Best CBD Gummies for Sleep: 7 Sleep Gummies for Epic Snoozing

Branded content. In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You cannot underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. Go without those valuable eight hours for too long and it can make you feel terrible. Then again, over-the-counter and prescription sleep medications can make you feel just as groggy the next morning.

So what can you do?

That’s where CBD sleep gummies come in.

CBD gummies can offer a natural remedy to boost the quality of sleep by potentially helping you to relax, calming your mind, and reducing the pain that has been keeping you awake.

Coming in a wide range of potencies and flavors, there are CBD gummies for sleep suitable for everyone, from CBD beginners to CBD aficionados.

Best Overall Sleep Gummies: Slumber Sleep Aid Full Spectrum Deep Zzzs

Best CBD Gummies for Calming the Mind: Soul Sleepi Gummies

Best for Microdosing: Feals Gummies

Fastest-Acting CBD Gummies for Sleep: GreenIVe Rest Gummies

Best CBD Sleep Gummies for Beginners: Plain Jane CBD/CBN Sleep Gummies

Best Tasting CBD Gummies for Sleep: R&R CBD Gummies

Most Potent CBD Gummies for Sleep: CBDistillery Sleep CBD Gummies

How Does CBD Help with Sleep?

While research is still ongoing, CBD is believed to influence sleep through several mechanisms:

Anxiety and Stress Reduction

CBD may help alleviate anxiety and stress, which are common factors that can interfere with sleep. By interacting with receptors in the brain associated with mood regulation, CBD may promote a sense of calmness and relaxation, making it easier to fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling well-rested.

Regulation of Sleep Cycle

CBD may affect the sleep-wake cycle by interacting with receptors involved in regulating circadian rhythms. By promoting balance within the endocannabinoid system, CBD may help regulate sleep patterns, making it easier to achieve restful sleep.

REM Sleep Behavior Disorder (RBD)

RBD is a condition characterized by the acting out of dreams during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, potentially causing sleep disruptions. CBD has shown promise in managing RBD symptoms and reducing episodes of sleep disturbances associated with this disorder.

Sleep Disorders

CBD may have potential benefits for individuals with certain sleep disorders such as insomnia or sleep apnea. By addressing underlying factors like anxiety, pain, or inflammation, CBD may help improve sleep quality and duration for those affected by these conditions.

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep in 2023

Let’s take a look at some of the best CBD gummies for sleep, carefully selected for quality and efficacy.

Best Overall Sleep Gummies: Slumber Sleep Aid Full Spectrum Deep Zzzs

Slumber Sleep

Knock out some serious Zzzs with the Full-Spectrum Deep Zzzs from Slumber Sleep Aid. Each delicious lemon raspberry flavored gummy contains a potent mix of 25mg of CBD, 8mg of CBN, and 3 mg of THC to help your drift off into dreamland before you know it.

The blend of cannabinoids helps to regulate the body’s natural sleep cycles, as well as potentially reduce the pain and inflammation that has been keeping you awake. The formula is all-natural, limiting the risk of side effects to help you wake up refreshed and restored.

Pros:

Most potent legal hemp blend

Dr. Recommended

Sleep study verified (based on 100 participant study)

Independent third-party lab tested

Non-habit forming

30 Day-Money-Back Guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Strength: 25 mg CBD, 3 mg THC, and 8 mg CBN per gummy

Size: 30-count

Flavor(s): Lemon Raspberry

Buy Now!

Best CBD Gummies for Calming the Mind: Soul Sleepi Gummies

Soul

Need to calm down racing thoughts for a good night’s sleep? It’s easy with the Soul Sleepi Gummies. Formulated with CBD, CBN, and terpenes, you get all the sleep-promoting benefits of the hemp plant wrapped up in a super tasty, raspberry lemonade, blueberry lemonade, or honey chamomile gummy.

The plant-based gummies help support your natural circadian rhythm and help calm your mind so you can get a better quality sleep without feeling groggy the next day. The sleep of your dreams is just a bite away.

Pros:

Contains melatonin

Supports natural circadian rhythm

Helps you stay asleep longer

Specs:

CBD Type: CBD Isolate

Strength: 25 mg CBD, 3 mg CBN, and 3 mg melatonin per gummy

Size: 30-count

Flavor(s): Raspberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Chamomile Honey

Buy Now!

Best for Microdosing: Feals Gummies

Feals

Looking for perfectly balanced bliss that you can have full control over? Look no further than the Feals Gummies. These are microdosed gummies that you can use whenever you want a mood booster without any hangover that drinking alcohol would give you.

Brightly flavored with tangerine, these gummies work fast and can last anywhere from 3–6 hours, allowing some reviewers to totally ditch their evening glass of wine in favor of being able to relax while still staying in control.

Pros:

Microdosed gummies allow for specific dosing

Works in as little as 30 minutes

Mood booster

No hangover, no paranoia

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Strength: 1.5mg THC & 20mg of CBD per gummy

Size: 30-count

Flavor(s): Tranquil Tangerine

Buy Now!

Fastest-Acting CBD Gummies for Sleep: GreenIVe Rest Gummies

GreenIVe

The Rest Gummies from GreenIVe are formulated specifically to assist with sleep. Each watermelon-flavored gummy contains 15mg of CBD and 5 mg of CBN to help you drift into a peaceful sleep.

The cannabinoids are in nano form, which ensures maximum bioavailability and faster absorption to help you drift off to sleep in no time. The formulation is all-natural, so you don’t have to worry about any hidden nasties.

Pros:

Nano CBD for fast absorption

THC-free

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Nano CBD

Strength: 15 mg CBD and 5 mg CBN per gummy

Size: 30 gummies per jar

Flavor(s): Watermelon

Buy Now!

Best CBD Sleep Gummies for Beginners: Plain Jane CBD/CBN Sleep Gummies

Plain Jane

Available in a sweet and zingy blueberry flavor the CBD/CBN Sleep Gummies from Plain Jane are not as potent as some of the other gummies on our list, making them a great joice for those new to CBD.

Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD and 5mg of CBN to help you relax and unwind, as well as 2.5mg of melatonin to help support your natural sleep cycle. The gummies are made of all-natural ingredients and like all the other gummies on our list, are third-party tested for potency and purity.

Pros:

Made from high-quality CBD isolate

Contains melatonin for added sleep benefits

Free shipping over $40

Specs:

CBD Type: CBD Isolate

Strength: 2.85 mg CBD, 1.46 mg CBN, and 2.5 mg melatonin per gummy

Size: 10-count or 50-count

Flavor(s): Blueberry

Buy Now!

Best Tasting CBD Gummies for Sleep: R&R CBD Gummies

R&R

With a hefty dose of 30mg of CBD per gummy the offering from R&R, even the most troubled sleepers might find themselves drifting off peacefully. The full-spectrum hemp of these gummies also contains minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids to maximize the benefits, in what’s known as the “entourage effect”.

R&R partnered with a candy manufacturer to create these delicious, sugar-coated gummies made from all-natural ingredients in a wide variety of flavors.

Pros:

Vegan

Ideal for sleep, stress, and pain

Made with 8 cannabinoids and 11 terpenes

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Strength: 30 mg CBD per gummy

Size: 30-count

Flavor(s): Multiflavor (Palisade Peach, Granny Smith Apple, Alpine Strawberry)

Buy Now!

Most Potent CBD Gummies for Sleep: CBDistillery Sleep CBD Gummies

CBDistillery

The Sleep Gummies from CBDistillery are specifically formulated for nighttime. Each gummy has a strong dose of 30mg of CBD paired with 2mg of melatonin to help you fall asleep quickly and naturally, so you wake up refreshed.

The gummies are lightly sugar-coated and flavored with mixed berries for a tasty way to help boost the quality and quantity of sleep. If these gummies work for you, you can save 30% when you subscribe to regular deliveries.

Pros:

100% clean ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Fall asleep and wake up refreshed

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Strength: 30 mg CBD and 2 mg melatonin per gummy

Size: 30-count

Flavor(s): Mixed Berry

Buy Now!

How to Choose the Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Here are some factors to consider when choosing the best CBD sleep gummies:

CBD Type

Decide whether you prefer full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or CBD isolate gummies.

Full-spectrum gummies contain other beneficial compounds from the hemp plant, including trace amounts of THC. Broad-spectrum gummies are THC-free while retaining other cannabinoids and terpenes. CBD isolate gummies only contain pure CBD.

Consider your preferences and any sensitivities to THC when choosing the spectrum.

Ingredients

Check the ingredient list of the CBD gummies. Ideally, they should contain natural ingredients and avoid artificial flavors, colors, or excessive additives. Opt for gummies made with organic ingredients and free from common allergens if relevant to your dietary needs.

You may also notice that many sleep gummies also contain melatonin or other natural sleep aids. Keep these in mind when shopping for the best CBD gummies for you.

Strength

Whether you’re a beginner to taking CBD or you’ve taken the supplement for years, consider the potency of the product before purchasing.

Third-Party Testing

Ensure that the CBD gummies have undergone third-party lab testing. This testing verifies the potency and purity of the product and ensures that it is free from harmful contaminants. Look for Certificates of Analysis (COAs) provided by independent laboratories, which should be easily accessible on the brand’s website.

Brand Reputation

Research the reputation of the brand producing the CBD gummies. Look for companies with positive customer reviews and a strong track record of producing reliable and effective CBD products. Consider reputable brands that prioritize transparency and provide clear information about their sourcing, manufacturing practices, and quality control.

Flavors and Taste

Gummies come in various flavors, so consider your personal preferences. If taste is important to you, read reviews or opt for brands that use natural flavors and sweeteners.

Price and Value

Finally, compare the pricing of different CBD gummies while considering the CBD concentration and quality. Some products may offer better value for money based on the CBD content and overall quality, so consider this when making your decision.

Remember, individual responses to CBD can vary, so it may be helpful to start with a lower dosage and gradually increase it if needed. It’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional if you have any specific health conditions or are taking medications before using CBD gummies for sleep.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Sleep Gummies

While CBD is generally well-tolerated, some individuals may experience mild side effects such as:

Dry mouth

Drowsiness

Changes in appetite

These side effects are typically rare and mild. If you experience any adverse reactions, it’s advisable to discontinue use and consult with a healthcare professional.

FAQ’s

What are CBD sleep gummies?

CBD sleep gummies are edible treats infused with CBD and specifically formulated to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. They typically contain CBD along with other ingredients like natural flavors and sweeteners, and additional sleep aids, like melatonin or chamomile.

How do CBD sleep gummies work?

CBD sleep gummies work by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a role in regulating various functions, including sleep. CBD interacts with receptors in the ECS, potentially promoting a sense of calmness, reducing anxiety, and improving sleep cycles.

Are CBD sleep gummies safe?

Yes, when sourced from reputable manufacturers and used as directed, CBD sleep gummies are generally considered safe for most adults. However, it’s important to note that individual responses to CBD may vary.

It’s advisable to start with a lower dosage, follow the recommended guidelines, and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any specific health concerns or are taking medications.

Can CBD sleep gummies make you high?

CBD sleep gummies should contain minimal to no THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces a “high” sensation. As long as the CBD gummies are derived from hemp and contain less than 0.3% THC (as mandated by federal law in the United States), they should not produce intoxicating effects.

How long does it take for CBD sleep gummies to take effect?

The onset time can vary depending on factors such as metabolism, dosage, and individual body chemistry. Generally, it may take around 30 minutes to 1 hour for the effects of CBD sleep gummies to be noticeable. It’s recommended to take them about an hour before bedtime for optimal results.

How many CBD sleep gummies should I take?

The recommended dosage of CBD sleep gummies can vary depending on factors such as body weight, individual tolerance, and desired effects. It’s advisable to start with the lowest recommended dosage stated on the product packaging and gradually increase if needed.

It’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate dosage for your specific needs.

Can I take CBD sleep gummies with other sleep medications?

It’s important to consult with a healthcare professional if you are already taking sleep medications or other prescription medications. CBD can potentially interact with certain medications, so it’s essential to ensure there are no contraindications or unwanted interactions.

In Summary

If you need a little extra help getting a decent night’s sleep, but don’t like how over-the-counter sleep aids make you feel, CBD gummies can provide a natural boost to your sleep.

CBD beginners should start with a lower dose to avoid the potential side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, appetite changes, and dry mouth. Plus, we always recommend that you talk to your doctor before you start taking CBD, particularly if you’re taking prescription medications or have a pre-existing medical condition.