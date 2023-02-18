CBD For Anxiety: 10 Products That Actually Work

This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

There’s a lot to have anxiety about, and it’s, unfortunately, a normal part of life for more than 31 percent of adults in the United States. However, even though anxiety is common doesn’t mean it’s something you have to live with daily. CBD might be a good solution if you find minor daily stressors impeding your mind.

CBD has grown in popularity recently as a plant-based solution to minor or temporary anxiety. CBD sales hit nearly $1.8 billion in 2022, and experts expect sales to hit $23 billion by 2025, according to Statista. It’s no surprise people spend so much on CBD when early research finds it can have many therapeutic benefits. Aside from helping with stress and anxiety, CBD may ease minor pain, improve sleep, and reduce inflammatory skin conditions. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) even approved a prescription CBD product for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

The downside of the growing CBD market is that thousands of brands can make finding the right CBD product overwhelming. To help you navigate your options, we’ve compiled our list of 10 CBD products to help with anxiety that actually work!

Best CBD for Anxiety in 2023

Don’t let daily stress rule your life this year. Check out some of our favorite CBD products for anxiety in 2023.

CBDistillery

Relax your body and mind with CBDistillery Unwind Synergy+ THC and CBD gummies. These vegan, berry-flavored gummies contain a blend of THC and CBD to balance your body and help it naturally unwind at the end of a long day. These gummies come from non-synthetic, hemp-derived Delta-9-THC and may cause intoxication. CBDistillery provides users with quality hemp-derived CBD products by ensuring all their products undergo third-party testing for safety and effectiveness. The product page suggests starting with half a gummy if you’re new to using CBD or THC.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

Vegan

60-day guarantee

Third-party tested

Specs:

Flavor: Berry

Berry Size: 30-count container

30-count container Strength: Each gummy contains 5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD

Customer Comments: CBDistillery conducted a customer survey in 2019. They collected 1,900 responses that said 88 percent of users found CBD gummies to relieve mild or temporary anxiety. Online customer reviews state that the Unwind Synergy+ gummies are also excellent for helping users fall and stay asleep.

Runner Up: Kiara Naturals CBD Sleep and Relax Tincture

Kiara

Enjoy a deep sleep and relaxation with Kiara Naturals CBD Sleep and Relax Tincture. This oil combines the powers of CBD with four other heavily researched plant extracts to support stress relief and better quality sleep.

The tincture is concentrated at a 1:3 ratio with one part plant and three parts liquid. The base of the mixture is alcohol, which the product page claims is the fastest way to deliver the stress-relieving compounds to the bloodstream. The company suggests mixing the tincture with water or juice for the best results. Each bottle contains roughly 33 servings and is THC-free.

Pros:

Made in Switzerland with organic Swiss hemp

Made in a GMP and Swiss Medic-approved facility

Third-party tested

60-day guarantee

Specs:

Flavor: None

None Size: 100ml bottle

100ml bottle Strength: Each serving contains 30mg of CBD

Customer Comments: Many reviews claim the Kiara Naturals CBD Sleep and Relax Tincture improves sleep quality and helps them stay asleep at night. Other reviewers also note they feel less anxious at night after taking three to five full droppers of the CBD (the company suggests up to 10).

Best CBD Capsules: Green Roads Relax Hemp Capsules

Green Roads

If you’re seeking a non-intoxicating way to bring calmness into your day, try the Relax Hemp Capsules from Green Roads. These capsules use an in-house pharmacist-formulated blend of GAMA, 5-HTP and hemp extract to help calm the body and mind.

GAMA and 5-HTP are amino acids that may reduce anxiety symptoms and improve sleep. With just one capsule a day, these capsules are a quick and convenient way to help you unwind.

Pros:

Vegan, soy-free, and gluten-free

Uses USA-grown hemp

Pharmacist formulated

Specs:

Flavor: None

None Size: 30-count jar

30-count jar Strength: Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD

Customer Comments: Users say the Relax Hamp Capsules are an excellent solution for everyday stress. Many customers say they feel the calming effects quickly after taking the capsule without the brain fogginess associated with other CBD products.

Best Fast-Acting CBG Gummies: Medterra Relax Now Fast-Acting Gummies

Medterra

When you need something to help tackle your anxiety right away, then you’ll love the Relax Now Fast-Acting Gummies from Medterra. Medterra provides customers with quality CBD at an affordable price. These gummies deliver fast results thanks to proprietary advanced nanotechnology, providing CBG, amino acids and herbs to soften the body’s stress response and allow for calming effects in ten minutes. Choose from naturally flavored citrus or tropical gummies.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 30 percent

Made in the USA

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Specs:

Flavor: Citrus and tropical

Citrus and tropical Size: 30-count container

30-count container Strength: Each gummy contains 5mg of CBG

Customer Comments: Users agree that these gummies provide desired calmness and anxiety relief. However, some say it takes more than 30 minutes to feel the results. Overall, it appears customers enjoy their experience with Medterra’s Relax Now Fast-Acting Gummies.

Best CBD Drops: FOCL Premium CBD Drops

Focl

When your anxiety makes it hard to focus and interrupts your sleep, try the Premium CBD Drops from FOCL. The mission driving FOCL is to deliver high-quality products using mother nature’s best ingredients to help individuals feel, sleep, and perform better.

The premium drops are a vegan, organic and cruelty-free oil that you can apply directly under the tongue for a calm mind and soothe your body. Choose from three sugar-free flavors, broad or full spectrum and two strengths designed to meet your needs.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

Sugar-free, vegan and organic

Choose between full or broad spectrum

Non-GMO

Free of pesticides, heavy metals and microbial

Specs:

Flavor: Mint, natural and orange cream

Mint, natural and orange cream Size: 1 oz bottle

1 oz bottle Strength: 1000mg and 3000mg bottles are available

Customer Comments: Users of the Premium CBD Drops say this oil helps people’s stress and anxiety feel more manageable. Customers also say they enjoy the flavors, and there is no aftertaste.

Zatural

Enjoy a small massage as you apply the Zatural CBD roll-on to bring yourself back to calmness. Apply the roll-on to your temples, the back of your neck, or the bottom of your feet. If you need additional support after a rough day, you can purchase the Zatural Stress Away package with the roll-on and CBD essential oils. Both products are doctor-formulated for quality CBD organically grown to ensure it’s free of harmful chemicals and additives. Simply remove the lid of the essential oils and allow the beneficial aroma to take over your senses.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 10 percent on your first order and 15 percent on the following orders

30-day guarantee

Organically-grown hemp

Doctor-formulated

Specs:

Flavor: N/A

N/A Size: 10ml roll-on bottle

10ml roll-on bottle Strength: Both the roll-on and essential oil come in a 10ml bottle contains 100mg of CBD

Customer Comments: Aside from bringing users calmness and relaxation, customers say the Zatural CBD roll-on is a great way to relieve any stress-related tension in the body.

Best CBD Oil: Koi Naturals CBD Oil Tincture

Koi

Support your body and mind with Koi Naturals CBD oil tincture. Koi started in 2015 and is one of the first reputable brands to set the standard for quality CBD. This CBD tincture uses the Koi PRIZM broad-spectrum hemp extract, featuring naturally-occurring CBD and other cannabinoids for a therapeutic experience. It also contains MCT oil that boosts absorption for daily balance. Choose from six flavors and six potencies to meet your CBD needs.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

Third-party tested

Made with USA-grown hemp

30-day guarantee

Specs:

Flavor: Orange, lemon-lime, spearmint, natural, strawberry and peppermint

Orange, lemon-lime, spearmint, natural, strawberry and peppermint Size: Bottles come in 30ml

Bottles come in 30ml Strength: Bottles come in 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg and 2000mg of CBD

Customer Comments: More than 2200 customers give the Koi Naturals CBD oil tincture 4.8 stars out of 5. Many buyers have used this CBD oil for months or years and say it’s essential to their relaxation routine. Other users say the oil helps them focus, and people seem to enjoy the variety of flavors.

Best Organic CBD Oil: Palmetto Harmony CBD Hemp Oils

Palmetto

Our favorite organic hemp oil is from Palmetto Harmony. Harmony is a vertically-integrated hemp company that grows, extracts, bottles and distributes all of its products from its Conway, South Carolina, facility. By keeping all the processes in-house, Harmony can provide transparency into every aspect of their CBD products. You can administer their organic oil directly under the tongue or mix their orange-flavored oil into your favorite tea, coffee or smoothie.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 30 percent

USDA organic

Made in the USA

Non-GMO

Specs:

Flavor: Original and orange

Original and orange Size: Bottles come in 100ml, 30ml and 32oz

Bottles come in 100ml, 30ml and 32oz Strength: Each bottle contains 20 mg of CBD per ml

Customer Comments: Users rave about how much more relaxed and at ease they feel after using the Palmetto Harmony organic hemp oil. People find that it’s a fair price for the quality of the product and customers say it ships fast.

Best Tasting Gummies: Just Live Calm CBD Gummies

Just Live

Pop one of Just Live’s deliciously fruit CBD gummies into your mouth after a long day, and feel your stress start to ease away. These watermelon-kiwi-flavored vegan gummies come from an expertly formulated blend of CBD and CBG to reduce stress and foster a relaxed mind. Not only do these gummies work and taste great, but the Just Live Chief Science Officer, Dr. Alex Capano, was the first doctoral candidate to focus on cannabinoid science. She continues to pioneer the way for CBD studies.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

Made in the USA with all-natural ingredients

Third-party tested

Non-GMO and THC free

Specs:

Flavor: Watermelon Kiwi

Watermelon Kiwi Size: Containers come in 30-count or 5-count

Containers come in 30-count or 5-count Strength: Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD

Customer Comments: Besides the taste, customers say they love how well these gummies work to calm the brain and the body. People also say they like to take them before bed to help them sleep.

Best Vegan Gummies: Vena No Worries Extra Strength Relief Gummies

Vena

Take the edge off with the Vena No Worries Extra Strength Relief Gummies. These gummies blend CBD, THC and T-Theanine, an amino acid that works to ease stress and promote rest. The company behind Vena strives to earn their customer’s trust and loyalty with high-quality CBD products, which is why they use USA-grown hemp and all-natural, organic ingredients in their gummies. Each container comes with an assortment of fruity flavors, making a perfect addition to your end-of-day routine.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 25%

Vegan and gluten-free

Made with USA-grown hemp

30-day guarantee

Third-party tested

Specs:

Flavor: Multi-flavored

Multi-flavored Size: 30-count container

30-count container Strength: Each gummy contains 50mg of CBD, 5mg of THC, and 100mg of L-Theanine

Customer Comments: The primary response to using the No Worries Extra Strength Relief Gummies is that customers get a better night’s sleep. Some users have also said that it helps lower frustration in high-stress situations.

How We Chose Our Winners

With so many CBD options available, we want to ensure we’re only promoting the best. To help us choose our winners, we focus on brand reputation, price, and customer reviews.

Brand Reputation

The FDA does not regulate cannabis or cannabis-derived products, including CBD. Without regulations, there are not many restrictions or quality control procedures in place to ensure the safety and effectiveness of CBD products. Luckily, many reputable brands take pride in their CBD products and take proper steps and precautions to ensure quality CBD items.

When assessing if a brand is reputable, there are a few red flags we look out for:

No company website: Brands should have a company website where they sell their products and house information about the sourcing and testing of their products. Companies that only sell items through third-party websites are often untrustworthy.

No COAs: A certificate of analysis (COA) details the chemical analysis of CBD products. It’ll verify the detectable cannabinoids, including if there are traces of THC, and it will note if there are any harmful pesticides or heavy metals in the product. Reputable companies will have a downloadable COA on their product page, or they will send you one if you ask. A company that refuses to share its COA either is hiding what’s in its product, or they aren’t having its products tested.

No online information about the company: If you search for a reputable company’s name online, you should easily find their website along with input from other websites, review sites, or news sources. It shouldn’t be a challenge to find a backstory on a company or reviews from users if it’s a respected CBD brand.

Ingredient list: Reputable brands should be forthcoming about what is in their products. The product page should have information about the active ingredients, including the type of CBD (broad or full-spectrum) and whether it’s all-natural, organic, gluten-free, or vegan.

Where they source hemp: Much like an ingredient list, brands should be transparent about where they source their hemp. We prefer to see hemp sourced from the USA because some regulations and guidelines are in place for safe harvests, but even if they are sourcing outside the country, they should disclose that information to the buyer.

Pricing

CBD products range in price based on a variety of things. We include products for all different budgets and want to find the most affordable options for the highest quality products. Aside from the price of a product, we look to try to include companies that offer subscription prices, have free or low shipping, and have a money-back guarantee.

Subscription pricing: Once you find a CBD product you like, you’ll want to continue using it for long-lasting results. But buying CBD every few weeks or months can get expensive. Subscription pricing decreases the price per order by 10 to 30 percent to help you save money.

Shipping: Free or discounted shipping when spending a certain amount can help reduce the overall cost of your orders.

Money-back guarantees: Everyone’s body reacts to CBD differently, and not every CBD product will work for everyone. A money-back guarantee can give buyers peace of mind knowing that if a product doesn’t work for them, they can also return it for a refund.

Customer Reviews

Since CBD works differently for everyone, we want to know that the majority of people who use a product experience desired results. We can see how well the product works for different people by reading customer reviews. Reviews also reveal potential red flags, such as poor customer service, adverse reactions, shipping and delivery issues, and trouble with returns.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound derived from hemp or non-hemp plants. Hemp comes from the Cannabis Sativa plant and contains less than 0.3 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound people associate with marijuana that causes a high.

In 2018, Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act legalizing CBD at a federal level. However, some states have not removed hemp from their controlled substance act, making legality differ across states.

There are three primary types of CBD; full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate.

Full-Spectrum CBD contains several naturally occurring cannabis plant extracts, including up to 0.3 percent of THC.

Broad-Spectrum CBD contains several naturally occurring cannabis plant compounds but is typically THC-free.

Isolate CBD is the purest form of CBD. It has no other cannabis plant compounds.

All three types of CBD provide similar results. Isolate is the purest form and may provide faster results, but people or brands usually choose between full-spectrum and broad-spectrum because of preference and their comfort with THC.

Varieties of CBD

There are various ways to take CBD, and most vehicles will provide similar results.

Oils: CBD oils are one of the most popular ways to take CBD. With oil, fill the drop attached to the top of the lid to the suggested dose on the bottle. Release the CBD under your tongue. Hold the CBD for 30 to 40 seconds before swallowing for best results.

Gummies: CBD gummies are another popular option if you’re looking for a more discreet way to consume CBD. Gummies are CBD-infused edibles that often look like candy. Each gummy contains a premeasured amount of CBD, making doses much more efficient than oils.

Capsules: CBD capsules are similar to gummies, but instead of chewing or sucking on them like candy, you swallow the capsule whole. Each capsule has a premeasured amount of CBD for easy dosing.

Creams: People generally use CBD creams for minor pain relief, although some individuals find creams to help with stress and provide an overall sense of calmness. Rub the cream into your skin like lotion and let it absorb.

Flower: If you want to smoke your CBD, you can buy CBD flower. You can smoke the flower through a pipe, or you can pack the flower into pre-rolls or paper.

How to Choose CBD Products

Trying to decide which CBD product you should try? Before you start shopping, ask yourself these four questions to determine the best form and strength for your needs.

What relief are you hoping to get? Are you looking for a CBD product to take at the start of your day to battle stress before it hits you? Try a broad-spectrum CBD. Or are you wanting to find a product that helps you sleep better? Maybe test out a gummy with CBD and THC. You can also find topicals, such as roll-ons and creams, to relieve minor body aches and pains that may be coming from your stress or anxiety.

How do you want to get your CBD? CBD comes in many forms. Gummies and capsules are great if you want something you can take on the go because each edible contains a premeasured amount of CBD. If you want more control over your dosing or you want to add CBD to your morning beverage, try an oil.

Are you comfortable with THC in the product? If you’re not comfortable with THC, still to a broad-spectrum or isolated CBD product. If you like THC, then try a full-spectrum product. Unless otherwise noted, full-spectrum CBD products have less than 0.3 percent THC, so taking them shouldn’t make you feel high.

What is your CBD tolerance? If you’re new to CBD, you’ll likely feel the desired results with a regular-strength product. However, if you’ve taken CBD or THC before or generally have a high tolerance for things, you may consider an extra-strength option.

How to Take CBD

If you’re new to using CBD, there are two things to pay attention to when taking it for the first time; the form of CBD and the dosing.

Form

CBD oils, edibles, creams, and capsules have different directions for taking them. Most are self-explanatory, but there may be nuances to each, which is why it’s always important to read the directions on the packaging before taking CBD.

Oils/tincture: Use the dropper to collect the oil and place it under your tongue. Hold for 30 to 40 seconds before swallowing.

Gummies/capsules: You take gummies and capsules orally. Chew or suck on the gummy like candy. Swallow the capsule like a pill.

Creams/roll-ons: CBD creams and roll-ons are topical products, which means you apply them to your skin. Massage the creams and roll-ons into your skin until they are fully absorbed.

Dosing

Dosing is one of the things people have the most questions about when starting CBD. Every CBD product is different, and the amount you take may differ depending on the potency and ingredients in the product. First, reading the dosing instructions on the packaging or product website is always best. Most products will give a range, such as one to two gummies or two to three drops of oil. Start with the lowest suggested dose and give yourself about 30 minutes to an hour to feel the results. If you don’t get the desired results, you can increase the dosage the next time.

Other Products to Consider

CBD is not the only option for relieving anxiety. Sometimes using CBD products with another stress relief option may lead to a more calming effect. For those days when the pressure hits a little more complicated, try a weighted blanket oil diffuser, sun lamp, or an adult coloring book.

Weighted blankets

If something is appealing to wrapping yourself with a blanket and crawling into bed when you’re feeling stressed, you may want to consider a weighted blanket. Weighted blankets utilize pressure therapy when a light amount of pressure on the body produces calming effects. Weighted blankets come in various sizes and weights and are great for helping you relax after a long day and easing you into a quality night of sleep.

Oil diffusers

Oil diffusers utilize aromatherapy to provide stress relief. Aromatherapy s a natural remedy that involves essential oils to calm the body and mind. Plus, oil diffusers make your home smell incredible. You can choose from various oils, all with different bodily effects. A few popular oils include lavender which is best for relaxation, chamomile to improve sleep, and sandalwood for anxiety.

Sun lamp

You’ve probably heard that getting out in the sun helps boost your mood, but on those dark and cloudy days when the sunlight is shining, try a sun lamp. Sun lamps expose the body to artificial light to help regulate the circadian rhythm, which is responsible for helping you wake up and fall asleep. You can place a sun lamp in your office while you work or in a room where you spend the most time. You only need to expose the body to the sun lamp for 15 minutes daily to feel the results.

Adult coloring books

Coloring is not just for kids. It’s a fantastic tool to help relieve stress and anxiety. Coloring calms the brain by removing your mind’s attention from whatever is stressing you. People who regularly color may also have fewer body aches, improved sleep, and less fatigue. While there’s nothing wrong with investing in a princess or superhero coloring book, many adult-focused coloring books with intricate patterns and designs will provide you with a therapeutic calmness.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

It is federally legal to buy CBD products as long as they contain less than 0.3 percent THC. It is legal to purchase and use CBD products containing more than 0.3 THC in states that have legalized the recreational use of THC.

How do I take CBD?

Most CBD products are self-explanatory. You consume gummies and capsules by mouth. You can administer oils and tinctures directly in your mouth or mix them with a beverage. Creams for pain are applied to the area of discomfort, and CBD flower is smoked with a pipe or paper.

There may be slight differences in dosing and usage between products and brands, so it’s always best to read the label and take it as suggested. If you’re new to CBD, you can always start with a lower dose to see how it affects you before taking the recommended amount.

Is hemp oil the same as CBD oil?

No, hemp oil and CBD oil are not the same. Both oils come from cannabis Sativa plants, but hemp oil comes from the seeds of a hemp plant (a specific type of cannabis Sativa plant), while CBD comes from hemp and cannabis plant’s leaves and stalks.

Will CBD make me high?

Unlike THC, CBD does not cause the same psychedelic effects often associated with getting high. A CBD product that uses broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD as an active ingredient will not cause you to feel high. However, some CBD products contain THC. Products that use both CBD and THC may cause an intoxicated feeling, so it’s always best to try those in a safe environment or not drive when using those products.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

If you’re using a CBD product with no traces of THC, then it will likely not show up on a drug test. However, some products contain low levels of THC, which can appear on a drug test if you use the product frequently. If you undergo regular drug testing, talk to the drug test administrator before using CBD products.