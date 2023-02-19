5 Best CBN Gummies for Sleep in 2023

This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

You’re probably familiar with CBD, since it has become very popular in the past few years. CBD is practically everywhere you look, and it comes in just about any form you can think of, such as CBD gummies, oils, tinctures and more.

But you might not be as well-acquainted with CBD’s relative, CBN. Similar to CBD, CBN is a cannabinoid, which is a chemical found in the cannabis plant. CBN was actually the first cannabinoid isolated in research, though CBD is more well-known. Cannabis typically contains a lot more CBD than CBN because it takes a while for CBN to form. It’s created when the THC in cannabis starts to break down, which happens over time or can be caused by exposure to heat, light, and oxygen.

The research on CBN isn’t as extensive as CBD, but there’s a lot of anecdotal evidence to show that it has sedative properties, which are particularly useful for helping you fall asleep (and stay asleep).

CBN is becoming more and more popular as a sleep aid, so if you’re ready to try it, we gathered some of the best CBN gummies for sleep that you need to check out. Our picks are natural, organic, and third-party tested to ensure they’re high-quality, and you can shop options with CBD, melatonin, L-Theanine, and other calming ingredients. Plus, they come in yummy flavors, like watermelon, blueberry and strawberry.

How Does CBN Help You Fall Asleep?

Since research on CBN is still limited, there’s not much scientific evidence that shows how CBN helps with sleep. But it likely promotes sleep by reducing “psychological arousal.” For example, CBN can make you feel calmer, which is a better mindset to be in at bedtime compared to feeling anxious and stressed out. Many people report that CBN has sedative properties, which can help you feel more relaxed and sleepy.

Best Overall CBN Gummy: Zatural CBN Gummies With Nano CBD

Zatural

Zatural was created by a naturopathic doctor to provide patients with natural therapeutic products. Everything the brand makes is organically-grown and free from chemicals and additives. Along with CBN, these gummies contain nano-CBD, which is CBD broken down into smaller particles that are easier for your body to absorb.

Pros:

Contain nano-CBD

Third-party lab tested

Contain a high concentration of CBD and CBN

Specs:

Serving Size: 1 gummy

Strength: 20 mg

Flavor: Watermelon

What customers say: One shopper said that taking one CBN gummy before bed helps calm them and stop their mind from “running amok.” Other reviewers have called the gummies a staple for sleep, noting that they’re asleep within 20 to 30 minutes of taking Zatural CBN Gummies With Nano CBD.

Best with Melatonin: Plain Jane CBD / CBN Sleep Gummies

Plain Jane

Plain Jane products are made with ingredients sourced from reputable suppliers and are lab-tested to ensure quality control. The Sleep Gummies combine full spectrum CBD, CBN isolate, and melatonin which work together to give you a restful sleep.

Pros:

Contain melatonin

Third-party lab tested

Contain full-spectrum CBD

Specs:

Serving Size: 1 gummy

Strength: 10 mg full spectrum CBD, 5 mg CBN isolate, 2.5 mg melatonin

Flavor: Blueberry

What customers say: One reviewer that suffers from insomnia said that after taking two gummies before bed, they get longer, uninterrupted sleep. Other customers have commented that the Plain Jane gummies work more quickly than using only melatonin, and they’re a great option to try if you’re not ready for stronger hemp alternatives.

Wild Theory

Wild Theory CBD Co. is a family-owned company that provides high-quality CBD at affordable prices to make the benefits more accessible to everyone. The brand sources its organic hemp from local farmers and uses local manufacturers for extraction. While the gummies contain THC, the amount is within the legal limits. The combination of THC and CBD provides pain and stress relief, and CBN relaxes your body and mind.

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Contain THC and CBD

Sourced from local farms

Produced by local manufacturers

Specs:

Serving Size: 1 gummy

Strength: 30 mg CBD, 2.5 mg THC, 15 mg CBN

Flavor: Strawberry

What customers say: The Strata PM THC + CBD + CBN Gummies for Sleep just launched recently, but customers love Wild Theory’s other gummies, so you can expect these to be just as good. Reviewers have said that the brand’s CBD gummies are more effective than other options they have tried.

Best with L-Theanine: FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies

Focl

FOCL gummies are made with organic ingredients in the U.S., and they’re vegan and non-GMO. They have multiple calming ingredients, including the unique passion flower extract. Passion flower extract is an herb that’s often used to ease anxiety and help with insomnia. Plus, they feature L-Theanine and broad-spectrum CBD along with CBN. The gummies are also available with either full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD, so you can choose which you prefer.

Pros:

Made with organic ingredients

Vegan

Non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

Contain L-Theanine

Specs:

Serving Size: 1 gummy

Strength: 25 mg CBD, 15 mg CBN, 50 mg L-Theanine, 25 mg passion flower extract

Flavor: Unflavored

What customers say: Shoppers call the FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies “life-changing,” adding that they fall asleep quickly and have no difficulty getting back to sleep if they wake up during the night. Customers also say they wake up feeling rested with no side effects when using the gummies.

Best Tasting: Slumber CBN Gummies With Melatonin

Slumber Sleep Aid

According to Slumber, the melatonin and CBN in these gummies “work together to regulate your sleep cycle and increase the duration of REM,” helping you sleep better and longer. The tasty and fun Vanilla Blueberry flavor will make you excited to take these every night, too.

Pros:

Free from harmful fillers

Contain plant-based ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

Serving Size: 1 gummy

Strength: 13 mg CBN, 2 mg melatonin

Flavor: Vanilla Blueberry

What customers say: One reviewer said they can’t wait to get their subscription delivered every month. Other shoppers have commented that the Slumber CBN Gummies With Melatonin feel much more refreshing than just melatonin. One customer added the gummies are the “extra boost” they need to fall asleep after drinking too much coffee during the day.

How We Chose Our Winners

To make sure we picked out the best CBN gummies for sleep, we reviewed all the products to make sure they met certain criteria, including:

Third-party lab tested

Contain natural and organic ingredients

Free from harmful chemicals and additives

Have received positive customer reviews

Potential Side Effects of CBN

CBN hasn’t been studied enough to know for sure if there are side effects to taking it, but the most common symptom that’s been reported is drowsiness. Just like with other sleep aids, it’s not recommended to take CBN during the day or when operating machinery, like when driving a car, just to be safe. You should wake up feeling rested when taking CBN, so if instead you feel groggy, you should try a smaller dose.

Many of the gummies in this list contain CBD in addition to CBN, so you should be familiar with the possible side effects of CBD, too. Some common symptoms are:

Dry mouth

Drowsiness

Diarrhea

Changes in appetite

Irritability

Agitation

Fatigue

Lightheadedness

Nausea

CBD can also interact with certain prescription medications, like blood thinners, so you should definitely talk to your doctor if you’re taking medicine to make sure it’s safe. And if you’re taking CBD and CBN with alcohol, you might experience increased side effects like sleepiness.

How to Take CBN

The dosage of CBN will depend on what gummies you buy, since different companies have varying formulas. For example, the gummies in our list have anywhere from 5 to 20 mg of CBN. But the typical serving size is one gummy, which you should take about 30 minutes before bedtime.

CBN currently isn’t as widely available as CBD because there hasn’t been as much research to determine the benefits and side effects; however, it is available in multiple forms aside from gummies, like capsules, oils, tinctures, vape pens, tea bags, CBN isolate, and more.

FAQs:

What is the difference between CBD and CBN?

Both CBD and CBN are cannabinoids, meaning that they interact with the endocannabinoid system, but they don’t get you high like THC does. CBN is mildly psychoactive, but you’re not likely to feel the same strong effects you would from taking THC (CBN is about one fourth as potent as THC). You would have to take a larger dose of CBN to experience any kind of high, and even then, the effects would be milder than THC. Unlike CBN and THC, CBD is totally non-psychoactive.

CBD is the second most abundant cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, and some strains can even be bred to contain more CBD. On the other hand, since CBN is a product of degraded THC, there’s not really a way to increase the amount in a plant.

CBD is considered to be a natural solution to tons of ailments, including chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and arthritis. It’s even been approved by the FDA as a medical treatment for severe epilepsy. Epidiolex received approval in 2018 and is the first drug to be derived from marijuana. More research needs to be done, but there’s some evidence that CBN is helpful for insomnia (as a sleep aid) and pain relief.

What is the difference between CBN and CBG?

CBG is more similar to CBD, while CBN is more like THC. Like CBD, CBG is not psychoactive and non-intoxicating. It has similar benefits and uses, too, including:

Pain relief

Antibacterial properties

Stress relief

Reduced inflammation

Will CBN make me groggy in the morning?

Similar to other sleep aids like melatonin and CBD, you could possibly feel groggy in the morning after using CBN to help you sleep. It’s typically recommended to try a lower dose of CBN if you feel sleepy when waking up. Your body could also need some time to adjust to CBN, so that grogginess might start to go away the more you use the supplement.

If you’re tossing and turning all night or waking up feeling more tired than you did the night before, it might be time to give CBN gummies a try. Any of the delicious options in our list would be a fantastic place to start, since they’ve been lab tested to ensure quality and are made with natural and organic ingredients. Scoop up these picks now to get a more restful night’s sleep.