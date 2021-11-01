In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After asking many skincare experts what the key to beautiful-looking skin is, most of them say it’s “moisturize, moisturize, and moisturize.” Both men and women can benefit from adding an extra layer of hydration to their self-care routine. There are many types to choose from depending on your skin’s needs. These top picks for guys are no-frills moisturizers with proven results.

Anti-wrinkle moisturizers nourish the skin with dermatologist-recommended ingredients for a more lifted appearance. Technological advancements and lab testing make for plenty of futuristic skincare options that leave skin glowing. Standbys like Cetaphil, CeraVe, or Gold Bond are reliable options that are easy to come by, with some providing full-spectrum SPF protection for all-day care. Other brands, like Brickell, give organic, plant-based nourishment for healthier skin inside and out. Read on to see our top picks!

The Best Moisturizer for Men You Can Buy

Best Overall Moisturizer for Men: RUGGED & DAPPER Age + Damage Defense Facial Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $24.95

The organic ingredients in Rugged & Dapper make for a premium, rich moisturizer. A convenient dual-purpose blend for both aftershave and moisturizing, you’ll want to have this on hand to fight daily signs of dryness. The 4 oz container has a generous amount and is supposed to last more than 300 uses.

Its lightweight formula is super effective and absorbs quickly with nourishing hydration. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid stimulate collagen production for lasting results, improving skin’s appearance over time. Aloe vera relieves redness or sun damage and helps reduce razor bumps. Jojoba oil and shea butter nourish the skin with vitamins and minerals. The product is paraben-free and not tested on animals.

Best Moisturizer for Men for Daily Use: Brickell Men’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer for Men

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $35

This lightweight and all-natural formula will be your daily go-to for fast-absorbing hydration. According to Brickell, more than 1 million men have tried their products. They love the natural and organic ingredients found in this moisturizer. This Daily Moisturizing Lotion will be a staple by your bathroom mirror. You can use it starting your day or before bed. With an energizing fragrance from peppermint, eucalyptus, and lemongrass essential oils, you will look and feel refreshed. The result is smoother, firmer skin. In particular, jojoba oil helps seal moisture from the shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and green tea.

The non-comedogenic formula leaves skin smoother and refreshed. Oil-free, it’s super-rich in antioxidants for long-term skin health. It’s a favorite of GQ and Men’s Health, and you can find it sold in 20 different countries. Indulge yourself with all-natural and organic ingredients.

Best Moisturizer for Men for Eczema: CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $16.09

CeraVe’s generous 19-ounce packaging means you can slather it all over your body and enjoy better skin. With a rich texture that feels like velvet on the skin, it provides instant relief. Also, the formula has three essential ceramides, which are in the skin’s lipid layer. These ceramides help build a healthier skin barrier.

CeraVe’s formula treats dry skin or eczema with its specialized ingredients, and it even holds a seal of approval from the National Eczema Association. The allergy-tested, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and paraben-free lotion is superb for sensitive skin types. Layer it under SPF during the day for extra protection.

Best Moisturizer for Men for All Skin Types: MARLOWE. No. 123 Men’s Facial Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $13.99

Marlowe’s Men Facial Moisturizer provides unique ingredients that comfort the skin. Deep-sea algae tones and includes vitamin E for healing the skin’s barrier. There is also green tea, passionflower fruit, and willow bark. These ingredients revitalize and clarify the skin.

The water-based formula is non-comedogenic and has a light, refreshing aloe scent. Marlowe’s Men Facial Moisturizer is cruelty-free and is paraben-free as well as phthalate-free. It provides a well-balanced formula great for any skin type. With a balanced formula, it’s great to use day or night.

Best Moisturizer for Men on a Budget: Neutrogena Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer, Sensitive Skin, 4 Fl Oz

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.59

Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Moisturizer offers hydration for sensitive skin types. Allergy tested, it’s hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and alcohol-free. The non-comedogenic formula prevents irritation and breakouts while helping moisturize the skin. All of the gentle ingredients make it a great day moisturizer for all skin types.

Glycerin gives skin a dewy glow and seals in moisture. The white cream is dye-free and absorbs quickly into the face and neck. An easy-to-use pump bottle dispenses the perfect amount into your hand for daily application. Clinic results show that it helps skin be softer and smoother!

Best Men’s Moisturizer for Travel: Gold Bond Ultimate Men’s Essentials 5-in-1 Face Lotion

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.97

Gold Bond’s Ultimate Men’s Essentials 5-in-1 Face Lotion is the right size and right price for self-care while traveling. Cover all of your skin’s needs with the multipurpose formula designed to “moisturize, soothe, repair, strengthen, and protect.” In addition, the non-greasy, fragrance-free formula compliments your daily routine. Specifically, it has a water-based formula that helps to fight dryness.

Seven moisturizers help men’s skin look its best. Glycerin and jojoba work together to seal moisture into the skin—antioxidants from ingredients like aloe vera repair skin and hydrate from the inside out. Plus, the sturdy package is perfect for at home, at the gym, or the airport so that any hard-working man can fit in some TLC.

Best Skin Care for Men for Dry Skin: Every Man Jack Face Lotion

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $5.97

Botanicals like chamomile and menthyl deliver super skin soothing results in Every Man Jack’s fragrance-free face lotion. You’ll love the eye-catching squeeze tube package with an earthy wood grain pattern. It’s full of premium ingredients like shea butter to help nourish the face with healthy vitamins. In addition, the thick, protective lotion provides much-needed aftershave care.

Cruelty-free, you can feel great about using this product every day. Aloe relieves redness or irritation, helping to prevent clogged pores and help skin heal after sun exposure. Naturally, pure, clean ingredients are healthy for the skin’s barrier. As a result, you’ll find your skin smoother and razor bump-free after use.

Best Moisturizer for Men for Refreshed Skin: Baxter of California Oil-Free Face Moisturizer for Men

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $27.00

Anti-aging ingredients help wake the skin up in this moisturizer from Baxter of California. It’s an excellent choice for combination skin, and it won’t clog pores because it is oil-free. Specifically, the formula uses botanical ingredients like clay that draws impurities out and provides clean moisturization.

Youth-promoting green tea and aloe vera help protect the skin from free radical damage. Glycerin seals in the moisture from plant-based ingredients. The water-based formula is a lightweight lotion that absorbs quickly. Botanical ingredients like chamomile provide good-for-you hydration for the neck and face. After use, skin looks renewed, with a shine-free and matte finish.

Best Total Body Moisturizer for Men: Lubriderm Men’s 3-In-1 Unscented Lotion

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.67

Keep your whole body looking and feeling fresh with Lubriderm’s Men’s 3-in-1 Unscented lotion. The large 16-ounce masculine package with a pump means you can apply skin-defending moisture from head to toe. Simplify your skincare with the 3 in 1 moisturizer, aftershave, and body lotion. The unscented formula prevents irritation and is compatible with all skin types.

Have instantly smoother skin with active ingredients like glycerin, aloe vera, and mineral oil. Over time, regular use helps the whole body look healthier and more hydrated. Fast absorbing and non-greasy, it helps relieve sensitive skin types after shaving. Use after a shower for clean, hydrated skin.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.17

L’Oreal’s Expert Vitalift moisturizer for Men uses clinically proven ingredients for anti-aging. The included broad-spectrum SPF also defends the skin from UV rays, one of the leading causes of aging. Its sturdy-looking metallic package with a pump looks manly, and it’s packed with healthy skin ingredients. Get extra firmness and line reduction with dermatologist-recommended added pro retinol (a form of vitamin A). Skin renews itself and lessens the appearance of lines and pores.

Designed for adult skin, it relieves symptoms like tightness or excessive dryness after washing. As well as acting as an anti-aging moisturizer, it also defends the skin from razor burn when applied to the beard area and neck after shaving. Glycerin and shea butter provide dual action hydration. At the same time, the denser formula gives men’s skin the nourishment it needs.

Our Hot Take

Whether you want a day cream, a night cream, or both, these moisturizers for men have everything you need. Finding a nourishing blend with premium botanicals is always a great call. Looking for specializations like retinol for wrinkles or hyaluronic acid for moisturization always helps you get the best value and most effective lotion. Finally, don’t forget the SPF if you’re wearing it outside!