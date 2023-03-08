CBD For Inflammation: 10 Top Products For Relief

This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Inflammation is an important part of your body’s protective and healing process. But sometimes, your body causes inflammation when it’s not really beneficial.

This is true in cases of arthritis, as well as in men who suffer from fibromyalgia, athletic injuries and post-surgical swelling.

Recently, more people have begun using CBD for inflammation — and with great success. CBD is very effective at reducing swelling, redness and even the pain that often comes with inflammation.

The CBD market is saturated, and some products are definitely more consistent, reliable and effective than others. To help you choose the best CBD for inflammation, we reviewed countless CBD products.

After plenty of analysis, we settled on 10 top products we believe to be the best in the industry.

Best CBD for Inflammation

Inflammation can occur for many different reasons, and it often appears alongside pain. So, as we created this list, we aimed to feature CBD products that are effective against both inflammation and pain.

Best Overall: Zatural Curcumin CBD Softgels

Zatural

Zatural was created by Maryann Stranger, a naturopathic doctor who wanted to provide her patients with the best therapeutic natural products on the market. Using organically-grown hemp that’s only sourced throughout the U.S., Zatural continues to provide quality products to their legions of dedicated customers.

Pros:

Formulated for fast absorption

Contains menthol for additional soothing qualities

Third-party lab-tested for potency

Cons:

Softgels may clump together in hotter weather

How to Use It:

Use Zatural’s handy CBD Dosage Calculator on their product page to figure out what strength you’d need. Then, just pop a softgel and the combination of CBD and curcumin will have you feeling relaxed in no time.

What Customers Think:

Customers reported successfully using these softgels for various ailments, including rheumatoid arthritis, stress, and anxiety. Some suggest that it helped relieve joint pain and even symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Best Stick-Style CBD Product: CBDistillery CBD Relief Stick

CBDistillery

CBDistillery is a Colorado-based hemp company with a mission to bring CBD to the world. They follow stringent FDA guidelines and U.S. Hemp Authority practices for product manufacturing and testing. The CBDistillery CBD Relief Stick gives customers a no-mess, convenient way to apply CBD to inflamed areas. One stick contains 500 mg of CBD isolate obtained from non-GMO hemp oil. Made with peppermint oil, this relief stick has a natural, pleasant scent.

Pros:

Convenient, no-mess packaging for on-the-go use

Easy to apply to joints and small spots

Gentle cooling sensation

Cons:

Must be stored upright in a cool place to prevent melting

How to Use It:

CBDistillery suggests applying this product topically to sore and inflamed areas. You should feel the effects before long. You can re-apply the product multiple times per day. Many customers benefit from applying it every 3–4 hours.

What Customers Think:

Customers love being able to toss the CBD Relief Stick in their briefcase or gym bag for on-the-go relief. The menthol causes a gentle, cooling sensation and the CBD kicks in promptly. Many reviewers are athletes who like this stick for workout recovery. Some are older adults who find this stick enhances their joint mobility.

Best Full Spectrum Product: Live Rishi Rub CBD With Arnica

Live Rishi

Full spectrum CBD products are those that contain other cannabinoids, in addition to CBD. Some examples include CBN and CBG. These cannabinoids enhance the effects of CBD via the entourage effect. This makes them even more effective at relieving inflammation and pain.

Live Rishi Rub CBD With Arnica is our choice for Best Full Spectrum product because of the company’s attention to detail. This rub is made in small batches from vegan-friendly ingredients. It’s also formulated with other helpful herbs, like German chamomile and cinnamon, to enhance its anti-inflammatory effects.

Pros:

Vegan-friendly

Formulated with jojoba oil for easy absorption

Contains 9 organic essential oils including arnica and German chamomile

Cons:

Some reviewers find the scent a bit strong

How to Use It:

Live Rishi recommends applying a small amount of this rub to sore and inflamed joints or muscles. The jojoba oil ensures the rub is quickly absorbed, so you feel the effects within minutes.

What Customers Think:

Customers cannot stop raving about this product. Some have tried other CBD rubs before this one, and they report that the Live Rishi Rub goes to work faster and gives them more substantial relief. Many reviewers say that their entire body and mind feels more relaxed after using this CBD rub.

Best for Arthritis: Green Roads Pain Relief CBD Cream

Green Roads

Green Roads sets themselves apart by offering pharmacist-formulated CBD products. Their customer service team is also incredibly friendly and helpful. We chose Green Roads Pain Relief CBD Cream because of its potent, long-lasting formula. The 750 mg formula provides the powerful dose of CBD you need to manage inflammatory arthritis. The menthol adds to the pain-relieving benefits, too. This is a broad spectrum product, so it takes advantage of the entourage effect for serious relief.

Pros:

Formulated by pharmacists

Contains avocado oil, vitamin E and cucumber for skin-soothing qualities

Strong, 750 mg, broad spectrum formula

Cons:

Push-dispense bottle can be finicky when nearly empty

How to Use It:

Green Roads recommends applying this cream to the affected area up to 4 times per day. It’s excellent for managing arthritis, but also recommended for joint sprains, backaches and even bruises.

What Customers Think:

Reviewers often comment on this cream’s slight, pleasant aroma. It’s gentle on skin as it goes to work eliminating inflammation and pain beneath the surface. Customers often find this cream comparable to prescription joint creams. Not only does it go to work quickly, but it lasts for hours. The pump dispenser makes it easy to dispense the right amount for each treatment.

Best for Sensitive Skin: Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused Cream With CBD

Charlotte’s Web

If you’re worried your skin will react to an anti-inflammatory CBD cream, we recommend trying Charlotte’s Web Hemp Infused Cream With CBD. Charlotte’s Web is one of the best-known companies in the CBD industry. They created this cream to be free of 8 major allergens: parabens, synthetic fragrances, artificial colors, sulfates, GMOs, sodium acrylates copolymer, carbomer, squalene and betaine. Not only will this cream relieve your inflammation and pain, but its aloe vera and coconut oil-based formula is perfect for sensitive skin.

Pros:

750 mg CBD per 2.5-ounce tube

Comes in two sizes

USA Hemp Authority Certified

Cons:

Takes a little longer to absorb than some other CBD creams

How to Use It:

Charlotte’s Web recommends applying this cream to the inflamed parts of your body and rubbing it in well. The soothing, skin-friendly formula is safe to use over larger areas.

What Customers Think:

Reviewers say that a little goes a long way with this CBD cream. The fragrance is light, and the cream is non-irritating, as promised. Customers use this for all sorts of different inflammatory conditions, ranging from neuropathy to Achilles tendinitis. It can even help loosen tight muscles in the neck.

Most Potent: CBDfx Muscle and Joint Cream Cooling Formula

CBDFx

CBDFx is known for their medically reviewed CBD and hemp products. They always go above and beyond to ensure their products are potent, safe and effective. Their Muscle and Joint Cream is no exception. It was our choice for Most Potent because it comes in two powerful 1000 mg and 3000 mg formulas. Both contain broad spectrum CBD, plus menthol for cooling relief. CBDFx Muscle and Joint Cream is also the only product on this list that contains white willow bark and caffeine. Both ingredients enhance the pain and inflammation-relieving qualities of CBD by helping to carry it deep into the tissues.

Pros:

Cooling relief formula

Formulated for fast absorption and deep relief

Extra-strong 1000 mg and 3000 mg formulas

Cons:

Willow bark extract is not appropriate for those with allergies to salicylates

How to Use It:

CBDFx recommends applying a dime- to quarter-size amount of this cream to your inflamed or painful areas. Rub the cream in well. You should feel the effects within 10 to 20 minutes. Feel free to re-apply the cream as needed. Most customers experience the best results when using CBDFx Muscle and Joint Cream 3–4 times a day.

What Customers Think:

Reviewers love how well this formula absorbs. It does not leave an oily residue like some other CBD products. Thanks to the willow bark and caffeine, reviewers often mention how effective it is at relieving deep, bone-related inflammation and pain. It’s great for arthritic knees and hips, in particular.

Best for Chronic Pain: Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream

Extract Labs

We chose Extract Labs CBD Muscle Pain as the winner in our Best for Chronic Pain category. Patients with chronic pain agree, as we found when reading numerous reviews of this product. It’s a very popular option among those with fibromyalgia, herniated discs, rotator cuff injuries, and other long-lasting and chronic conditions. Extract Labs formulates this cream with arnica, which enhances the relief customers experience.

With 1500 mg CBD per tin, it’s also very potent. Extract Labs submits their products for third-party lab testing to ensure their potency, too.

Pros:

Made from Certified Organic Ingredients

Contains 1500 mg full spectrum CBD per container

Formulated with menthol and arnica for added relief

Cons:

Tub-style container can make application a bit messy

How to Use It:

Extract Labs recommends scooping up a dime-size amount of this cream with your finger or a spatula to help manage pain. Rub the cream onto your problem area. You can expect to feel the full effects within one to two weeks of regular use.

What Customers Think:

Customers often report feeling relief from this cream after just one application. However, they also report that the effects become more dramatic over time as they continue using the cream. Reviewers say the aroma of this cream is light and pleasant. Reviewers with lupus and other auto-immune disorders often find it helps get them loose and limber in preparation for the day ahead.

Best for Muscular Problems: FOCL Relief Cream

FOCL

If your problem is muscular in nature, we highly recommend trying FOCL Relief Cream for relief of inflammation and pain. This cream not only contains CBD, but also camphor bark oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, arnica and wintergreen oil. These ingredients all penetrate the muscles for deep relief. FOCL Relief Cream supplies 500 mg CBD per bottle. It’s formulated by doctors, backed by third-party lab testing, and beloved by all who try it. The cooling effect is almost immediate and relief from the CBD comes soon after.

Pros:

Formulated specifically for muscle soreness and inflammation

Made with skin-friendly aloe vera and shea butter

Formulated by doctors

Cons:

Not as potent as some comparable CBD creams

How to Use It:

FOCL recommends cleaning the application site before applying this cream. Rub the cream in gently and wash your hands after use. Use the cream three or four times a day for best results.

What Customers Think:

Reviewers refer to this cream as “a miracle” for swelling and pain. Some use it before or after physical therapy to help them get more out of their sessions. Others use it as a sole, at-home remedy for torn or strained muscles. FOCL Relief Cream can loosen you up before a workout or deliver relief afterwards.

Koi CBD

There are a few roll-on CBD products on the market, but this one was well deserving of our award. Koi CBD is one of the top brands in the industry. They have third-party labs test their products at several stages in the manufacturing process. As a member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and Hemp Industries Association, they’ve remained on the forefront of CBD knowledge and innovation. Koi CBD Gel Roll-On is convenient to carry with you. It comes in 500 mg and 1000 mg formulas and it takes advantage of the entourage effect with broad spectrum CBD.

Pros:

Comes in two strengths: 500 mg and 1000 mg

Easy to apply to small and intricate areas

Cooling sensation from menthol

Cons:

Some customers find the scent too strong

How to Use It:

Koi CBD recommends that adults and children ages 2 and older roll this product onto the affected area. You can use it up to four times per day. Let the area dry before putting clothing over it.

What Customers Think:

Customers love being able to pack this roll-on in their bag and use it throughout the day. The formula absorbs quickly into the skin and does not cause irritation. We saw many reviews from users with chronic back pain who found this roll-on helpful. Other reviewers use it to ease pain and swelling due to sprains and strains.

Best for Athletes: Kanibi CBD Enhanced Heat Cream

Kanibi CBD

To be clear, any of the products mentioned here can be used by athletes. However, Kanibi’s was formulated specifically to suit athletes’ unique needs. This cream warms up the area it’s applied to to help increase circulation to the area, which reduces inflammation. The inclusion of CBD in the formula enhances the anti-inflammatory and pain relieving effects. Kanibi Sports Cream is made from 100% Organic, USA-grown hemp and it is double lab-tested. Use it on your shin splints, sore shoulder, achy arches or swollen elbow.

Pros:

Stylish, easy-to-use pump dispenser

Target affected areas with immediate absorption

Formulated with full spectrum CBD

Cons:

Only comes in one strength

How to Use It:

Kanibi recommends using one pump of this cream for small areas, and two pumps for larger areas. Keep rubbing the cream into your skin until it is fully absorbed.

What Customers Think:

We read reviews from a wide range of athletes, from runners to football players. All seemed to agree that this cream was the best for soothing achy muscles and inflamed joints. It kicks in a lot faster than oral CBD products. The warming sensation helps enhance the effects and loosen tight joints.

How We Chose Our Winners

To choose our winners, we considered both the manufacturing company and the product itself. All of the companies named here share a few key characteristics. They:

Submit their products for independent testing at third-party labs

Select their ingredients carefully, often using organic and vegan ingredients

Are clear and transparent in their marketing and product descriptions

Belong to organizations dedicated to advancement of the CBD industry

After narrowing down our list to products produced by responsible, ethical companies, we looked more closely at the products themselves. When using CBD for inflammation, customers typically want a pretty potent formula. So, we aimed to feature products that contained an ample dose of CBD. We also gave preference to products whose effectiveness was enhanced by other herbs or compounds, such as arnica or menthol.

In addition to trying these products, we also read reviews to see what customers had to say. We tried to read reviews from customers with a wide range of backgrounds. Some used these products to treat chronic pain, and others to manage post-workout inflammation. While some of the products on this list are marketed to customers with specific health concerns, they are all pretty versatile and can be used to fight inflammation with multiple causes.

What Is CBD?

CBD is a compound produced by the cannabis plant. While CBD is a common component found in medical marijauna, marjuana does remain illegal on the federal level in the United States. However, it is legal to grow cannabis plants that do not produce THC. These THC-free cannabis plants are known as hemp plants. As such, it’s legal to produce, sell, buy and use CBD in the United States as long as the CBD comes from a hemp plant.

CBD has exploded in popularity recently because it has so many different health benefits. People use it to ease stress and anxiety, and to help them fall asleep at night. Some of the most remarkable effects of CBD, however, are its ability to relieve inflammation and pain.

CBD is a non-psychoactive substance. Unlike THC, another well-known compound produced by cannabis plants, it will not make you feel high or impair your ability to operate machinery.

Different Kinds of CBD

As you browse the CBD products listed above, you may notice they contain three different types of CBD: CBD isolate, broad spectrum CBD and full spectrum CBD.

Each of these types of CBD has its own benefits and drawbacks.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is, to put it simply, just CBD. All other compounds from the hemp, such as terpenes and other cannabinoids, have been removed from the CBD before it is added to the product. If you want a product with virtually no hemp scent or flavor, a CBD isolate product is a good choice. You may also want a CBD isolate product if you know you don’t react well to other cannabinoids, like CBN and CBG.

Broad Spectrum CBD

Broad spectrum CBD contains the other cannabinoids and terpenes made by the hemp plant. However, any traces of THC that may have been in the natural hemp oil have been removed. Therefore, broad spectrum CBD products are a good choice for those who wish to avoid even tiny amounts of THC. Yet, they still give users the benefits of the other cannabinoids, like CBN and CBG. These other cannabinoids work to enhance the effects of CBD via something known as the entourage effect. For example, 10 mg of CBD is more effective when also in the presence of some CBN.

Full Spectrum CBD

This is the most potent of all CBD types. It contains all of the terpenes and cannabinoids made by the hemp plant. Sometimes, a full-spectrum oil even contains tiny amounts of THC. This is legal as long as the THC comprises <0.3% of the hemp by weight. Full spectrum CBD products often smell quite hemp-y, but they pack a real punch in terms of effectiveness.

Benefits of CBD For Inflammation

There are a lot of different treatments and remedies for inflammation. You can apply ice to the swollen area. You can take an NSAID pain reliever or apply capsaicin cream.

So what makes CBD stand out among these alternatives? Here are some of its key advantages as an anti-inflammatory treatment.

CBD Is Natural

CBD is about as natural a treatment as you can find. It’s produced by the hemp plant, and hemp products have been used for centuries — maybe even millennia — in various cultures. Because CBD is natural and safe, you can buy it over-the-counter without a prescription. And, as you can see in this article, there are a lot of great brands to choose from.

CBD Can Be Used in Several Ways

You can apply CBD topically to an inflamed area. Or, you can take CBD orally in the form of a tincture, gummies, or capsules. Some people even vape CBD for the relief of inflammation and pain. How many other anti-inflammatory remedies are this versatile? We can’t think of any.

The versatility of CBD allows you to use it in the ways that suit you best. Maybe you don’t like the flavor of a CBD tincture, so you swallow capsules instead. Or perhaps you want really quick effects from your CBD, so you choose a CBD vape oil. Topical preparation allows you to bypass the digestive tract, which is great if you struggle with poor absorption or a sensitive stomach.

CBD is Safe at High Doses

Overdosing on some anti-inflammatory and pain relief products can leave you in the hospital — or worse. This is not a concern with CBD. If you take or use more than is needed, you’ll probably feel sluggish for a while. If you took the CBD orally, you might feel a little nauseous or queasy. But these side effects pass as soon as the

CBD wears off.

Researchers have yet to find a dose of CBD that is lethal — and they’ve tried. You should, however, be careful if using CBD in conjunction with antiepileptic drugs and blood thinners. These medications can cause you to overreact to CBD. So, if you are taking them, check with your doctor before adding CBD to your routine.

CBD Relieves Inflammation in Multiple Ways

A lot of products relieve inflammation in one way. They might increase circulation to the injured area. Or, they may interact with your nerve endings. CBD does both of these things. There are a few other ways in which it reduces inflammation, too. It has an antioxidant effect by which it can protect your body against the free radical damage that causes some inflammation. It can also reduce muscle spasms that lead to inflammation in some cases.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Most people who use CBD don’t deal with any unwanted side effects. The risk of side effects is even lower if you use a topical product instead of an oral one. Yes, some topical products may cause mild skin irritation if you have sensitive skin. However, this is usually a reaction to one of the other ingredients or carrier oils in the topical product, rather than the CBD itself. If you have sensitive skin, choosing more natural CBD topicals with simpler formulas should keep your skin happier.

The most common side effects of CBD tend to only show up if you take a little too much. Redux your dose of CBD, and the side effects shouldn’t return.

Drowsiness

Some people take CBD specifically to relax and fall asleep. So, in that regard, it’s not entirely accurate to consider this a side effect. It may, however, be a less-desirable effect if you’re taking CBD for inflammation during the day. Here are some ways to minimize drowsiness when taking CBD for inflammation:

Use the CBD topically instead of orally

Choose a formula that does not contain CBN, which is known for its relaxing effects

Lower your dose, or use the CBD less often

Changes in Appetite

Some people find that CBD makes them feel hungrier. Others find that CBD makes them less hungry. These effects are not usually so pronounced that they cause any major issues. However, if you are using CBD daily for chronic inflammation, you may want to keep a closer eye on what you’re eating to make sure you don’t lose or gain unwanted pounds in the process.

If you find CBD makes you feel peckish, try keeping some low-calorie snacks around the house. If you find the CBD makes your appetite disappear, just make sure you eat a good meal before your dose of CBD.

Dry Mouth

CBD can make your mouth feel dry and cotton-like. If this happens now and then, just sip some water or chew some gum to increase saliva production. If you’re noticing dry mouth more than occasionally, mention it to your dentist. They may want you to use a moisturizing toothpaste or rinse to counteract this effect.

Nausea

Nausea is very rare when using topical CBD products. It really only happens to people who take oral CBD products. CBD oils are more likely to cause this issue because your stomach might be reactive to the oil itself. So, switching to capsules or gummies might help. Also try eating a small snack with your CBD to combat nausea.

FAQs:

How does CBD reduce inflammation?

Researchers have uncovered a few different chemical pathways by which CBD helps reduce inflammation. The first is by binding to free radical compounds that would otherwise bind to your body’s cells. This is known as the antioxidant effect. When CBD works as an antioxidant, it prevents tissue damage that can contribute to chronic inflammation in conditions like cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and autoimmune diseases.

CBD also binds to cannabinoid receptors in your body’s tissues. When it does so, this causes your body to release fewer inflammatory compounds, such as T-cells and cytokines. Researchers have also found that CBD binds to another type of receptor called the GPR receptor. Its binding triggers the release of interleukins, which fight inflammation in the body.

Can I use CBD every day?

Yes, using CBD every day is not only safe, but is recommended for many people with inflammatory conditions. The longer you use CBD, the greater its anti-inflammatory benefits become. In other words, if you notice a reduction in inflammation after one use, you should notice an even greater reduction in inflammation after using CBD daily for a week or two.

Most topical CBD products are designed to be used three to four times a day. However, you may find that you only need to use them twice a day — once in the morning and again in the evening. Play around with different dosing schedules to see what works for you, but remember to be consistent and use your CBD every day.

If using CBD to treat an acute condition, such as ankle inflammation due to a sprain, you only need to keep using it until the injury is fully healed. However, you may decide you like the other benefits of CBD, such as relaxation and anxiety relief, and continue taking it even after you’re healed.

Will CBD cream show up on a drug test?

No, CBD cream should not show up on a drug test. CBD is a legal, non-psychoactive substance, and employers and law enforcement agencies do not routinely test for it.

If you are worried about testing positive for THC after using CBD cream, that is another matter. CBD creams should not contain enough THC to trigger a positive test. However, some full-spectrum products do contain tiny traces of THC. While it’s unlikely these small amounts will trigger a positive test, you could also always stick to CBD isolate and THC-free products, exclusively, if you want to be 100% certain.

How fast will CBD start working?

It depends on your method of use. If you use CBD orally, it will take one to two hours before you notice effects such as a reduction in inflammation. If you inhale the CBD, such as via a vape pen, the effects come on within minutes. And if you use a topical CBD product, such as a CBD cream or roll-on, you’ll typically notice effects within an hour. Some topical products are carefully formulated with specific oils to encourage faster absorption.

Why do some people need more CBD than others?

You may need to use more or less CBD than your friends or family members. Your ideal dose depends on your body weight, individual metabolism, and how often you use CBD. People with a higher body weight typically need to use more CBD. If you have a fast metabolism or use CBD daily, you may also need a higher dose than average.

Your dose may also depend, in part, on the CBD product you are using. Often, people need a smaller dose of a full-spectrum CBD product than of a CBD isolate product. Eating a fatty snack with your CBD can also help make a smaller dose more effective. The fat helps your digestive tract absorb the CBD more effectively.

In Conclusion

If you suffer from chronic inflammation due to a disease or injury, then CBD is a great substance to try. There are a lot of excellent CBD products that can relieve inflammation and pain when applied topically. Start by trying one of the top CBD products recommended above. They are all made by industry-leading companies that adhere to stringent manufacturing and testing standards. You deserve to enjoy relief from inflammation and pain, and CBD can give you that relief.