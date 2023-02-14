This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC or CBD in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

There’s nothing worse than having a restless night’s sleep and waking up feeling even more tired than when you went to bed.

If you have trouble falling asleep or waking up during the night, you’re not alone — studies have shown that between 10–30% of the population suffer from insomnia or other sleep disorders, and in some areas, that number can get up to 50–60%. Additionally, the CDC reports that up to 43% of Americans don’t get the recommended number of hours of sleep per night (which is seven hours or more, FYI).

Prescription sleeping pills are one option to help, but if you want to try a more natural sleep aid, you should check out one of Mother Nature’s superpowers: melatonin.

Your body naturally produces melatonin at night to regulate your sleep schedule, letting you know when to sleep and wake up. Not only can taking a melatonin supplement assist with falling and staying asleep, but it can help you wake up feeling more refreshed and less groggy, too.

If you think you might be ready to try melatonin, we’ve got you covered. We selected some of the top melatonin supplements for adults, from gummies to capsules, so you can pick the one that’s right for you.

Our picks include supplemental calming ingredients that help reduce stress, too, including magnesium, full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD and chamomile. Plus, most of the products come in a variety of flavors, ranging from mixed berry to blue raspberry to blueberry lemonade — you’ll feel like you’re eating candy. Or if you prefer unflavored, there are also some of those options. Keep reading to find out our favorite picks that will help you get the restful sleep you need.

10 Best Melatonin Supplements for Adults

Best Overall: Medterra Good Night Capsules

Medterra

Medterra is committed to providing quality CBD products at affordable prices. The company’s products are made with industrial hemp that follows the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s guidelines for growing and extracting and all products are lab tested for consistency. You can find Medterra across the U.S. and in most international countries.

Medterra Good Night Capsules contain a blend of relaxing ingredients in addition to melatonin, including CBD and CBN (cannabinol). Other ingredients like ashwagandha, kava kava and zinc help reduce anxiety to promote restful sleep, so your brain can wind down before bed and not cause you to stay up all night thinking.

The capsules are unflavored, making them great for people who prefer something other than gummies. Not to mention, they’re all-natural, non-GMO and vegan.

Pros:

Non-GMO

Contains organically grown hemp

U.S Hemp Authority-certified

Third-party lab tested

All-natural

Unflavored capsules

Vegan

Ingredients: Melatonin, magnesium, zinc, kava kava, ashwagandha, CBD, CBN, cellulose from vegetables, silicon dioxide, vegetable magnesium stearate

Specs:

Amount: 60 capsules (serving size is two capsules)

Strength: 3 mg of melatonin per serving

Flavor: Unflavored

What customers say: Shoppers say these melatonin capsules allow them to sleep soundly after years of insomnia and sleep disorders, and they feel rested in the morning. According to one reviewer, they can sleep for a solid 10 hours taking these. Other comments say this sleep aid is easy on their stomach and allows them to sleep in without waking up super early.

Best for Food Sensitivities: SkinnyFit Sleepy Gummies

SkinnyFit

SkinnyFit sells all kinds of supplements, including sleep aids, mutl-collagen peptides, green juice powders, detox teas and more. The Sleepy Gummies contain 5 mg of melatonin to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. They’re perfect for shoppers with food sensitivities because they’re non-GMO, gluten-free and soy-free. Plus, the gummies are made with pectin, which is a fiber found in fruits and vegetables, rather than gelatin, making them vegan-friendly.

Pros:

Gelatin-free

Vegan

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

Soy-free

Ingredients: Melatonin, glucose syrup, sugar, dextrose, pectin, sodium citrate, citric acid, natural flavor, vegetable oil, carnauba wax, purple carrot concentrate

Specs:

Amount: 60 gummies (serving size is two gummies)

Strength: 5 mg of melatonin per serving

Flavor: Berry Splash

What customers say: Reviewers say the Sleepy Gummies work better than others they’ve tried, giving them the best sleep of their life. They love the berry flavor that they say tastes like real berries.

Hims & Hers

Hims provides products and services that are geared toward men with the goal of changing the perception that men don’t want to care for themselves. With Hims, you can more easily and affordably access prescriptions and medical advice, along with a variety of health supplements, like collagen powder, calming drops, biotin gummies, and more.

Not only do the Sleep Tight Gummies contain melatonin to promote restful sleep, but they also contain relaxing chamomile and L-theanine. Taking the supplement is basically like snacking on sugar-coated gummy bears, and they come in a delicious pomegranate flavor. Additionally, the gummies are gluten-free and made with no artificial colors or flavors.

Pros:

Contains chamomile flower extract and L-Theanine

Gluten-free

No artificial colors or flavors

Ingredients: Melatonin, chamomile flower extract, L-Theanine, corn syrup, sugar (from beets), water, beef gelatin, orange juice concentrate, natural flavor, citric acid, colors from carrots and blueberries, pectin, lactic acid

Specs:

Amount: 60 gummies (serving size is two gummies)

Strength: 2 mg of melatonin per serving

Flavor: Moonlit Pomegranate

What customers say: There are plenty of reviews noting that customers love the taste of the Moonlit Pomegranate flavor. Shoppers also say these gummies left them feeling refreshed and well-rested when they woke up instead of feeling exhausted.

Best with Magnesium: Kats Botanicals Melatonin + Magnesium Gummies

Kats Botanicals

Kats Botanicals produces premium botanical supplements that are 100% organic and natural. Some of the brand’s capsules, gummies, and powders include ​​support for your immune system, collagen, digestive system, metabolism, anxiety, and more. All Kats Botanicals products are third-party tested, and they follow the American Kratom Association’s Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) requirements.

These gummies come in a unique Blue Raspberry flavor, and they’re vegan- and vegetarian-friendly, non-GMO, and pesticide-free, so you don’t have to worry about added chemicals. Each serving contains 6 mg of melatonin and 70 mg of magnesium.

Pros:

Vegan- and vegetarian-friendly

All-naturally derived ingredients

Organic

Non-GMO

Pesticide-free

Third-party lab tested

Ingredients: Melatonin, purified water, glucose, sucrose, pectin, magnesium, citric acid, natural and organic flavoring, FD&C approved coloring

Specs:

Amount: 60 gummies (serving size is two gummies)

Strength: 6 mg of melatonin per serving

Flavor: Blue Raspberry

What customers say: Shoppers say these gummies are so potent that they only need one to help them fall and stay asleep. Other customers started taking these gummies as a natural alternative to prescription sleep medications and have had fantastic results.

Best Spray: Onnit Instant Melatonin Spray

Onnit

Onnit’s mission is to provide a holistic philosophy to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Not only does Onnit sell sleep and digestive aids, creatine, whey protein, and more, but the company also sells fitness equipment, including kettlebells and barbells, for whole-body health.

As the name suggests, Onnit Instant Melatonin Spray is super fast-acting, so it’s perfect for shoppers who want to get to sleep quickly. The spray format is easy to use and comes in two flavors: mint and lavender.

Pros:

Spray format is easy to take

Two flavor options

Fast-acting

Ingredients: Melatonin, water, glycerine, ethyl alcohol, natural flavors, lavender oil, stevia leaf extract, natural citrus extract

Specs:

Amount: 1 fl oz (serving size is six sprays)

Strength: 3 mg of melatonin per serving

Flavor: Mint, Lavender

What customers say: According to one customer, this melatonin spray is almost too strong—in a good way. Many reviewers add that they wake up refreshed and alert, unlike with other melatonin products they’ve tried. The spray starts to work very quickly, as well.

Best with Full Spectrum CBD: Vena Full Spectrum Restful Night Bites

Vena

Vena was created to make high-quality CBD accessible. The company’s products include oils, gel capsules, topical creams, gummies, and more that are made with no animal products and are cruelty-free.

If you’re looking for something a little stronger, try Vena Full Spectrum Restful Night Bites. The gummies contain hemp-derived CBD, along with other compounds including terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids and THC. CBD combined with these ingredients produces the Entourage Effect, which means the effects are even more potent.

Pros:

Contains full spectrum hemp extract

non-GMO

Pesticide-free

U.S-grown hemp

Third-party lab tested

Vegan

Cruelty-free

Ingredients: Full spectrum hemp extract, melatonin, tapioca syrup, cane sugar, water, pear juice concentrate, tapioca maltodextrin, pectin, MCT oil, citric acid, natural flavors, sodium citrate

Specs:

Amount: 30 gummies (serving size is one gummy)

Strength: 3 mg of melatonin per serving

Flavor: Mixed Berry

What customers say: Customers say these gummies allow them to get several hours of uninterrupted sleep without a groggy feeling in the morning. One reviewer even commented that they’ve shared the gummies with everyone they know because they love them so much.

Best Vegan Option: Joy Organics CBD Gummies for Sleep

Joy Organics

The founder, Joy Smith, created Joy Organics after turning to CBD to help her sleep struggles. The brand is one of the first major CBD companies to have USDA-Certified Organic CBD tinctures and salves. Joy Organics is dedicated to the environment and sustainability, too. The company uses carbon neutral shipping, recyclable materials, regenerative farming practices, and organic ingredients.

Joy Organics CBD Gummies for Sleep are all natural, vegan, and gluten-free and made with 100% U.S.A-grown, non-GMO hemp. Third-party labs test the gummies to ensure they’re high-quality and uncontaminated, and you can view the test results from the QR code on the bottle.

Pros:

Vegan

Cruelty-free

Third-party lab tested

Organic

Gluten-free

Ingredients: Organic full-spectrum hemp distillate, melatonin, CBN, organic cane sugar, organic full-spectrum hemp distillate, organic tapioca syrup, purified water, pectin, citric acid, organic berry flavor, organic purple color, organic sunflower lecithin, organic flavor

Specs:

Amount: 30 gummies (serving size is one gummy)

Strength: 3 mg of melatonin per serving

Flavor: Nighttime Berry

What customers say: According to customers, these gummies are “magic” and provide glorious sleep through the whole night. They help people wake up feeling less sleepy.

Best with Chamomile Extract: CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin

CBDfx

CBDfx is a leader in the CBD industry and is the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. The brand’s organic products containing full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolates are made in Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) facilities, and they’re tested for impurities and imperfections.

These gummies contain 50 mg of broad-spectrum CBD and 5 mg of melatonin per serving with non-detectable traces of THC. Passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm extract product relaxing and calming effects. Plus, the gummies are all natural, vegan, and gluten-free.

Pros:

Cruelty-free

Solvent-free

Made in the U.S.

Broad spectrum CBD

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO

Pesticide-free

Ingredients: Melatonin, hemp extract, cannabinoids, organic cane sugar, passion flower extract, chamomile extract, lemon balm extract, magnesium, terpene blend, organic tapioca syrup, purified water, pectin, tri sodium citrate, citric acid, tomato lycopene, natural colors and flavors

Specs:

Amount: 60 gummies (serving size is two gummies)

Strength: 5 mg of melatonin per serving

Flavor: Unflavored

What customers say: Shoppers have called CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin the best on the market. Reviewers say they promote wonderful, restful and peaceful sleep.

Best with Broad Spectrum CBD: CBDistillery Sleep Gummies + Melatonin

CBDistillery

CBDistillery aims to provide high-quality, fairly-priced, U.S-grown, and hemp-derived CBD products and give people alternative solutions for a healthy and balanced life. The company follows FDA-approved industry guidelines, and all the products are made with 100% clean ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners.

CBDistillery Sleep Gummies are Mixed Berry flavored with a sugar-coating. They’re specifically formulated to be taken at night with broad spectrum CBD and melatonin so you can fall asleep faster and more easily.

Pros:

Broad spectrum hemp extract

Third-party lab tested

100% clean ingredients

No artificial colors or flavors

No preservatives

No artificial sweeteners

Non-GMO

Ingredients: Broad spectrum hemp extract, melatonin, tapioca syrup, cane sugar, pectin, citric acid, sodium citrate dihydrate, malic acid, natural flavor, fruit juice (for color)

Specs:

Amount: 30 gummies (serving size is one gummy)

Strength: 2 mg of melatonin per serving

Flavor: Mixed Berry

What customers say: Multiple reviews comment on how delicious these gummies are. Customers have said they get sleepy within 30 minutes of taking one gummy, and they have an uninterrupted sleep.

Best Tasting: Soul CBD Sleepi Gummies

Soul CBD

Soul’s mission is to help customers live better with the help of CBD. The Sleepi Gummies combine myrcene, a natural sedating plant compound, with melatonin and calming CBN. They contain completely natural flavoring with two delicious varieties available: Blueberry Lemonade and Chamomile Honey. Plus, the gummies are formulated by physicians.

Pros:

Organic

Natural flavoring

Myrcene

Gluten-free

Grown in the U.S.

Third-party lab tested

0% THC

Formulated by physicians

Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD isolate, Hemp-derived cannabinol, melatonin, organic cane sugar, purified water, tapioca syrup, fruit pectin, citric acid, sodium citrate, myrcene terpenes, natural blueberry extract, natural purple color, pure madagascar vanilla, pure lemon oil

Specs:

Amount: 30 gummies (serving size is one gummy)

Strength: 6 mg of melatonin per serving

Flavor: Blueberry Lemonade, Chamomile Honey

What customers say: Shoppers have said they feel rested and calm after taking the Sleepi Gummies. According to one reviewer, the gummies have changed their sleep pattern, allowing them to easily fall back to sleep if they get up in the middle of the night.

What is Melatonin and How Does It Work?

Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that is produced by the pineal gland in your brain when it’s dark. Melatonin works by helping to set your circadian rhythm, which is your internal body clock that tells you when it’s time to sleep and wake up. The brain secretes more of the hormone later at night to get your body ready to sleep, and it’s sometimes called the sleep hormone. That’s why using bright electronics, like your phone, at night can disrupt your sleep—it makes your brain think it’s daytime.

One of the most popular dietary supplements, many people take melatonin supplements as a natural sleep aid instead of prescription medications. Sleeping pills have the potential to become addictive, and some people experience sleep inertia, which is a hungover, fatigued feeling you might have after taking sleeping pills.

When Is the Best Time to Take Melatonin?

Doctors typically recommend taking melatonin supplements around one to two hours before you plan to go to sleep. The melatonin supplement you choose should also have instructions on the packaging that tells you the best time to take it. You should start feeling the effects within about one hour

Regular melatonin supplements are immediate-release, so it instantly starts working in your body. Some types have an extended-release formula which slowly releases the melatonin. This might be more similar to how melatonin is naturally produced in the body in the few hours before you go to sleep.

How Much Melatonin Can Adults Take?

The typical dosage of melatonin supplements is one to two capsules or gummies before you go to bed. If you’re unsure, be sure to check the packaging for the recommended dose of the supplement you’re using and ask your doctor. When you first start taking a melatonin supplement, it’s best to start at the lowest dose and work up to more.

FAQs:

Are there negative effects of melatonin?

Negative reactions to melatonin are rare and usually very mild. The most common side effects of melatonin include:

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Daytime drowsiness

Less common side effects can be the result of taking a high dose of melatonin supplements or mixing it with other medications. These effects include:

Vivid dreams

Nightmares

Irritability

Certain groups should be careful about using the supplement, too. Melatonin can last longer in older adults, which could lead to drowsiness during the day after waking up. Since there isn’t much evidence on the effects of melatonin during pregnancy, pregnant women should talk to their doctor before using it to be sure it’s safe. Others who should be cautious about using melatonin include people with:

Liver problems

Dementia

Depression

Autoimmune disorders

While severe side effects of melatonin are rare, it can interact with certain medications, such as Warfarin or immune-suppressing medicines.

Is melatonin addictive?

Unlike some other types of sleep aids, melatonin is not addictive, making it a potentially safer option, as long as you’re not taking any other medications that could interact with it. Research is still being done on all the effects melatonin can have on the body (aside from regulating the circadian rhythm), so it’s not totally clear yet if it can be taken long-term. If you feel like you need to take melatonin every night for a long time, you should discuss it with your doctor because there could be something causing your sleep problems.

What are the symptoms of insomnia?

Most people will experience short-term, or acute, insomnia once in a while. Short bouts of insomnia are pretty normal and last up to a few weeks. Long-term, or chronic, insomnia lasts for at least three days a week for three months or more.

According to WebMD, there are two types of insomnia. Primary insomnia isn’t linked to other medical conditions and is caused by things like stress, jet lag, room temperature, noise, and light. Secondary insomnia has an underlying medical cause, such as depression, anxiety and pain.

Common symptoms of insomnia include:

Difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, and waking up too early or in the middle of the night

Feeling tired after waking up

Fatigue during the day

Memory and concentration problems

Irritability, depression, anxiety

Difficulty focusing

You don’t have to toss and turn all night, every night. Melatonin supplements are a safe, natural, and effective alternative to prescription sleep medicine, which can potentially cause you to feel even groggier the following morning. Get your sleep back on track with these melatonin gummies, capsules and sprays.

InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.