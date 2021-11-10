In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blush is an essential part of any makeup routine. Whether you’re going on a first date, a girl’s night on the town, or to work, a good blush can give you a youthful glow and complete any makeup look you create.

When choosing a blush, make sure to select a shade that compliments your skin tone and works for your unique skin composition. Of course, you want to choose a blush that fits your budget and lifestyle as well! We are taking a look at the ten best blushes available, broken down by price, skincare features, and where to buy. This list has a color for every face!

The Best Blushes You Can Buy



The Best Overall Blush: Docolor Blush Palette

Price: $9.99

With so many blush choices out there, it can seem like you need multiple single blushes and blush palettes. Sometimes a shimmer blush is necessary to perfect a makeup look, or maybe a matte blush instead. Some days you might be going for a natural glow; other days, you go for a dramatic night-out look.

The Docolor Blush Palette has it all. With 9 shades ranging from mattes to shimmers and even glowing highlights/bronzers, you are sure to find the right blush to compliment your makeup look with this palette. Plus, who doesn’t love adorable packaging?

The Best Drugstore Blush: Revlon Powder Blush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.89

Shopping for drugstore makeup can be a challenge, and the price isn’t always a good determining factor. The Revlon Powder Blush is both inexpensive and good quality, so that is why we’ve chosen it as the best drugstore blush.

Available in 12 true-to-life shades, the Revlon Powder Blush has a shade to fit every skin tone and makeup look. These single-shade blushes are small so traveling with them is a breeze.

The Best Cream Blush: Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.90

Cream blush is an excellent choice for people with dry skin. It also works as a soft enhancer for any natural makeup look. Or you can apply multiple layers for a drastic look.

The L’Oreal Paris Visible Lift Blur blush is a buildable cream formula and comes in 4 shades to compliment any skin tone. This blush flawlessly blends in and stays in place all day.

The Best Liquid Blush: L’Oreal Paris Visible Lift Blur Blush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $29.99

Liquid blush can be an excellent option for those on a budget since a little goes a very long way. It’s also a great choice for 5-minute makeup looks or if you just want a little warmth but don’t have time for a full face.

The L’Oreal Paris Visible Lift Blur Blush 2 pack in soft peach goes on as smooth as butter and locks into place for a long-lasting natural glow.

The Best Blush for Dark Skin Tones: Covergirl Trueblend So Flush Blush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.85

Finding blush that works with dark skin tones can be a challenge. Bright pink and orange-tone shades can stand out on deep skin tones and don’t blend well.

The Covergirl Trueblend So Flush Blush comes in 4 beautiful shades and blends flawlessly into dark skin tones. A blush and bronzer in one, this creamy formula will help you go from day to night or natural to stunning with just one swipe.

The Best Blush for Fair Skin Tones: Maybelline New York Fit Me Blush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $2.45

Finding the perfect blush for fair skin tones can also be tricky. Bright or dark-colored blush will stand out like a neon light on fair skin. The best thing about the Maybelline New York ‘Fit Me’ line is the multiple color options to fit any skin tone perfectly.

The Fit Me Blush comes in 10 complementary shades, including several that work well with very fair skin tones.

The Best High-End Blush: Nars Blush

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $45

When it comes to high-end blush, you may have considered brands like Tarte, Fenty Beauty, or Kylie Cosmetics, but our pick for the best high-end blush is Nars Beauty powder blush.

The Nars Beauty Blush in Orgasm is a buildable matte formula, so you can go from sheer to wow with just a few layers. Nars Blush is pigmented, long-lasting, and boasts little to no fallout, all things we expect from a quality high-end blush.

Our Hot Take

We used to think of blush as a product that only my grandma would wear—little did we know! Years ago, we were limited to single-shade options that complemented a few skin tones and skin types. Nowadays, we’re lucky to have many choices to complete any look, and blush is a must-have makeup product.

When considering which blush to buy, consider pigments that compliment your skin tone and type. Beyond that, have fun with it! Blush is one of the most accessible products you can use to jazz up your makeup look and add a pop of color in any season!