides for skin nourishment, brightening, and anti-aging.

To get flawless dark circle coverage and achieve a healthy, rested glow, try one of the concealers on this list, and make sure to pick just the right shade and formula for your individual skin care needs.