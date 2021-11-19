In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Best Rosacea Skin Care in 2021

If you’re always on the receiving end of questions and comments like “Why are you blushing?” or “That’s quite a sunburn,” you’re probably all too familiar with rosacea. If you’re somebody who deals with rosacea, you’re definitely tired of having to explain your rosacea butterfly rash to new people in your life.

No, it’s not a bashful blush. No, it’s not a sunburn from a tropical vacation. But unfortunately, it does burn and sting like one!

Rosacea is no fun to deal with — but if you experience this skin condition, you’re not alone! More than 14 million people in the U.S. over the age of 19 are diagnosed with rosacea. Although the cause of this skin condition is unknown, doctors believe that rosacea may come from overactive immune systems, environmental factors, fair skin, or other hereditary conditions.

Of course, if you have rosacea, you know all of this. You’ve talked with doctors and dermatologists, and you’ve done your own research to see how you can alleviate your symptoms. You want some reassurance that there’s an answer out there to help you reduce your skin’s redness, inflammation and dry patches; and you’re looking to heal your skin’s natural protective barrier. Well, you’ve come to the right place — we’re here to help you find the rosacea solutions you seek!

We’ve compiled a list of the best rosacea skincare products that won’t harm your skin but, instead, will help you on your journey to heal it.

The Best Rosacea Skin Care You Can Buy

The Best Overall Rosacea Skin Care: Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Softening Cleanser

Price: $26.00

Are you tired of trying cleansers that irritate your face? Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Softening Cream Cleanser brings a smooth, creamy formula that glides smoothly onto your skin to bring the cleansing action. With its ultra-gentle formula, you can say goodbye to irritation, redness and dryness!

Paula’s Choice offers a top-rated cleanser for sensitive skin types, including those prone to rosacea and eczema. This nourishing cleanser easily washes away dirt and oil while soothing the skin with ingredients like chamomile. Beta Glucan also helps plump your skin and add hydration, leaving you with a complexion that’s more soft, supple and smooth!

The Best Natural Rosacea Skin Care: Honeyskin Ultimate Face & Body Cream

Price: $22.47

A natural, non-irritating lotion that smells good and helps reduce redness? Sign us up! Honeyskin’s Ultimate Face & Body Cream will hydrate, nourish and rejuvenate your skin with help from soothing aloe vera and anti-inflammatory manuka honey.

This moisturizing cream will work wonders on skin types prone to rosacea, eczema and dryness. The organic, vegan formula acts as a moisturizer that relieves rosacea with the power of coconut oil, lauric acid, shea butter and wild oat extract. The natural ingredients work together to reduce skin stress, promote cell regeneration, seal in moisture and protect the skin’s surface, all while acting as a powerful antibacterial.

The Best Rosacea Skin Care for On-the-Go Hydration: Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist

Price: $10.48

Rosacea often comes with pesky dry patches that make your skin’s texture rough and flaky. Skip the dreadful dry skin by using Heritage Store’s Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist. This easy-to-use, on-the-go rosacea product will give your dry skin a dewy upgrade.

This facial mist contains only purified water, glycerin and rosa damascena flower extract, making it good for both people and the planet. Beyond providing you with a more radiant complexion, this product offers soothing refreshment with every gentle mist.

The Best Rosacea Skin Care for Redness Relief: Cos de Baha AZ Azelaic Acid 10 Serum

Price: $13.98

Have you jumped on the Korean skincare trend? If not, what are you waiting for? Cose de Baha AZ Azelaic Acid 10 Serum is one of the best bargains in the K-beauty world. This serum contains multi-action ingredients that help to alleviate rosacea by healing damaged skin and scars.

You’ll see improvement in your skin’s texture while reducing redness and dark spots with the help of azelaic acid, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Gentle and lightweight, this serum will soften your skin with just two drops each morning and night.



The Best Rosacea Skin Care for Inflammation: Thyme Out The Knockout Alternative + Thyme-to-Go

Price: $18.95

This 100% natural, organic cream works as anti-inflammatory skin therapy for a variety of skin concerns. Thyme Out is a renowned natural alternative for bug bites, fungi, acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis and more. This spray works as a targeted healing therapy treatment that’ll help you get a hold of skin inflammation.

Thyme Out uses a simple organic formula of purified water, thyme, grain alcohol and aloe vera. Thanks to this product’s clean label, soothed skin is well within reach with no side effects to worry about.

The Best Rosacea Skin Care for Irritation Control: Prosacea Rosacea Gel

Price: $8.88

When it comes to combating rosacea, finding a formula that specifically targets the condition is like finding a diamond in the rough. Luckily, Prosacea Rosacea Gel works to heal the painful symptoms that trouble your skin. This topical gel offers relief from painful redness, dryness, and irritation.

Get fast and effective results on your way to healthier skin as Prosacea uses moisturizing ingredients to soothe your complexion without making it oily. Sulfur restores your skin’s protective barrier, leaving you with visibly improved rosacea symptoms in just a few days.

The Best Rosacea Skin Care for Sensitive Skin: Rosadyn Soothing CoQ10 Facial Serum

Price: $21.99

Experience skin renewal with this all-in-one, anti-aging facial serum made to calm sensitive skin and rosacea. Rosadyn Soothing CoQ10 Facial Serum uses a natural formula to relieve symptoms like flushing, irritation, dryness, acne and blemishes.

Rosadyn offers gentle hydrating properties in a lightweight formula that deeply penetrates your skin without irritating. With just a thin layer of serum twice per day, you’ll see younger, clearer skin.

The Best Rosacea Skin Care for Dry, Itchy Skin: Clearbody Organics Manuka Relief Ultra Soothing Cream

Price: $29.95

Do you need instant, long-lasting relief from dry, itchy skin? If so, this plant-based formula is in order. Clearbody Organics Manuka Relief Ultra Soothing Cream uses eight key ingredients for natural repair and nourishment: raw manuka honey, aloe vera, colloidal oats, chamomile extract, arnica extract, MCT oil, lavender essential oil and helichrysum flower.

Within seconds of applying this cream to your trouble areas, you’ll experience a cooling sensation that reduces inflammation and gives your skin some much-needed relief. Anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties amplify the potency of this soothing cream.

The Best Rosacea Skin Care for Face Rash: Lemyka Healing Lotion

Price: $25.20

Lemyka Naturals Healing Lotion is your new sidekick for warding off facial rashes that come with rosacea. This non-greasy, vegan formula instantly relieves rosacea symptoms by nourishing irritated skin with moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera, sunflower oil, vitamin E and panthenol (vitamin B5).

Ultra-gentle for more sensitive skin types, Lemyka Naturals Healing Lotion won’t sting or burn but instead uses moisturization without steroids. With this pick, you’ll reduce redness, itching, inflammation and rosacea flare-ups quickly, calmly and effectively — hallelujah!

The Best Rosacea Skin Care to Target Bacteria: Skin Smart Antimicrobial Eczema Therapy

Price: $13.99

Thanks to this spray, you can get prescription-strength relief without having to actually get a prescription. Skin Smart Antimicrobial Eczema Therapy will help you remove harmful bacteria from your skin to promote healing. The National Eczema Association has even approved this product with a 5-star rating for proven efficacy.

This fast-acting, steroid-free healing spray contains hypochlorous acid to heal raw, inflamed skin quickly. The 100% natural formula is safe to use as needed throughout the day, even for delicate skin that needs instant relief from dryness.

The Best Rosacea Skin Care for Redness: Eucerin Redness Relief Night Creme

Price: $25.10

When sleeping on your pillow is uncomfortable due to skin irritation from rosacea, it’s time to get your hands on Eucerin Redness Relief Soothing Night Cream. Created by dermatologists for sensitive skin, Eucerin Redness Relief contains natural licotone to immediately and visibly relieve your skin’s redness.

This fragrance-free, gentle formula will deeply moisturize your skin to leave your face feeling softer and smoother. Ready for the proper amount of peaceful beauty sleep? Add this product to your nighttime skincare routine!

The Best Rosacea Skin Care for Cleansing: Rosacea Care Ultramild Cleanser

Price: $26.99

Rosacea Care Ultra Mild Cleanser for Sensitive Skin specifically targets rosacea symptoms with an effective, non-drying formula. Shea butter and meadowfoam oil combine to gently soothe rosacea, dryness and skin sensitivity while giving you a safe daily cleanse.

Prevent rosacea flare-ups by removing harmful bacteria from your skin with a little help from Rosacea Care’s Ultramild Cleanser.

The Best Rosacea Skin Care for Hydration: ProCure RosaCare Soothing Sheet Mask

Price: $23.78

Control rosacea symptoms with an all-in-one hydrogel facial mask. This product uses hyaluronic acid to lightly moisturize your face, plus licorice root and cucumber to calm redness and irritation. Proactively combat symptoms with moisturizing allantoin and powerful antioxidants.

RosaCare Soothing Sheet Mask is ultra-hydrating and easy to use. In as little as 10 minutes, your skin will quickly absorb the hydrogel while the cooling licorice root and cucumber extract ease inflammation. Skip the harsh chemicals and use ProCure for a quick, powerful rosacea treatment at home.

The Best Rosacea Skin Care for Medical-Grade Skin Therapy: First Honey Skin Therapy Cream

Price: $10.74

Tired of your ever-growing list of rosacea symptoms: redness, swelling, irritation and itching? First Honey’s Skin Therapy Cream contains medical-grade manuka honey to soothe and moisturize your skin naturally. Safe for all skin types and ages, First Honey doesn’t use antibiotics or petroleum to bring relief.

This gentle rosacea therapy will kill harmful bacteria and heal cracked skin to prevent skin infections. Nourish, heal and protect your skin as you experience fast relief from those pesky rosacea symptoms!



The Best Rosacea Skin Care for Acne and Redness: TriDerma Facial Redness Relief Gentle Face Cream

Price: $22.99

Vitamin B5, vitamin E, arnica, beeswax, and certified aloe complex work together to give you a highly-concentrated, non-greasy facial cream that brings the rosacea relief. TriDerma Facial Redness Relief is a hydrating face cream that soothes red, irritated skin. This face cream works on all skin types to give you a balanced skin tone with intensive moisture.

TriDerma delivers maximum strength relief that absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving residue. Jam-packed with potent essential botanicals, TriDerma gives your skin the nourishment it needs while reigning in redness, acne, and irritation.

Our Hot Take

You deserve to feel comfortably confident in the skin you’re in. Stay away from harsh, harmful chemical creams and cleansers that will only further your skin’s irritation. Instead, choose products with gentle healing ingredients from skincare brands that specialize in relieving rosacea symptoms.

A cure for rosacea might be around the corner, but until then, you can find solace in products that work to reduce and virtually remove all of your rosacea symptoms. Don’t wait until your rosacea flares up! Take a proactive approach to caring for your skin by keeping one of these rosacea relieving products in your skincare arsenal!